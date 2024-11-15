Are Peptides Legal in Australia?

The use of peptides and synthetic drugs in Australia are only permitted for legitimate medical purposes, as prescribed by a doctor or specialist.

The Poisons Standard outlines the classification of medicines and poisons, applicable to legislation across Australia. Schedule 4 outlines prescription-only medicines, encompassing peptides.

Notably, steroids and peptides are distinct and subject to different regulations.

Can you Buy Peptides in Australia?

Peptides can be purchased in Australia with a valid prescription from wholesalers with authority to sell it in Australia. Purchasing peptides online requires various forms of verification including registration forms, premedical screening and treatment plan.

Generally, it is illegal otherwise to possess or sell peptides without a valid prescription or acting in accordance with the law respectively. For transactions via wholesalers, failure to comply with conditions of the license or authority carries up to two years imprisonment and/or $2,200 fine.

Are Peptides Legal in New South Wales?

Peptides are illegal in NSW under Schedule 4 of the Poisons List are considered 'restricted substances' by way of the Poisons and Therapeutic Goods Act 1966 (NSW).

It is an offence in NSW to attempt to obtain or possess a restricted substance without a prescription under section 16 of the Poisons and Therapeutic Goods Act 1966. The maximum penalty is a $2,200 fine and/or 6 months imprisonment.

Furthermore, excluding pharmacies, it is illegal in NSW for retailers or individuals to sell peptides per s 9 of the Act. The maximum penalty is a $1,650 fine and/or 6 months imprisonment.

Are Peptides Legal in Victoria?

Peptides are illegal in Victoria under Schedule 4 of the Poisons List as they are considered a 'poison or controlled substance' under the Drugs, Poisons and Controlled Substances Act 1981 (VIC).

It is an offence in Victoria to peptides without authorisation per s 36B(2) of the Drugs, Poisons and Controlled Substances Act 1981. The maximum penalty is a $1,975.90 fine.

Furthermore, it is prohibited in Victoria for the sale of 'poisons or controlled substances' without authorisation per the Drugs, Poisons and Controlled Substances Regulations 2017 (VIC). The maximum penalty is a $19,759 fine.

Are Peptides Legal in Queensland?

Substances, including peptides, that are listed in Schedule 4 of the Poisons List are considered a 's4 medicine' per the Medicines and Poisons Act 2019 (QLD).

It is an offence in Queensland to purchase or possess peptides without a prescription or reasonable excuse. Under section 34 of the Medicines and Poisons Act 2019, currently the maximum penalty is a $32,260 fine.

Furthermore, it is an offence in Queensland to supply peptides without authorisation or a reasonable excuse. Under section 35 of the Medicines and Poisons Act 2019, the maximum penalty is a $80,650 fine.

Are Peptides Legal in ACT?

Peptides that are listed in Schedule 4 of the Poisons List can be illegal in the Australian Capital Territory. They are considered 'prescription-only medicines' or 'declared substances', by way of the Medicines, Poisons and Therapeutic Goods Act 2008 (ACT).

It is an offence in the ACT to possess peptides without a prescription. Pursuant to section 36 of the Medicines, Poisons and Therapeutic Goods Act 2008, the maximum penalty is a $66,000 fine and/or 2 years imprisonment.

Furthermore, it is an offence in the ACT to supply peptides without authorisation. Pursuant to section 26 of the Medicines, Poisons and Therapeutic Goods Act 2008 the maximum penalty is a $156,500 fine and/or 5 years imprisonment.

Are Peptides Legal in South Australia?

In South Australia, the Controlled Substances Act 1984 (SA) makes it an offence to prescribe, purchase, use, sell or supply peptides without sufficient authorisation. Under section 27 of the Controlled Substances Act 1984, the maximum penalty is a $10,000 fine.

Are Peptides Legal in Western Australia?

In Western Australia, section 14 of the Medicines and Poisons Act 2014 (WA) makes possession of peptides without authorisation an offence. Similarly, s 14(1) provides that it is an offence in South Australia to supply peptides without authorisation. Under section 115 of the Medicines and Poisons Act 2014, the maximum penalty is a $45,000 fine.

Are Peptides Legal in Northern Territory?

In the Northern Territory, possession of peptides without a doctor's prescription is an offence under section 39 of the Medicines, Poisons and Therapeutic Goods Act 2012 (NT).

The maximum penalty is currently of $18,500 fine or 12 months imprisonment.

Similarly, section 40 provides that it is an offence to supply peptides without registration as a pharmacy, carrying a maximum penalty of $37,000 fine or 2 years imprisonment.

Are Peptides Legal in Tasmania?

In Tasmania, peptides that are listed in Schedule 4 of the Poisons List are considered 'restricted substances' under the Poisons Act 1971 (TAS).

It is an offence in Tasmania to possess peptides without a prescription, under section 36 of the Act. The maximum penalty is a $9,750 fine and/or 2 years imprisonment.

Furthermore, it is an offence in Tasmania for a person or retailer to supply peptides without authorisation. Under section 26 of the Act the maximum penalty is a $3,900 fine.

Recent Cases

As of late, an individual in Victoria has received an infringement notice of a $3,756 fine, by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), for the unlawful importation of peptides without necessary approval or authority. This comes after several prior warnings.

Before you purchase peptides, you should consult a drug lawyer who can advise you about relevant criminal offences and how to ensure you do not fall foul of them. The law in relation to peptides is different to other performance-enhancing drugs. You can read about what the law says on the question, are steroids legal in Australia?

Is Pt-141 Legal in Australia?

Pt-141 is a synthetic peptide used to largely treat sexual dysfunction in women. As per any peptide, it is illegal to possess or sell without a valid prescription. Similarly, the penalties for illegally possessing or selling this peptide is two years imprisonment and/or $2,200 fine.

Is MK 577 Legal in Australia?

MK 577 or ibutamoren is used for growth hormone deficiency in elderly and youth. It is illegal to possess or sell MK 577 without a valid prescription.

Is BPC-157 Legal in Australia?

Pt-141 is a synthetic peptide used to increase growth hormone levels. Similarly, it is illegal to possess or sell it without a valid prescription.

Are Peptides Safe?

Peptides are generally safe under the guidance of health professionals. However, health risks include allergic reactions, heart attacks, severe headaches, hypertension and diabetes. Detailed research and advice on the nature of peptides is yet to be conducted and is subject to change overtime.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.