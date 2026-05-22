The Next Chapter For Native Title Compensation: What The Yindjibarndi Decision Means For WA Mining

The Federal Court this week delivered just the third decision on quantum of native title compensation, and the first relating to mining activities in Western Australia.

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SUMMARY

The Federal Court this week delivered just the third decision on quantum of native title compensation, and the first relating to mining activities in Western Australia. It awarded $150 million for cultural loss to Yindjibarndi native title holders for impacts caused by the development of the Solomon Hub Project.1

The award is the highest of the three decisions by a considerable margin, eclipsing the $54 million awarded to Gudanji, Yanyuwa, and Yanyuwa-Marra traditional owners earlier this year for cultural loss associated with the McArthur River mine and related infrastructure.2

Compensation for economic loss will be remitted to the parties for conferral but is expected to accrue to approximately $100,000. For the first time, compound interest calculated on that sum from the date of the relevant future acts will be payable.

The decision is directly relevant to mining and resources companies in Western Australia. It confirms (subject to appeals):

The WA Government’s Mining Act 1978 (WA) ( Mining Act ) passthrough provision is effective, confirming that tenement holders will be liable for native title compensation arising from the grant of Mining Act tenure.

) passthrough provision is effective, confirming that tenement holders will be liable for native title compensation arising from the grant of Mining Act tenure. Consistent with McArthur River Compensation, the economic loss component should be determined by the freehold value of the land, not with reference to the profits generated by mining companies.

Compound interest on the economic loss sum is available where supported by the facts.

The Federal Court published a short summary of reasons, whilst the full judgment is being redacted for commercial and cultural sensitivities.

There is minimal detail in the summary on the considerations feeding into determination of the cultural loss component. Although it is noted that impacts to surface water outside the project area caused by dewatering were relevant to the assessment. We will provide an update on the full reasons being available.

BACKGROUND

Yindjibarndi Ngurra Aboriginal Corporation RNTBC’s (YNAC) claim concerned compensation for loss, diminution, impairment or other effect on their native title rights and interests as a result of the grant of the mining tenements comprising the Solomon Hub Project in the Pilbara, Western Australia.

The claim was brought against the State of Western Australia (State) (as the person who did the future acts) and a number of companies comprising the second to sixth respondents (Fortescue) under the Native Title Act 1993 (Cth) (NT Act). YNAC adopted the bifurcated approach to calculating native title compensation explained in Northern Territory v Griffiths [2019] 269 CLR 1 (Timber Creek) and valued the claim at $1.8 billion (comprising $1 billion in cultural loss and $800 million in economic loss).

By way of context:

The Yindjibarndi people filed a native title claim in respect of land located in the Pilbara on 9 July 2003.

On 13 November 2017, the Court made a determination that the Yindjibarndi people held an exclusive right to possession, occupation, use and enjoyment of parts of the land and non-exclusive native title rights and interests in respect of the balance of the ‘Determination Area’ ( Determination ).

). Whilst the application for the Determination was on foot, the State granted a variety of mining tenements within the Determination Area to Fortescue. Those tenements led to the development of a collection of large-scale iron ore mines which commenced operations in 2012 (Solomon Hub Project).

We have considered the key aspects of the decision apparent from the summary below.

ANALYSIS

Application of the ‘passthrough provision’ in section 125A of the Mining Act

Section 125A of the Mining Act constitutes a ‘passthrough provision’. This means that the State has legislated that the holder of a relevant mining tenement is liable to pay any compensation awarded under the NT Act.

Fortescue challenged the constitutional validity of section 125A on the basis of section 109 of the Australian Constitution, which provides that where State and Commonwealth laws are inconsistent, the former shall, to the extent of the inconsistency, be invalid. The Court determined that there is no section 109 inconsistency, confirming the effectiveness of the passthrough provision and the liability of tenement holders to pay compensation awarded under the NT Act.

Assessment of economic loss

Economic loss is calculated, by reference to objective metrics, on the basis of the economic value of the native title rights and interests.

In these proceedings, economic loss was assessed to be in the vicinity of $100,000 (subject to conferral between the parties), with an allowance for compound interest.

Rejection of the ‘Exchange Value Case’



YNAC had argued that economic loss should be assessed on the basis of a percentage royalty of the value of profits made in the Solomon Hub Project, rather than the freehold value of the land (Exchange Value Case). This underpinned its claim for approximately $800 million in economic loss.



The Exchange Value Case followed a similar theme to the ‘Hypothetical Bargain Model’ pursued by the applicant in the McArthur River Compensation matter.



The approach seeks to calculate the economic loss compensation quantum with reference to an amount that the group is likely to have received if the project was the subject of a negotiated native title agreement. The assessment has reference to financial benefits in native title agreements for comparable projects (which typically involve a royalty component).



In both cases, these arguments have been rejected, with reference to the reasoning in Timber Creek, the structure of the NT Act and ordinary principles of compensation (focussing on the rights lost, rather than profits obtained). The summary also notes insufficiencies in YNAC’s relevant expert evidence in support of the Exchange Value Case.



The Court also dismissed a number of subsidiary arguments made by YNAC in relation to assessing the quantum of economic loss. Details will be available once the full reasons are delivered.

Application of the unencumbered freehold methodology



The unencumbered freehold methodology adopted in Timber Creek involves an assessment of the full freehold value of the land as a proxy for exclusive possession native title. A discount was then applied to reflect that the rights in question were non-exclusive possession native title.



This approach was adopted in the Yindjibarndi Compensation Claim, subject to various deductions which will be set out in the full reasons.



Whether the relevant rights should be treated as exclusive or non-exclusive possession for this exercise was in issue. YNAC holds exclusive possession rights over the relevant area through the operation of sections 47A and 47B of the NT Act, which enable prior extinguishment to be disregarded in certain circumstances.



The Court confirmed that exclusive rights obtained via those sections and included in the Determination are relevant and apply from the date that the claimant application was filed in July 2003.

Allowance for compound interest on the award for economic loss



The Court determined that compound interest on the sum of damages awarded was available in the circumstances of the case. This is the first time compound interest on economic loss has been awarded in a native title compensation case.



The full reasons will explain what applicants will need to demonstrate going forward to achieve an award for compound interest.



An award of compound interest has the potential to significantly increase the quantum of an economic loss award, particularly for older future acts.

Assessment of cultural loss

Cultural loss concerns the loss or diminution of traditional attachment to the land or connection to country, and the loss of rights to gain spiritual sustenance from the land.

The task, as explained in Timber Creek, is to assess an amount which society would rightly regard as an appropriate award for the loss. The Court noted that this has an “evaluative quality” involving an “engagement with and understanding of the spiritual and cultural connection of the Yindjibarndi people with their land and any harm caused to it as a result of the future acts concerned”.

The Court noted the following matters were particularly relevant to understanding the harm caused to the connection of the Yindjibarndi people to their land by the future acts:

Damage to areas of cultural heritage: Evidence supported a conclusion that significant damage had been done to Yindjibarndi songlines and other areas of cultural heritage (eg the removal and remote storage of artefacts from “heritage places” and the complete destruction of said places without the approval of YNAC).

Evidence supported a conclusion that significant damage had been done to Yindjibarndi songlines and other areas of cultural heritage (eg the removal and remote storage of artefacts from “heritage places” and the complete destruction of said places without the approval of YNAC). The effect of the mining tenements : The grant of the mining tenements and the effect that they have on the land, by reference to the disturbance caused by the Solomon Hub Project.

: The grant of the mining tenements and the effect that they have on the land, by reference to the disturbance caused by the Solomon Hub Project. Scale of activities : The scale of the operation of the Solomon Hub Project was determined to be relevant to both economic and cultural loss. The Court referred to (among other things): over 135 square kilometres of land which has been fenced off and secured from entry because it is too dangerous to enter; four large open pit mines within the above-mentioned area; significant transport infrastructure; a large tailings dam, waste dumps and a stockpile area; water courses which have been stopped; and power infrastructure,

: The scale of the operation of the Solomon Hub Project was determined to be relevant to both economic and cultural loss. The Court referred to (among other things):

and the significant physical and emotional impact of the above on witnesses for the Yindjibarndi people.

The Court also concluded that the “causal link” between the mining operations at the Solomon Hub Project and the availability of groundwater outside the area of the Project in other parts of the compensation claim area is relevant to quantum of cultural loss.

What’s next?

We will watch closely as the full reasons are published and the implications of the decision are better understood. This includes any decision by one or more of the parties to appeal the first instance decision.

Subject to any appeals progressing, the decision provides guidance on key threshold issues for native title compensation claims involving mining tenure and operations, the effectiveness of the passthrough legislation, the approach to calculating economic loss, and the availability of compound interest. We expect this to have some bearing in the context of native title agreement negotiations and review processes, as well as future claims.

Footnotes

1. Yindjibarndi Ngurra Aboriginal Corporation RNTBC v State of Western Australia (No 2) [2026] FCA 585 (Yindjibarndi Compensation Claim).

2. Davey v Northern Territory (No 5) (McArthur River Project Compensation Claim) [2026] FCA 153 (McArthur River Compensation).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.