ARTICLE
13 December 2025

Substitution of the Australia Day public holiday by employees, is it permissible?

S
Swaab

Contributor

Swaab, established in 1981 in Sydney, Australia, is a law firm that focuses on solving problems and maximizing opportunities for various clients, including entrepreneurs, family businesses, corporations, and high-net-worth individuals. The firm's core values include commitment, integrity, excellence, generosity of spirit, unity, and innovation. Swaab's lawyers have diverse expertise and prioritize building long-term client relationships based on service and empathy.
Australia Employment and HR
Michael Byrnes
Public holiday substitution allows employees to work on Australia Day (26 January) and take another agreed upon day off instead. It's legal under the National Employment Standards (NES) and Fair Work Act 2009, but only if both employer and employee mutually agree and if the relevant award or enterprise agreement (if applicable) permits it.

Michael Byrnes appeared on Ben Fordham Live on 2GB on 12 December 2025 to discuss substitution of the Australia Day public holiday by employees (from 27:30 to 30:00)

To listen to the interview click here

For further information please contact:

Michael Byrnes, Partner
Phone: + 61 2 9233 5544
Email: mjb@swaab.com.au

Authors
Photo of Michael Byrnes
Michael Byrnes
