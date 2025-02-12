"Our employee was using a knife to peel an orange. How could we be negligent?" Which case won?

The Facts

Construction worker stabbed by coworker's knife

A case in Queensland revolved around the question of whether a man was negligent when he accidentally injured his colleague with a knife.

A construction worker was walking along a footpath adjacent to a building site, returning at the end of lunchbreak from his parked car, when he suddenly felt a shooting pain his hand and realised he had been stabbed by his coworker's knife.

At the time of the incident, the coworker was on his lunchbreak on a grassed area immediately adjacent to the site, as there was no designated eating area. Workers frequently traversed this grassed area.

The coworker had been crouching down, peeling an orange with a long, sharp knife that he used on the site to remove and replace asphalt.

Just as he stood up from his crouched position while still holding the unsheathed knife, the construction worker walked past.

Without any intention to do so, the coworker stabbed the construction worker in his left hand.

The construction worker suffered damage to nerves in two of his fingers, tendons in one of them and arteries in another. He developed ongoing symptoms which impaired his ability to participate in many former activities, and he developed major depression.

Construction worker sues for negligence

The construction worker commenced proceedings in the Supreme Court of Queensland against the coworker's employer (they were employed by different entities).

He claimed damages for personal injury, arguing that the coworker was negligent and his employer was vicariously liable for that negligence.

The trial judge dismissed the claim, finding that there had been no negligence.

The construction worker appealed to the Queensland Court of Appeal.

On appeal, it was accepted that if the employee was found to be negligent, then the employer was vicariously liable.

CASE A The case for the injured construction worker CASE B The case for the employer My coworker (and by consequence, his employer) must be found to be negligent, because he breached his duty of care owed to me to take reasonable care to avoid a foreseeable risk of injury.

The conduct that posed a risk was my coworker's action in moving from a crouched position to an upright stance while holding a long, sharp, unsheathed knife.

There was a clearly foreseeable risk that such conduct might result in a passer-by such as me being struck by the blade of the knife.

My coworker ought reasonably to have known of this not insignificant risk. The knife had a long, sharp blade that could cause serious injury, and he knew that the location where the incident occurred was frequently traversed by workers.

A reasonable person in my coworker's position would have taken the simple precaution of looking properly before he rose, putting the blade away before he rose, or pointing the blade towards the ground as he rose. He did none of these things. This was an unfortunate accident, not negligence.

Our employee was engaged in the simple act of using his knife to peel his lunchtime orange. The risk of injury to a passerby in these circumstances was not foreseeable, and the risk of a person coming into contact with the knife in these circumstances was insignificant.

To say otherwise is to say that our employee was responsible for any injury which occurred to any person in the vicinity, simply because he had a knife in his hand, irrespective of the other person's actions. People use knives in the presence of each other every day without harm occurring, because normally one person does not get so close to another person who is using a knife so as to be injured. Here though, the worker was injured because he moved very close into our employee's personal space. Conversely, there is no evidence that as our employee stood up, he moved from the spot that he had been crouching on.

Given the low probability of an injury occurring from peeling an orange with a knife, a reasonable person in our employee's position would not have done any more than he did to avoid the risk of injury. If anyone should have been keeping a lookout, it was the injured worker. He was the one who was upright and walking towards our crouching employee, through a group that was obviously taking its lunch break, where cutlery would be present.

So, which case won?

Cast your judgment below to find out

Case A ✔ Case B ✔



Phil Griffin

Workers compensation

Stacks Law Firm

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.