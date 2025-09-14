Sleep Apnoea and Shift Work – what NSW workers need to know

Sleep apnoea is often dismissed as a personal health issue, however for many Australians shift workers it may be an occupational disease — caused or aggravated by years of disrupted sleep patterns.

Many workers suffering from sleep apnoea are not currently accessing the medical support and compensation entitlements potentially available under the NSW workers compensation legislation.

This article outlines how sleep apnoea is linked to shift work, the process of making a claim and what evidence is needed to establish sleep apnoea is work related.

Understanding Sleep Apnoea

Obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) occurs when the airway repeatedly closes during sleep, causing breathing to stop and start. This results in:

Daytime fatigue and poor concentration

Memory problems and irritability

Increased risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, and depression

For shift workers — especially those on rotating rosters, night shifts, or extended hours — the risk is significantly higher due to disruption of the body's natural circadian rhythm.

How Work Can Cause or Worsen Sleep Apnoea

Long-term shift work can:

Prevent deep, restorative sleep

Increase inflammation and weight gain — both linked to OSA and to chronic fatigue and mental health issues

Even if a worker had mild or undiagnosed pre-existing sleep apnoea condition, it is still arguable that shift work could aggravate this condition, thereby making it compensable.

NSW Workers Compensation Law and Sleep Apnoea

Sleep apnoea can be compensated under NSW workers compensation law if it can be established that;

Employment has caused the condition; or

Employment has been the main contributing factor to the aggravation, exacerbation, deterioration or acceleration of an existing sleep apnoea condition

If this is established, an injured worker may be entitled to benefits under the legislation including;

Weekly payments for periods of incapacity

The costs of reasonably necessary medical treatment (including a cpap machine)

Compensation for permanent impairment

Evidence to Support a Claim

The success of a claim will largely turn on the nature and quality of evidence. Some helpful evidence may include;

Documented occupational history and work patterns – Document in detail the nature and extent of shift work over the years. This may include a consideration of evidence relating to night shifts, rotating rosters, limited rest periods. Encouraging early medical diagnosis – Consult a GP and refer to the nature of your work rostering and impact on your sleep patterns. Your GP must provide a Workcover medical certificate (certificate of capacity) supporting a connection between your employment and sleep apnoea. In due course a sleep studies (polysomnography) will be required. Obtaining specialist evidence – respiratory/sleep physicians will often consider a link between employment and sleep apnoea

The Claims Process

This is very simple. An injured worker simply obtains a Workcover medical certificate (certificate of capacity) from their GP and lodges this with their employer. Within 7 days they should receive a response from the insurer.

Alternatively, they may seek legal advice prior to starting this process to ensure they follow the correct process.

If there are any delays in the processing of the claim or the claim is disputed by the insurer it may be appropriate to seek legal advice.

Stigma Associated with Sleep Apnoea

Workers are often reluctant to lodge a claim for sleep apnoea due to:

A lack of awareness that it can be a compensable condition

Fear of being labelled lazy

Concern about job security

Why This Matters

If left unmanaged, sleep apnoea can:

Increase the risk of serious accidents at work

Lead to disciplinary action against fatigued workers

Force workers out of employment prematurely due to health decline

Early treatment and recognition improve safety for everyone

Bottom Line

Sleep apnoea is not just a personal problem — it's a workplace health and safety issue.

With the right knowledge, workers experiencing shift work-related sleep apnoea can get the medical care, support, and compensation they deserve.

If you have a query or concern in relation to sleep apnoea, please contact your union for referral for legal support.

