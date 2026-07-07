Increase To The National Minimum Wage And Award Wages

The Fair Work Commission announced the following increases to the National Minimum Wage and Award Wages:

The National Minimum Wage will increase to $1,004.90 per week (or $26.44 per hour), up from $948.00 per week (or $24.95 per hour) in the previous financial year; and

All minimum award wages will increase by 4.75%.

The increased rates take effect from the first full pay period on or after 1 July 2026. This increase may also impact employers who are covered by an enterprise agreement where the minimum rates of pay reflect the underpinning Award.

It’s important that all employers review their obligations under applicable modern award to ensure that they are not underpaying employees and exposing themselves to under payment claims or civil penalties.

Increase to High Income Threshold for Unfair Dismissal Claims

For all unfair dismissals, the high-income threshold (which limits an employee’s eligibility to pursue an unfair dismissal claim) has increased to $190,100 (from $183,100).

Further, the compensation limit, which is the amount that the Fair Work Commission can require an employer to pay to an employee in an unfair dismissal matter, has also increased to $95,050.

Payday Super

From 1 July 2026, businesses must pay Superannuation Contributions at the same time as wages are paid, rather than quarterly. Superannuation Contributions must be received within seven days of the pay day.

Parental Leave