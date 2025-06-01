Media

Queensland government reveals full list of new offences under 'adult crime, adult time' laws (1 April 2025)

The Queensland government is expanding its "adult crime, adult time" policy by adding 20 more additional offences, including rape, attempted murder, arson, and drug trafficking, where juveniles can be tried as adults. Premier David Crisafulli emphasised the focus on victim rights, while critics, including the Youth Advocacy Centre, argue that harsher penalties won't deter youth crime. The reforms follow public outrage over gaps in the initial laws, where a 13 year old boy who stabbed a supermarket worker would not be tried as an adult as attempted murder did not come under 'adult time, adult crime'. The new offences are now before a parliamentary committee for review before debate. (01 April 2025). Government Media Statement.

Queensland government to extend police powers under Jack's Law to all public places (2 April 2025)

Queensland police could soon be allowed to search people for weapons without a warrant in all public places under expanded and permanent 'wanding powers', known as 'Jack's Law'. The new bill, introduced by Police Minister Dan Purdie, would remove the trial's sunset clause and simplify procedures for police officers. Supporters, including Jack Beasley's family, say the law saves lives, while critics like the Queensland Council of Civil Liberties warn it threatens fundamental rights. The proposed changes are now before a parliamentary committee for review. (2 April 2025). Government Media Statement.

Privacy Protections Welcomed (2 April 2025)

The Queensland Law Society has welcomed the State Government's move to permanently stop the release of personal information for private car park enforcement. The government announced it will legislate to address community concerns over unfair fines and misuse of personal data. QLS Privacy Committee chair Anna Sharpe praised the commitment to protecting privacy, emphasising that personal information should only be used for its intended purposes. The current pause on information access will remain until the new laws are implemented, with the QLS planning to engage in the legislative review process.

Queensland police to be given powers to issue on-the-spot orders to domestic violence perpetrators (4 April 2025)

Queensland police will soon be able to issue 12-month domestic violence protection orders on the spot without needing court approval, under new reforms introduced by Police Minister Dan Purdie. The changes aim to speed up protection for vulnerable victims and ease pressure on police resources. Domestic and Family Violence Minister Amanda Camm said the reforms are part of a broader agenda to improve victim safety and hold perpetrators accountable, amid rising domestic violence rates. The proposed laws are part of the government's first tranche of domestic violence reforms. (4 April 2025).

Government Media Statement dated 4 April 2025.

Queensland government announces review of greenhouse gas emission reduction targets (8 April 2025)

The Queensland government has tasked the Queensland Productivity Commission with reviewing the state's legislated greenhouse gas emission reduction targets. Treasurer and Energy Minister David Janetzki reaffirmed the state's net zero by 2050 commitment but said a full emissions roadmap will be released by the end of the year. The government will also focus on boosting private investment in renewables while expanding gas as a critical backup energy source. The state's hydrogen division will be renamed Gas and Sustainable Fuels and moved to Queensland Treasury.

Publications

Managing Queensland's debt and investments 2024



This report examines how the Queensland Government manages its debt and investments, including the associated risks.

Skills shortage threatens to stall Queensland's construction future – Master Builders Queensland



Queensland building approvals have dropped sharply across most regions, with only Townsville showing growth, according to the latest ABS data. Despite a slight year-on-year increase, approvals remain well below the state's annual target of 50,000 new homes. Master Builders Queensland warns that a critical construction skills shortage is threatening progress, with an estimated shortfall of 50,000 workers by 2026–27. The sector is calling for urgent government action to boost apprenticeships, support small businesses, attract women and skilled migrants, and address workforce gaps ahead of major infrastructure and Olympics-related projects.

Queensland Government Gazettes

Queensland Government gazettes containing legal notices, such as legislative changes and appointments to permanent government positions for April 2025. See gazette index Volume 398 (2025) for a list of affected legislation.

Queensland Government Media Statements

WorkCover premium freeze good news for Queensland

The Crisafulli Government has endorsed a freeze on WorkCover Queensland premiums for 2025–26, keeping the average rate at $1.343 per $100 of wages. This move provides financial certainty for businesses while maintaining strong support for injured workers. Deputy Premier Jarrod Bleijie said the decision reflects WorkCover's solid financial position under new leadership. WorkCover supports over 74,000 injured Queensland workers annually and remains one of the most affordable schemes in Australia. Employers are also encouraged to improve safety practices and take advantage of incentives to reduce their premiums.



A Fresh Start for Queensland: Residential Activation Fund unlocks new homes

Applications are now open for Queensland's $2 billion Residential Activation Fund, aimed at fast-tracking housing infrastructure to address the state's housing crisis. The Crisafulli Government will prioritise "shovel-ready" projects in round one, focusing on critical infrastructure like water, roads, and power for new housing developments. Half the fund is reserved for regional Queensland, supporting the goal of one million new homes by 2044. Premier David Crisafulli and Deputy Premier Jarrod Bleijie said the fund is a key part of removing planning delays and boosting home ownership across the state.



Crisafulli Government saves CopperString

The Crisafulli Government has announced plans to rescue the CopperString energy project after revealing the true cost has ballooned to nearly $14 billion, $12 billion more than initially reported by the former Labor Government. Treasurer and Energy Minister David Janetzki said Queensland Investment Corporation (QIC) will now oversee delivery, attract private investment, and prioritise early works on the Eastern Link between Hughenden and Townsville. Construction of the Hughenden Hub will begin later this year, with a full review of the Western Link also underway to maximise economic value for Queenslanders.

Office of the Information Commissioner

New workbook to help agencies prepare for Information Privacy and Other Legislation Amendment Act implementation. (1 April 2025)

Queensland public sector agencies are set to benefit from a new resource titled Prepare for IPOLA workbook, which is designed to document activities, responsibilities and status of work as agencies prepare for the IPOLA Act reforms. [Read more and access the workbook]

Information commissioners and ombudsmen call on public sector leaders to be stewards of government information. (11 April 2025)

Information Commissioners and Ombudsmen from around Australia came together in Brisbane to discuss risks, challenges and opportunities affecting the public's right of access to government-held information. [read more]

Queensland Resources Council

Report reveals confidence decline among Queensland's resources sector (22 April 2025)

The Queensland Resources Council's latest State of the Sector report reveals declining industry confidence, with nearly half of CEOs less optimistic about the year ahead due to rising costs, regulatory uncertainty, and coal royalties. While long-term demand for resources remains strong, immediate challenges include delayed project approvals and high operational expenses. The QRC has welcomed the new government's commitment to streamlined approvals and calls for fairer tax and royalty frameworks. Encouragingly, 75% of companies plan to invest in emissions reduction, highlighting the sector's role in supporting a global energy transition.

Property Council

Property industry confidence boost, but housing remains key for next government: survey (10 April 2025)

Confidence in Australia's property sector has risen, with the latest Procore/Property Council Survey showing optimism ahead of the federal election. The industry's Confidence Index jumped to 125, while expectations for housing construction and price growth also increased. However, housing supply and affordability remain the top priority, with 40% of respondents calling for urgent government action. Property Council CEO Mike Zorbas urged streamlined investment pathways and better coordination between federal, state and local governments. Confidence is also returning to the office sector, with growth expectations positive for the first time since 2019.

Practice

Queensland Courts

eLodgements launching for civil claims in Brisbane Supreme Court

As part of that commitment, from Monday, 30 June 2025, the Queensland Courts and Tribunals Online Services Portal (OSP) will be expanded to include eLodgements for civil claims in the Brisbane Supreme Court.

Federal Court of Australia

Artificial intelligence use in the Federal Court of Australia

The Federal Court of Australia has issued a statement outlining its intention to develop a Guideline or Practice Note on the use of Generative Artificial Intelligence in court proceedings. While still under consultation, the Court emphasised the importance of balancing judicial integrity with responsible use of emerging technologies. Legal practitioners and self-represented litigants are expected to use AI tools responsibly and may be required to disclose such use if requested by the Court. Submissions from the legal profession and public are invited by 13 June 2025 as part of the Court's ongoing consultation process.

QLS Proctor

Federal Court judges considering AI note

Federal Court of Australia Judges have been discussing the development of guidelines, or a practice note about the use of generative artificial intelligence by practitioners and court users.

Cases

Kitoko v Registrar, Registry of New South Wales, Federal Court of Australia [2025] FCAFC 41

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – procedural fairness – primary judge ordered matter to be determined without an oral hearing pursuant to s 20A of the Federal Court of Australia Act 1976 (Cth) – where no issues of fact to be determined – where issue already decided authoritatively – whether applicant denied the opportunity to present his case.

Waraich v Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs [2025] FCA 305

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – judicial review of decision of Administrative Appeals Tribunal to affirm revocation of applicant's Australian citizenship under s 34(2) of the Australian Citizenship Act 2007 (Cth) – where applicant failed to disclose previous identity in visa applications and citizenship application – where applicant was convicted of offences relating to making false or misleading statements in citizenship application and migration-related fraud – whether Tribunal misconstrued test under s 34(2)(c) of the Act whether it was contrary to public interest for applicant to remain an Australian citizen – whether Tribunal impermissibly exercised the power under s 34(2) of the Act for the purpose of deterrence – whether Tribunal failed to consider evidence and submissions regarding the possible cancellation of applicant's ex-citizen visa and his removal from Australia – Held: Tribunal misconstrued s 34(2)(c) and asked itself wrong question by limiting its consideration to applicant's past offending conduct – application allowed.

Van Dorssen & Ors v Queensland Building and Construction Commission (No. 2) [2025] QCAT 140

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – ADMINISTRATIVE TRIBUNALS – QUEENSLAND CIVIL AND ADMINISTRATIVE TRIBUNAL – COSTS – application to review a decision disallowing a previously approved claim for payment under the statutory insurance scheme –where s 24AA Acts Interpretation Act 1954 (Qld) had no application there being a sufficient contrary intention against that – where the applicants had a strong case – where the dispute was complex – where other parties engaged legal representatives before the applicants responded by engaging their own legal representatives – where the interests of justice required an order for payment of the applicants' costs.

Jele Chemists Pty Ltd v Australian Community Pharmacy Authority [2025] FCAFC 54

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – proper construction of s 10(3)(c) of National Health (Australian Community Pharmacy Authority Rules) Determination 2018 (Cth) (National Health Rules) – whether development approval under Planning Act 2016 (Qld) is required to be in effect for Australian Community Pharmacy Authority (ACPA) to make recommendation to Secretary of Department of Health and Aged Care (Secretary) – whether ACPA required to engage with local government and State or Territory planning laws – whether institution of appeal of development approval means premises unable to be used for operation of pharmacy "at all relevant times" – whether recommendation of ACPA only possible in relation to physical premises – whether "proposed premises" means physical premises – whether measurement between two premises requires existence of two physical premises – s 8 and sch 1, pt 2, item 130 of National Health Rules – appeal dismissed.

Harris v Military Rehabilitation and Compensation Commission [2025] FCA 381

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – application for review under s 44 of the Administrative Appeals Tribunal Act 1975 (Cth) – application for review under ss 5 and 6 of the Administrative Decisions (Judicial Review Act 1977 (Cth) – application under s 39B of the Judiciary Act 1903 (Cth) – whether Administrative Appeals Tribunal erred in finding s 181(1) of the Military Compensation and Rehabilitation Act 2004 (Cth) founds a discretion to deem a person with actual earnings different from income actually earned –appeal dismissed – no error – s 44 appeal dismissed as not competent – Tribunal decision not final in nature.

Knowles v Australian Information Commissioner [2025] FedCFamC2G 571

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – application for judicial review of separate decisions made by the Australian Information Commissioner under Part V, Division 1 of the Privacy Act 1988 (Cth) – where the applicant separately complained to the Commissioner under sections 36(1) and 36(2) of the Act in relation to the Department of Veterans' Affairs alleged breaches of the Australian Privacy Principles – where the delegate decided not to investigate each complaint under sections 41(1)(d) and 41(1)(da) of the Act respectively– where the applicant alleges that the delegate failed to reach the state of satisfaction required by section 41 in exercising the discretion in each case – consideration of whether the respondent acted reasonably in the exercise of that discretion – no jurisdictional error established – applications each dismissed.

Legislation

Acts Assented to:

Health Practitioner Regulation National Law and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2025 No. 6 - Assent 9 April 2025

Youth Justice (Monitoring Devices) Amendment Act 2025 No. 5 - Assent 9 April 2025

Proclamations commencing Acts made

Proclamation No. 1—Queensland Community Safety Act 2024 (commencing certain provisions)

Proclamation—Queensland Productivity Commission Act 2025 (commencing remaining provisions)

Subordinate legislation notified

Agriculture and Fisheries and Other Legislation Amendment (Postponement) Regulation 2025

Proclamation No. 1—Queensland Community Safety Act 2024 (commencing certain provisions)

Proclamation—Queensland Productivity Commission Act 2025 (commencing remaining provisions)

Duties Amendment Regulation 2025

Health and Other Legislation Amendment Regulation 2025

Legal Profession (Society Rules) Amendment Notice (No. 2) 2025

Bills before the House

Corrective Services (Parole Board) Amendment Bill 2025

Introduced by: Hon L Gerber MP on 3/4/2025

Stage reached: Referred to Committee on 3/4/2025

