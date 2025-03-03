The NACC confirms investigation of 6 referrals from the Robodebt Scheme Royal Commission

This week, the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) announced that it will investigate 6 referrals stemming from the Robodebt Royal Commission.

The decision was the result of an independent reconsideration by former High Court judge, Geoffrey Nettle AC KC, and reverses the NACC's original decision not to pursue the referrals.

This follows the recent findings by the NACC inspector, Gail Furness SC, which revealed that the current head of the NACC and former NSW Court of Appeal Judge, Paul Brereton AM RFD SC, unintentionally engaged in "official misconduct" for failing to recuse himself from the original investigation, despite declaring a conflict of interest.

Findings of the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme

The Robodebt Scheme was a welfare debt recovery program launched in 2016 by the Department of Human Services. It was designed to recover overpayments from welfare recipients and relied on a method called "income averaging" to calculate debts owed by Centrelink recipients.

The scheme resulted in over half a million incorrect debts, many of which were deemed unlawful. The Federal Court ruled the scheme unlawful in 2019, and it was officially ended in 2020.

In 2022, the Robodebt Royal Commission was established to investigate the design, implementation, and outcomes of the Robodebt Scheme.

The Royal Commission's final report was released on 7 July 2023. It found the Robodebt "a crude and cruel mechanism, neither fair nor legal".

The Commission made 57 recommendations, including reforms:

strengthening public service accountability

improving oversight of automated decision-making

reinforcing the duties and responsibilities of government lawyers, including integrity and independence and compliance with the Legal Services Directions

amending the law to enable investigation of former agency heads.

As noted above, the report referred six public officials for further investigation into potential corruption, five of whom were also subject to referrals to the Australian Public Service Commission. The sixth person was not a public servant, but is likely to be a former minister according to the Investigator's report. The identities of the six are protected in a sealed section of the Royal Commission Report.

NACC's original decision

Through a media statement dated 6 June 2024, since made unavailable, the Commission stated that it had decided not to commence a corruption investigation, including because it would not add value in the public interest because significant amount of work would be duplicated, as investigations into the same matters had already been undertaken.

What can the NACC investigate?

The NACC was established by the National Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2022 (Cth) (NACC Act) to investigate allegations of serious or systemic corruption within the Commonwealth public sector.

Its mandate covers public officials or associated individuals, including government employees, contractors and those delivering services under Commonwealth contracts.

To investigate, the NACC must have information showing the possibility that a person has done or could do something that:

involves, or could involve, a public official

is, or could be, corrupt conduct under the NACC Act; and

could involve serious or systemic corrupt conduct.

The NACC has a broad range of investigative powers including:

entering Commonwealth premises and requiring Commonwealth information without a warrant

compelling production of documents and things and searching premises

conducting private hearings and, in certain circumstances, public hearings

intercepting telecommunications and using surveillance devices.

The six referrals will be assessed by the NACC to determine whether any public officials or associated individuals breached public trust, misused their office or engaged in misconduct related to the Robodebt Scheme.

What is expected from the referrals?

Following its investigation, the NACC will prepare a report outlining its findings, a summary of evidence and any recommendations for the Attorney-General. The Commissioner will publish its investigation report if they are satisfied that it in the public interest to do so.

The NACC does not have the power to determine the criminal liability or penalty for the referred individuals, but may refer evidence of criminal corrupt conduct for prosecution to other regulatory bodies that may impose civil penalties. Since 1 July 2023, there have been seven successful convictions resulting from NACC investigations. For example, in 2024, a NACC investigation resulted in former Serco officer, Dean Heywood to be sentenced to 2 years and 6 months jail for one offence of abuse of public office, contrary to s 142.2(1) of the Criminal Code Act 1995 (Cth).

