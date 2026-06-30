The Next Phase Of Workplace Regulation: Technology, Surveillance And Data Governance At Work

Workplace regulation has entered a phase of convergence, where technology use, data governance, wage integrity and safety obligations are increasingly regulated as interconnected systems. As AI‑driven management and real‑time compliance become embedded in work, boards will be judged less on policy intent and more on whether governance, data and financial controls operate effectively in practice – not just on paper.

Technology is reshaping how work is organised, monitored and managed faster than legal and regulatory frameworks can adapt. Algorithmic scheduling, productivity monitoring, biometrics and artificial intelligence (AI) supported decision-making promise efficiency and scale for business, but they are also multiplying legal exposure and regulatory scrutiny. Legislative change is already underway, with further reforms anticipated, and inaction or reliance on legacy governance approaches will leave organisations playing catch-up.

At the same time, workplace regulation has moved beyond traditional silos. The next phase is characterised by convergence, as mobility in the labour market, integrity in pay and entitlements, workplace health, safety and wellbeing, and privacy and the use of technology are increasingly regulated as interconnected systems. As these issues converge, boards and senior leaders will be judged less on the mere existence of on-paper policies and more on whether their governance, data and control frameworks operate effectively in practice.

Three interrelated themes are now shaping regulatory expectations around technology at work. First is transparency and consultation – the expectation (and sometimes, the legal imposition) that workers understand what data is monitored and collected about them, how automated or AI-supported decisions are made and how they can be challenged. Second is fairness and bias. Automated screening and performance management and productivity tools must be explainable and auditable for discriminatory outcomes, particularly where they influence pay, progression or termination decisions. Third is health and safety, where intrusive surveillance and pace‑setting software can be psychosocial hazards in their own right.

These strands are no longer regulated in isolation. Recent developments, such as NSW provisions enabling WHS entry permit holders (with notice) to require reasonable assistance to access and inspect digital work systems relevant to suspected contraventions, illustrate how deeply technology governance now intersects with safety obligations. SafeWork Australia has also identified AI, automation and new forms of work as sources of potential new WHS risks, signalling further regulatory action ahead. The next phase will reward organisations that treat these issues as a single governance challenge – mapping data flows end‑to‑end, allocating clear ownership for model and system performance, and aligning privacy, discrimination and WHS controls within an integrated governance framework that can be demonstrated in practice.

AI in recruitment and workforce management

The regulatory net around AI at work is tightening rapidly, particularly in recruitment and workforce management. From 10 December 2026, amendments to the Privacy Act 1988 (Cth) will require APP entities to disclose the use of automated decision-making in their privacy policies, capturing AI-driven recruitment screening, performance evaluation and algorithmic management tools. While the employee records exemption offers some relief, its scope is limited and does not extend to recruitment processes or the management of contractors and labour hire workers. With AI-enhanced recruitment reportedly used by a significant proportion of Australian organisations, the resulting uplift in compliance, transparency and governance expectations will be significant.

Work health and safety regulation is also moving decisively into this space. The Work Health and Safety Amendment (Digital Work Systems) Act 2026 (NSW) is the first Australian law to impose specific WHS duties in relation to AI-enabled and digital systems at work. Under the regime, PCBUs must ensure that such systems do not create excessive workloads, unreasonable performance metrics, intrusive monitoring or discriminatory decision-making. WHS entry permit holders are also granted powers to access and inspect relevant digital work systems on just 48 hours’ notice. These developments reflect a broader regulatory shift toward treating algorithmic management as both a data and safety risk, rather than a purely operational issue.

At the same time, regulatory focus on labour mobility is increasing, reshaping traditional employer controls over workforce movement and retention. Proposed reforms restricting non‑compete clauses for low and middle‑income workers, together with continued judicial scrutiny of restraints more generally, are narrowing reliance on contractual limits. In practice, this shifts emphasis toward alternative governance levers – including data protection, intellectual property control, confidentiality enforcement and cultural retention strategies – all of which intersect directly with how organisations deploy, monitor and manage AI-enabled workplace systems and secure workforce‑related data.

Employee monitoring, workplace surveillance and regulatory risk

Workplace surveillance is under increasing regulatory and legal scrutiny. Proposed reforms in Victoria, backed by the Government in November 2025, would require employers to prove that any surveillance is reasonable, necessary and proportionate to a stated legitimate objective. The legislation is deliberately technology-neutral, covering AI-driven analytics, keystroke loggers, biometrics and neurotechnology without needing amendment for each new tool. Where surveillance data informs automated decisions that could significantly affect a worker, human review will be required, reinforcing regulatory expectations around accountability and oversight.

Employee redress for getting things wrong has also escalated. Since 10 June 2025, the statutory tort for ‘serious invasion of privacy’ has given people an additional avenue to seek redress for privacy harms through the courts for intrusion on the individual’s seclusion or misuse of their information. While defences remain available, including consent or lawful authority, the new tort materially increases litigation exposure for employers whose surveillance or monitoring practices are unauthorised or misuse personal data.

In this context, the collection and use of facial recognition technology and biometric data represent a particular flashpoint. Biometric data is classified as ‘sensitive information’ under the Privacy Act and attracts a higher degree of protection. While the employee records exemption remains at play, it does not apply in all use-cases, and the Australian Privacy Principles (APPs) apply to the solicitation and collection of sensitive information from employees. As a result, consent frameworks and data security practices need to be front of mind, with organisations required to demonstrate clear necessity, informed consent (where relied upon), robust access controls and defensible data‑handling practices in operation, not just on paper.

Managing regulatory risk: immediate focus areas

The regulatory environment around technology at work is evolving quickly. Recent reforms, combined with increased regulatory scrutiny, mean organisations are now being assessed on whether their governance frameworks operate effectively in practice – not just whether policies exist.

Boards and senior leaders should focus on four practical priorities:

Strengthen data vigilance. Ensure technical controls are in place to detect and prevent unauthorised access, downloads and misuse of confidential or sensitive information, including data generated or handled by AI‑enabled systems. Embed AI governance. Robust AI governance is no longer optional. Clear acceptable‑use rules, ongoing AI risk assessment and defined human‑in‑the‑loop controls are now central to regulatory compliance and the long‑term integrity of organisational data. Prepare for incidents before they occur. Organisations should maintain a credible incident and crisis response framework that enables rapid identification and containment of data and technology incidents, clear allocation of responsibilities, timely regulatory assessment and coordinated engagement with advisers where escalation is required. Extend oversight beyond the organisation. Technology risk increasingly sits across labour hire, contractors and suppliers. Aligning supply‑chain oversight with emerging cyber‑security and data‑governance standards is essential to achieving end‑to‑end resilience.