31 March 2025

Regulatory Radar Q1 2025

Australian Treasury's Regulatory Initiatives Grid outlining financial services regulatory reforms for 2025 – 2026.
Australia Finance and Banking
Yvonne Lam,Kristina Nehme,Caspar Hawke
Key highlights include:

  • The recently introduced Australian Treasury's Regulatory Initiatives Grid outlining financial services regulatory reforms for 2025 – 2026 across ASIC, APRA, ACCC and Treasury.
  • APRA's consultation on proposed changes to prudential governance framework for insurers, banks and superannuation trustees.
  • The ICA's response to the Flood Inquiry recommendations and Code review, providing an in-depth analysis of the General Insurance Industry Action Plan.
  • The ACCC's guidance on transitional arrangements for the new merger control regime, offering valuable insights into the regulatory landscape.
  • The recent fines imposed on travel insurance companies for false and misleading statements following an ASIC investigation, underscoring the importance of compliance and transparency.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

