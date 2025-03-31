Regulatory Radar Q1 2025

Key highlights include:
- The recently introduced Australian Treasury's Regulatory Initiatives Grid outlining financial services regulatory reforms for 2025 – 2026 across ASIC, APRA, ACCC and Treasury.
- APRA's consultation on proposed changes to prudential governance framework for insurers, banks and superannuation trustees.
- The ICA's response to the Flood Inquiry recommendations and Code review, providing an in-depth analysis of the General Insurance Industry Action Plan.
- The ACCC's guidance on transitional arrangements for the new merger control regime, offering valuable insights into the regulatory landscape.
- The recent fines imposed on travel insurance companies for false and misleading statements following an ASIC investigation, underscoring the importance of compliance and transparency.
