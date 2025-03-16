Piper Alderman's Response to ASIC Consultation Paper 381

Piper Alderman has submitted its response to ASIC's Consultation Paper 381: Updates to INFO 225 – Digital assets: Financial products and services.

The submission addresses ASIC's proposed updates to its guidance on digital assets, including the interpretation of the Corporations Act 2001 and licensing requirements for crypto-related financial services.

Authored by Luke Higgins, Jake Huang, Luke Misthos, and Steven Pettigrove, the response provides insights into the evolving regulatory landscape and advocates for a balanced approach that fosters innovation while ensuring compliance.

Piper Alderman's Response to ASIC Consultation Paper 381250305_PA Submission to CP 381.

