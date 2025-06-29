Employers and employees alike should be aware of important changes in the workplace relations arena, effective1July2025. From thatdate:

the high income threshold for unfair dismissal claims will increase to $183,100 per annum (from the present $175,000per annum) and the compensation limit will be $91,550 (equivalent to6months of the revised high income threshold amount) for dismissals occurring on or after1July2025

the filing fee for unfair dismissal, general protections and bullying and sexual harassment at work applications will increase to $89.70

there will be a3.5% increase to minimum awardwages

the minimum wage will increase to $948 per week (or $24.95 per hour)

per week (or per hour) the minimum superannuation guarantee percentage will increase to12%

