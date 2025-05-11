Matching parenting orders to risk: Crafting orders to properly address the dangers in a family law matter

The focus of any parenting matter being dealt with in the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia is what orders are in the best interests of the child. To determine what is in the best interests of the child, the Court must consider all of the evidence presented in light of the six considerations listed in section 60CC(2) of the Family Law Act 1975 (Cth):

What arrangements would promote the safety of the child and each person who cares for the child; Any views expressed by the child; The developments, psychological, emotional and cultural needs of the child; the capacity of each person to provide for the child's needs; the benefit to the child of having a relationship with their parents and other significant people to the child, where safe to do so; and Anything else relevant to the particular circumstances of the child.

Safety is referenced twice in these six considerations, and some of the most complex parenting matters for the Court to determine are often those that involve allegations that the safety of a child is at risk as a result of one parent's behaviour but that parent should still spend time with the child. In those circumstances, the question is not whether the child should spend time with that parent, but what orders should be made to manage the risks that exist when the child does spend time with that parent.

The Court and legal representatives, and the parties they represent, need to carefully craft orders that logically address the specific risks that exist in the matter in order to ensure time can occur between the child and parent in a safe manner.

The difficulty in doing this was highlighted in the recent Appeal Court decision of Chiles & Petrenko [2024] FedCFamCA1A 112.

At the original trial in that matter, the Court was asked to determine the time a 9 year old boy should spend with his father in circumstances where the father had a lengthy and serious history of driving offences which had resulted in his driving license being suspended, or the father's driving privileges withdrawn, on at least 12 occasions and for periods of approximately five years, and the father had previously failed to comply with parenting orders. As a result of concerns about the risk the father posed to the child on these bases, the mother sought orders that the paternal grandparents be generally present from 6.30pm onwards when the child spent time with the father, and if this could not occur, the father not spend overnight time with the child.

The trial judge concluded that the father posed an unacceptable risk of harm to the child if the child were a passenger in a vehicle the father was driving, found that the father had failed to comply with previous parenting orders, and made relevant orders for:

The paternal grandparents to be present from 7.30pm until 9am when the child was in the father's care for a two year period, or the father would not spend overnight time with the child but could still spend day time periods with the child; The father be restrained from driving with the child in the car; Other restraints including that the father not consume alcohol within 12 hours of the child being in his care.

The father appealed a number of the orders made by the trial judge, in particular the orders that required the paternal grandparents to supervise his overnight time.

The father was successful in appealing those orders. In his reasons for allowing the appeal, and remitting the matter on the specific issue of any conditions to be placed on the father's time with the child, Tree J made the following important points:

While supervision of a parent's time with a child can be an appropriate way to manage risk, there has to be a cogent reason for supervision occurring only at night, and why the risk was different at night than during the day. The trial judge did not find that the risks posed by the father to the child, in particular the risk he may breach the restraints against him, were greater at night than they were during the day, and therefore no logical reason could be discerned as to why supervision would only be required at night and not at all times. The usual course of assessing risk (as set out in Isles & Nelissen (2022) FLC 94 – 092) to identify the contended risk, gauge the likelihood of it occurring, and then consider the magnitude of harm if the risk does occur is crucial.

It is important to make clear that Tree J's concern was that he could not identify the reasoning underpinning the trial judge's order that supervision only occur at night, not that the order itself was unsupportable generally, which was why the appeal was allowed on this ground.

Chiles & Petrenko highlights that the risk assessment process should be applied to all alleged risks in a matter and orders crafted that clearly, logically and proportionately address those risks. Without this process being followed, proper consideration of what ameliorative conditions can be imposed to mitigate the risk is difficult, and the reason for the specific order is not clear and leaves the order open to appeal.

If an order is sought for supervision for only certain periods a parent spends with a child, the different risks posed by different periods of time must be clearly identified and assessed, and an explanation given for how different orders mitigate those risks during the different periods.

If the order cannot be explained, it may be open to challenge, or simply may not achieve its purpose of ensuring the safety, and meeting the best interests, of the child.

For further information please contact:

Emma Nichelsen, Senior Associate

Phone: +61 2 9777 8339

Email: ecn@swaab.com.au

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.