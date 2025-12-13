Substitution of the Australia Day public holiday by employees, is it permissible?

Public holiday substitution allows employees to work on Australia Day (26 January) and take another agreed upon day off instead. It's legal under the National Employment Standards (NES) and Fair Work Act 2009, but only if both employer and employee mutually agree and if the relevant award or enterprise agreement (if applicable) permits it.

Michael Byrnes appeared on Ben Fordham Live on 2GB on 12 December 2025 to discuss substitution of the Australia Day public holiday by employees (from 27:30 to 30:00)

