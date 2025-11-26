I was only injured because of the company's negligence." Which case won?

- within Employment and HR, Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences and Intellectual Property topic(s)
- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
- in Australia
- with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Banking & Credit and Basic Industries industries
The Facts
Mechanic injured while repairing loader
A case in 2018 concerned the question of whether a contractor's injuries were caused by negligence of the company where he worked.
A light vehicle mechanic employed by a service company was working as an independent contractor at a landscaping and garden supply company, servicing bulldozers, excavators, forklifts, trucks and wheel loaders across their 15 work sites.
In early 2007, the mechanic was directed to service a Volvo wheel loader that was owned and operated by the landscaping company. The machine had been damaged and the mechanic was unable to realign and fasten the bolts of the "bash plate" on one side. As a short-term solution, the bash plate was welded on, so that the loader could be put back into operation quickly.
Later in 2007 the mechanic was again directed to service the wheel loader. While he was attempting to remove the bash plate, which weighed approximately 200 kilograms, it fell onto the ground, crushing his right arm.
Mechanic brings action in negligence against company
The mechanic brought an action in negligence against the landscaping company, alleging, among other things, that it had failed to provide a safe place of work and permitted him to work on a loader which it knew to be defective.
The landscaping company brought a cross claim against the service company that employed the mechanic, for breach of contract, indemnity and/or contribution.
It was for the court to determine whether the mechanic was entitled to compensation for his injuries and, if so, who should pay.
|
CASE A
The case for the mechanic
|
CASE B
The case for the landscaping company
|
|
So, which case won?
Cast your judgment below to find out
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.