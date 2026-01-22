Employment law changes you should know about in 2026

Some significant changes to Australia's workplace laws are taking effect in 2026. While primarily aimed at reforming employers' systems and reporting, there will be direct, practical impacts for employees. Here's an overview of what to be aware of this year.

Superannuation will be paid with your wages

From 1 July 2026, superannuation will need to be paid by your employer at the same time as your wages. This change, known as Payday Super, means employers must send super contributions to your fund within seven days of paying you.

For employees, this is a significant improvement. It reduces the risk of missed or late super payments. It also makes it easier to identify if an employer is not meeting their obligations, as super payments should closely match your regular pay cycle.

If you notice delays or missing payments after July 2026, it may be a sign that your employer is not complying with the new rules.

Paid parental leave increases

Paid parental leave continues to grow in 2026. From 1 July, eligible parents can access up to 26 weeks of government-funded paid parental leave, up from 24 weeks previously.

Importantly:

At least four weeks of leave is reserved for each parent in a couple, encouraging shared caring responsibilities.

Superannuation contributions continue to be paid on government-funded parental leave.

For employees planning a family, this provides greater financial security during time away from work and supports more equal sharing of care.

More focus on gender equality at work

Following amendments to the Workplace Gender Equality Act 2012, large employers (those with 500 or more employees) will be required to set and work towards specific gender equality targets from 2026. Announced by the Workplace Gender Equality Agency last year, these reforms will impact close to 2,000 employers, who are required to choose three targets from a set list.

These targets may relate to pay equity, promotion opportunities, leadership representation, flexible work, or preventing sexual harassment. Once selected, employers have three years to meet or make meaningful progress on their targets.

While this reform is aimed at large organisations, it is expected to influence workplace practices more broadly, leading to greater transparency around pay gaps, greater employer accountability to address inequality, and increased attention to fair and inclusive workplace policies.

The reforms rolling out in 2026 are all designed to strengthen employee protections, improve financial security and promote fairness in the workplace. Understanding what is changing can help you better manage your entitlements and recognise when your workplace is not meeting its legal obligations.

