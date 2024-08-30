When do you need an Accredited Family Law Specialist?

Navigating family law is often one of life's most challenging experiences. Whether you're facing divorce, child custody disputes, or property settlements, the complexities of the legal system can feel overwhelming. During these times, having the right legal support can make all the difference. But how do you know when it's time to engage an Accredited Family Law Specialist?

Family law covers a wide range of issues, each unique and often complex. Without expert guidance of our top Accredited Family Law Specialists, you could face prolonged legal battles, increased stress, and less favourable outcomes.

Picture a contentious divorce with assets to divide and children's arrangements to consider. The emotional strain is immense, and the legal intricacies can be daunting. You need someone who not only knows the law but also has the experience and knowledge to navigate your specific situation..

An Accredited Family Law Specialist may be more likely to help you achieve timely and satisfactory results, guiding you through your legal proceedings with precision to reach a resolution swiftly..

At Unified Lawyers, we know how vital the right legal support is. This article explores Accredited Specialists in the states of New South Wales, Queensland, and Victoria only, highlighting their roles and the difference they can make in your case.

What is an Accredited Family Law Specialist?

An Accredited Family Law Specialist is a lawyer who has demonstrated exceptional knowledge and skills in the field of Family Law. The Law Society of each state grants this certification after a thorough evaluation process.

The procedure guarantees that a lawyer has further developed advanced abilities in client relations, communication, problem-solving, and continuous professional development in their field of expertise.

Accredited specialists are also required to renew their accreditation and pursue ongoing professional development, which involves a significantly higher commitment compared to non-accredited specialists. This ensures they stay at the forefront of their field, consistently updating their knowledge and skills to provide the most current and effective legal advice.

How to Know if Your Lawyer is an Accredited Specialist?

determine if a solicitor is an Accredited Specialist, check for the Specialist Accreditation emblem, the word 'Accredited Specialist', or the abbreviated term 'Acc Spec (area of law)' after their name on letterhead or promotional materials.

These signs indicate that the solicitor has met the rigorous qualifications established by their state's Law Society and is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of legal practice.

Why Should I Use an Accredited Specialist?

Choosing an Accredited Specialist ensures that you obtain the greatest level of legal experience. At Unified Lawyers, our Accredited Specialists have practiced law full-time for at least five years after qualification and continue to focus on their area of specialisation.

This experience equips them with the advanced skills and nuanced understanding needed to navigate intricate legal issues within family law matters. Their specialised knowledge means they can anticipate potential challenges and craft strategies that are tailored to achieve the best possible outcomes, making them particularly well-suited for handling cases that require a higher level of expertise.

They have passed the communication, problem-solving, client relations, and legal field assessments administered by their respective states' Law Societies.

To preserve this status, lawyers must renew their certification on a yearly basis, remain Law Society members, and keep their skills regularly up to date through professional development.

The Benefits and Support of an Accredited Specialist

There are many advantages and benefits of hiring a family lawyer with an accredited specialisation:

Expertise: They have demonstrated superior knowledge and skills in their specific area of law.

They have demonstrated superior knowledge and skills in their specific area of law. Experience: With at least five years of full-time practice, they bring valuable experience to your case.

Experience: With at least five years of full-time practice, they bring valuable experience to your case.

Ongoing Development: They are committed to continuous learning and staying updated with the latest legal developments.

Client Focus: Their training emphasises effective communication and client relations, ensuring you receive personalised and attentive service.

What are the Requirements to Become an Accredited Specialist?

Becoming an Accredited Specialist is a mark of excellence and dedication in the legal profession. It requires a solicitor to meet stringent criteria and undergo a rigorous assessment process.

Here's what it takes in the following states:

New South Wales

An Accredited Specialist in NSW must be a practising solicitor who has demonstrated exceptional expertise and competence in a specific area of law.

This specialist status is awarded by the Law Society through its Specialist Accreditation Scheme, which requires rigorous assessment and recognition of the solicitor's advanced skills and knowledge in their chosen legal field.

To achieve Specialist Accreditation a solicitor must meet stringent criteria, which includes:

Minimum of five years of full-time legal practice and at least three years specialising in their specific field, post qualification.

Passing The Law Society of New South Wales' assessments in communication, client relations and their specialist area of law.

Maintaining their Accredited Specialist status, means the lawyer must renew their accreditation annually and successfully complete double the professional development points than non-accredited lawyers.

Queensland

In Queensland a QLS Accredited Specialist is a practising solicitor who has successfully completed a peer reviewed assessment program in their area of expertise.

Only lawyers, not law practices, can be Accredited Specialists. This distinction means that the accreditation is a personal achievement reflecting the individual solicitor's expertise and commitment to excellence, rather than a certification that can be applied to a whole firm.

This specialist status is awarded by the Queensland Law Society through its Specialist Accreditation program.

To achieve Specialist Accreditation a lawyer must meet specific criteria, which includes:

Minimum of five years of full-time legal practice, post qualification and ongoing involvement in their specialist field

Maintain Accredited Specialist status, a lawyer must engage in ongoing professional development, in addition to their qualifications

Victoria

In the state of Victoria a LIV Accredited Specialist is a practising solicitor who has demonstrated exceptional expertise and competence in a specific area of law.

This specialist status is awarded by the Law Institute Victoria, which requires rigorous assessment and recognition of the solicitor's advanced skills and knowledge in their chosen legal field.

To achieve Specialist Accreditation a solicitor must meet stringent criteria, which includes:

Minimum of five years of full-time legal practice and three years specialising in their specific field, post qualification.

Must pass a comprehensive examination process, developed by legal professional experts to keep LIV Accredited Specialist status

Maintain Accredited Specialist status, a lawyer must have an ongoing professional development, in addition to their qualifications.

Apply for re-accreditation every three years.

Resources:

Our commitment to excellence means that our Accredited Family Law Specialists are among the best in their field, providing expert legal advice to our clients.

How Our Accredited Family Law Specialists Can Help You at Unified Lawyers

At Unified Lawyers, our friendly family law Accredited Specialist team is committed to providing the highest level of expertise and support for your family law needs.

Certain cases greatly benefit from the expertise of an Accredited Family Law Specialist.

We can help support you with:

Complex Property Settlements: Situations involving multiple real properties, trusts, or companies.

Situations involving multiple real properties, trusts, or companies. Parenting Matters: Cases dealing with complex issues including domestic violence, substance abuse, mental health concerns, or child protection issues.

Parenting Matters: Cases dealing with complex issues including domestic violence, substance abuse, mental health concerns, or child protection issues.

Spousal Maintenance Applications: Navigating the intricacies of financial support between spouses.

We understand the unique challenges you face and we are dedicated to achieving the best possible outcome for your case. Get in contact with us today for expert legal advice and representation tailored to your situation.

