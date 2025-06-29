Employers and employees alike should be aware of important changes in the workplace relations arena, effective1July2025. From thatdate:
- the high income threshold for unfair dismissal claims will increase to$183,100per annum (from the present $175,000per annum) and the compensation limit will be$91,550(equivalent to6months of the revised high income threshold amount) for dismissals occurring on or after1July2025
- the filing fee for unfair dismissal, general protections and bullying and sexual harassment at work applications will increase to$89.70
- there will be a3.5% increase to minimum awardwages
- the minimum wage will increase to$948per week (or$24.95per hour)
- the minimum superannuation guarantee percentage will increase to12%
