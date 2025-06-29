ARTICLE
Impor­tant Work­place Rela­tions Changes Effec­tive 1 July 2025

Employers and employees alike should be aware of important changes in the workplace relations arena.
Employers and employees alike should be aware of important changes in the workplace relations arena, effective1July2025. From thatdate:

  • the high income threshold for unfair dismissal claims will increase to$183,100per annum (from the present $175,000per annum) and the compensation limit will be$91,550(equivalent to6months of the revised high income threshold amount) for dismissals occurring on or after1July2025
  • the filing fee for unfair dismissal, general protections and bullying and sexual harassment at work applications will increase to$89.70
  • there will be a3.5% increase to minimum awardwages
  • the minimum wage will increase to$948per week (or$24.95per hour)
  • the minimum superannuation guarantee percentage will increase to12%

