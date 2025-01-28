Licensing at Sophie Grace: A year in review

As we settle into 2025, Sophie Grace has taken some time to review its 2025 AFS and Credit Licensing trends.

Australian Financial Services Licences

For AFS Licensing, Sophie Grace submitted a total of 36 applications to ASIC (either for new businesses looking to obtain an AFS Licence or for existing AFS holders looking to vary their licence).

The table below shows a summary of Sophie Grace's 2024 AFS licensing activity:

Submitted Granted* Under Assessment* Applications 23 19 5 Variations 13 9 5

Australian Credit Licences

In relation to Credit Licensing, Sophie Grace submitted a total of 12 applications to ASIC (either for new businesses looking to obtain a Credit Licence or for existing Credit Licence holders looking to vary their licence).

The table below shows a summary of Sophie Grace's 2024 Credit Licensing activity:

Submitted Granted Under Assessment Applications 10 14 2 Variations 2 2

The year ahead

Sophie Grace is already seeing an uptick in AFS and Credit Licensing application queries and engagements in 2025 and we are not even finished the first month of the year!

Sophie Grace looks forward to working with new businesses seeking to obtain an AFS or Credit Licence as well as existing licence holders throughout 2025.

* These figures can include the granting of applications and variations which were submitted in 2023.

