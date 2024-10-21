A Comprehensive Guide to Parent Visas for Australian Permanent Residents and Citizens

As family ties remain an integral part of life, many Australian permanent residents and citizens seek ways of bringing their parents to Australia. Parent visas allow families to reunite and create opportunities for parents to live with their children in Australia. At Roam Migration Law, we're committed to helping you navigate the complexities of Australian migration laws and making family reunions a reality.

What Are Parent Visas?

Parent visas are a pathway for the parents of Australian citizens or permanent residents to live in Australia either temporarily or permanently. These visas cater to different needs based on individual circumstances, offering flexibility to families. Whether you're looking for a permanent solution or temporary options while maintaining ties to your home country, there are several visa subclasses to consider.

Types of Parent Visas Available

Understanding the visa options available for parents is key to making the right decision. Below are the primary parent visas Australian permanent residents and citizens can apply for:

Contributory Parent Visa (Subclass 143) This permanent visa requires applicants to make a significant financial contribution to Australia's healthcare system. While more expensive than other options, it generally has a shorter average processing time. The current estimated processing time is seven years. Parent Visa (Subclass 103) This permanent visa facilitates access to Australia's healthcare and social security systems. In comparison to the Contributory Parent Visa, this option is more affordable, however, has longer processing times. The current estimated processing time is twelve years. Contributory Aged Parent Visa (Subclass 864) This visa allows parents who meet the Australian age pension requirement to live permanently in Australia. The visa requires a financial contribution but offers a faster path to permanent residency. The current estimated processing time is seven years. Aged Parent Visa (Subclass 804) This is a permanent residency option for parents of Australian citizens or permanent residents who have met the Australian pension age. The processing time can be lengthy, but it offers a more affordable pathway. The current estimated processing time is eleven years. Temporary Sponsored Parent Visa (Subclass 870) This temporary visa allows parents to stay in Australia for up to five years. It does not provide a pathway to permanent residency but allows for extended visits without needing to depart frequently. A maximum of two temporary visas for a period of ten years can be granted.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for a parent visa, there are several criteria that must be met, including:

Sponsorship: Only an eligible sponsor, typically an Australian citizen, permanent resident, or eligible New Zealand citizen, can sponsor a parent.

Only an eligible sponsor, typically an Australian citizen, permanent resident, or eligible New Zealand citizen, can sponsor a parent. Balance of Family Test: This test requires that at least half of the parent's children are Australian citizens or permanent residents, or more of their children live in Australia than in any other single country. The Balance of Family Test only applies to the following parent visa subclasses: 103 – Parent 143 – Contributory Parent 173 – Contributory Parent (Temporary) 804 – Aged Parent 864 – Contributory Aged Parent 884 – Contributory Aged Parent (Temporary)

This test requires that at least half of the parent's children are Australian citizens or permanent residents, or more of their children live in Australia than in any other single country. The Balance of Family Test only applies to the following parent visa subclasses:

Health and Character Requirements: Parent visa applicants must meet standard health and character requirements to qualify for any of the visa options. Some family members including non-migrating may be requested to complete health and character requirements as part of the parent visa application process.

Processing Times and Costs

The processing times for parent visas can vary greatly, from a few months to over a decade, depending on the visa subclass and demand. Contributory visas generally have faster processing times due to the significant financial contribution required, while non-contributory visas can have longer waiting periods.

It's important to also consider the financial implications, such as visa application costs and whether an Assurance of Support is required, as costs range significantly between the different available parent visa categories. Our team at Roam Migration Law can assist in determining the most suitable visa based on your family's situation and financial capacity.

