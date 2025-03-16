ARTICLE
16 March 2025

Piper Alderman's Response to ASIC Consultation Paper 381

PA
Piper Alderman

Contributor

ASIC's proposed updates to its guidance on digital assets, including the interpretation of the Corporations Act 2001.
Piper Alderman has submitted its response to ASIC's Consultation Paper 381: Updates to INFO 225 – Digital assets: Financial products and services.

The submission addresses ASIC's proposed updates to its guidance on digital assets, including the interpretation of the Corporations Act 2001 and licensing requirements for crypto-related financial services.

Authored by Luke Higgins, Jake Huang, Luke Misthos, and Steven Pettigrove, the response provides insights into the evolving regulatory landscape and advocates for a balanced approach that fosters innovation while ensuring compliance.

Click below to read the submission.

Piper Alderman's Response to ASIC Consultation Paper 381250305_PA Submission to CP 381.

Authors
Photo of Steven Pettigrove
Steven Pettigrove
Photo of Luke Higgins
Luke Higgins
Photo of Jake Huang
Jake Huang
Photo of Luke Misthos
Luke Misthos
