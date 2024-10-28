NSW Government Bulletin: In The Media, Cases And Legislation

In the media

Millions of people in NSW charged illegal merchant fees by state agencies, government says

Residents unlawfully charged about $144 million in fees on services such as licence renewals, car registrations and fine repayments since 2016, minister says. The finance minister, Courtney Houssos, on Wednesday said the government had referred the issue to the NSW ombudsman for an investigation into "possible serious maladministration" after the state auditor general alerted it to the issue in July (23 October 2024). Read more here.

Councils dragging housing approvals, says business peak

Local government has come under attack from the Business Council of Australia for being too slow in signing off on housing approvals which, it says, is fuelling the country's housing crisis. Housing approvals are at "near-decade lows" and proceeding at a "glacial pace", BCA chief executive Bran Black said. "We're not signing off on enough homes," he added (21 October 2024). Read more here.

Grants now available for councils to hire 1,300 additional apprentices and trainees

Councils across NSW can now apply for grants to employ hundreds more apprentices and trainees as part of the Minns Labor Government's $252.2 million investment in securing the future of the local government workforce. The Fresh Start for Local Government Apprentices, Trainees and Cadets Program which will fund the wages of 1,300 apprentices, trainees and cadets over the next six years, is the largest state government investment in the direct hire of new apprentices in recent memory. Read more here and apply here.

NSW invites technology and AI solutions to improve planning assessments

The Minns Labor Government is calling on the best and brightest in developing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and technology tools to improve the NSW Planning Portal and speed up assessment timeframes to deliver more homes, jobs and infrastructure (23 October 2024). Read more here.

Ombudsman to provide advice and dispute resolution for community members hosting renewable energy

The Minns Labor Government is taking further measures to ensure community members and landowners hosting renewable energy infrastructure projects are actively supported, by expanding the functions of the Energy & Water Ombudsman NSW (22 October 2024). Read more here.

NSW critical minerals and high-tech metals strategy

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development released a strategy on critical minerals and high-tech metals. The Strategy was developed following a comprehensive consultation process that involved public submissions, targeted stakeholder engagement and a Ministerial Roundtable, attracting responses from a broad cross-sector including mining companies, industry associations, unions, environmental and community groups, research organisations, universities and individuals. Read more here.

Cases

Tang v Secretary, Department of Customer Service [2024] NSWCATOD 168

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – Home building – application to vary licence – individual contractor licence – application of Instrument – qualification requirements.

Marriott v Secretary of the Department of Customer Service [2024] NSWCATOD 169

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – Home building – application for individual contractor licence – application of Instrument – experience requirements.

Uber Australia Pty Ltd v Chief Commissioner of State Revenue (Costs) [2024] NSWSC 1324

COSTS – Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 2005 (NSW) r 42.1 – Whether costs should follow the event or some other order should be made – Whether to determine costs on the basis of separating out issues – HELD – Costs should follow the event and it is not appropriate, in this case, to apportion costs based on issues or arguments.

Kent v Commissioner of Police, New South Wales Police Force [2024] NSWCATAD 310

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – Access to government information – whether personal information – prejudice to supply of confidential information by law enforcement agency – prejudice to effective exercise of functions – personal factors of applicant – balancing exercise.

Milhailoff v Commissioner of Police, NSW Police Force [2024] NSWCATAD 311

LICENSING – firearms – non-compliance with Victorian firearms legislation – non-compliance with Interim Family Violence Intervention Order – non-compliance with NSW legislation as to possession of firearms – failure to disclose – public interest.

Nguyen v Northern Sydney Local Health District [2024] NSWSC 1299

EVIDENCE – opinion evidence – opinions based on specialised knowledge – scientific discovery of new medical technology subject of multinational intellectual property portfolio – admissibility of expert report valuing portfolio – whether reasons were given for expressed opinions – Makita (Australia) Pty Limited v Sprowles (2001) 52 NSWLR 705 – "basis rule" – permissibility of delegation by expert to material prepared by third parties – overarching relevance of report – non-compliance with Makita requirement to provide reasons – report inadmissible.

Jainzii Pty Ltd v State of NSW [2024] NSWSC 1303

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – procedural fairness – decisions of a NSW government agency made in respect of a non-statutory scheme – whether decisions involved exercise of non-statutory executive power – decisions to suspend account of provider registered under Creative Kids scheme and to refuse payment claimed under scheme – whether provider was entitled to procedural fairness – whether procedural fairness was denied – where provider was not given reasonable opportunity to deal with matters adverse to its interest before decisions were made.

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – remedies – certiorari – exercise of discretion to set aside agency's decision – whether remedy available – where there was no statutory basis for scheme and agency not subject to statutory duties.

ESTOPPEL – estoppel by representation – against public authorities – whether claimed assumption induced by agency and provider acted reasonably in relying on assumption.

Hayward v Hornsby Shire Council [2024] NSWLEC 106

PRACTICE AND PROCEDURE – Notice of Motion seeking summary dismissal of judicial review proceedings – r 13.4 of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 2005 (NSW) – majority of grounds of judicial review proceedings failed to disclose a reasonable cause of action – leave granted to re-plead one paragraph of Summons.

Guo v Chief Commissioner of State Revenue [2024] NSWCATAD 309

AXES AND DUTIES – Land tax – Surcharge land tax – Foreign person – Liability – Exemptions – Principal place of residence – periods of absence from Australia.

Turnbull v Kyogle Council [2024] NSWSC 1297

CIVIL PROCEDURE – pleadings – amendment – application to rely on amended defence – where amended defence asserts that plaintiff's entitlement to common law damages is barred by his participation in the Motor Accidents (Lifetime Care and Support) Act 2006 (NSW) – plaintiff allowed to seek common law damages whilst at the same time being a lifetime participant of Motor Accidents (Lifetime Care and Support) Act 2006 (NSW).

Natural Resources Access Regulator v Jindalee Road Wines Pty Ltd; Littore (No 2) [2024] NSWLEC 105

PRACTICE AND PROCEDURE – Notice of Motion seeking to vary orders relating to fines imposed in respect of offences under the Water Management Act 2000 (NSW) – r 36.16 of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 2005 (NSW) – r 5.2(2)(h) of the Land and Environment Court Rules 2007 (NSW) – relevant error capable of amendment – variation of orders in exercise of discretion.

Commissioner for Fair Trading v Aboukalam [2024] NSWCATAP 205

APPEAL – administrative review – statutory construction – section 25 of the Home Building Act 1989 (NSW) – requirement to find the applicant to be a fit and proper person – adverse inferences where applicant did not give evidence – whether inferences sought were conjectures – whether finding that applicant was fit and proper was legally reasonable.

Legislation

Government Bills



24-Hour Economy Legislation Amendment (Vibrancy Reforms) Bill 2024 – introduced LC 15 October 2024, passed LC 22 October 2024

Creative Statement to Parliament Bill 2024 – introduced LC 15 October 2024

Environmental Planning and Assessment Amendment (State Significant Development) Bill 2024 – introduced LA 16 October 2024

Health Insurance Levies Amendment Bill 2024 – introduced LA 15 October 2024, amended in LA 22 October 2024, introduced LC for concurrence 22 October 2024

Residential Tenancies Amendment Bill 2024 – introduced LA 15 October 2024

Revenue Legislation Further Amendment Bill 2024 – introduced LA 16 October 2024

Royal Botanic Gardens and Domain Trust Amendment Bill 2024 – introduced LA 25 September 2024, passed LA 18 October 2024, introduced LC for concurrence 22 October 2024

State Insurance and Care Governance Amendment (Governance Arrangements) Bill 2024 – introduced LA 25 September 2024, passed LA 15 October 2024, introduced LC for concurrence 15 October 2024

Witness Protection Amendment Bill 2024 – introduced LA 16 October 2024

Passed by both Houses

State Emergency and Rescue Management Amendment Bill 2024 – passed by both Houses 17 October 2024

Road Transport Legislation Amendment (Speed Camera Detection) Bill 2024 – passed by both Houses 17 October 2024

Equality Legislation Amendment (LGBTIQA+) Bill 2024 – passed by both Houses 17 October 2024

Environmental Planning and Assessment Amendment (Certification) Bill 2024 – passed by both Houses 17 October 2024

Agriculture Commissioner Bill 2024 – passed by both Houses 18 October 2024

This publication does not deal with every important topic or change in law and is not intended to be relied upon as a substitute for legal or other advice that may be relevant to the reader's specific circumstances. If you have found this publication of interest and would like to know more or wish to obtain legal advice relevant to your circumstances please contact one of the named individuals listed.