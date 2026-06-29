Understanding Workplace Injury Claims

Workplace injuries can occur in any industry and may entitle you to workers compensation benefits. Understanding what qualifies as a workplace injury, the types of compensation available, and the critical steps to take immediately after an incident can protect your entitlements and support your recovery.

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Workplace injuries can happen in any industry and at any time. Whether your injury occurred suddenly or developed over time, you may be entitled to workers compensation benefits to support your recovery and financial stability.

What is a workplace injury?

A workplace injury includes any physical or psychological injury that arises out of, or in the course of, your employment.

This can include:

Injuries from accidents (e.g. falls, machinery incidents)

Repetitive strain or overuse injuries

Psychological injuries from bullying, or workplace trauma

Aggravation of a pre-existing condition due to work duties

What can you claim?

Depending on your circumstances, you may be entitled to:

Weekly payments for lost income

Payment of medical and treatment expenses

Rehabilitation and return-to-work support

Lump sum compensation for permanent impairment

In some cases, a common law damages claim

What should you do after an injury?

To protect your entitlement, it is important to:

Report the injury to your employer as soon as possible

Seek medical treatment and ensure the injury is documented

Obtain a certificate of capacity from your doctor

Lodge a workers compensation claim

Delays can impact your ability to access benefits, so early action is important.

Do you have to prove fault?

Workers compensation is generally a no-fault system, meaning you do not need to prove your employer was at fault to receive benefits. However, fault may become relevant if you pursue a common law claim in negligence.

Are there time limits?

Strict time limits apply to workplace injury claims, common law claims. These timeframes vary depending on the type of claim and your circumstances.

How we can help

Navigating a workplace injury claim can be complex, particularly where there are disputes about liability, work capacity, or the extent of your injury. We assist clients in securing their entitlements and ensuring they receive the support they need throughout the claims process.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.