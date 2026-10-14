Cross Examining Cyber EP28: Cross Examining Charles Carmakal (Podcast)

Welcome to Cross Examining Cyber, a podcast brought to you by Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer. In this series, we speak with leading cyber practitioners, business leaders and policymakers about the issues shaping...

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Cross Examining Charles Carmakal

Welcome to Cross Examining Cyber, a podcast brought to you by Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer. In this series, we speak with leading cyber practitioners, business leaders and policymakers about the issues shaping today's cyber landscape, from emerging threats and regulatory developments to governance, resilience, and security strategy.

In this episode, we cross-examine Charles Carmakal, Chief Technology Officer of Google Cloud Mandiant Consulting and one of the world's most respected cyber security and threat intelligence experts. Over the course of his career, Charles has been at the forefront of investigating some of the most significant cyber incidents and nation-state campaigns impacting governments and organisations around the globe. His insights are widely sought after by boards, executives and security leaders navigating an increasingly volatile threat environment.

In this conversation, Charles shares his views on the growing intersection between geopolitics and cyber risk, and how global instability is reshaping the threat landscape for organisations of every size. Drawing on his extensive incident response and threat intelligence experience, he discusses the motivations and tactics of today's threat actors, the challenges of operating in an era of heightened geopolitical tension, and the practical steps organisations can take to improve their resilience.

Charles also reflects on the reality that many successful cyber intrusions still begin with surprisingly simple techniques. From social engineering to physical security failures such as tailgating, he explains why organisations must remain focused on cyber fundamentals even as the threat landscape becomes more sophisticated and complex.

This episode provides a fascinating perspective from one of the industry's leading voices on the threats shaping the future of cyber security and what leaders should be thinking about today to prepare for tomorrow.

Thanks again for listening. This is Cross Examining Charles Carmakal. Here we go...

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Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Podcasts · Cross Examining Cyber EP28: Cross Examining Charles Carmakal

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