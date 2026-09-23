Insight Alert: Are You Cyber Ready?

We conducted a survey of legal leaders across various sectors across Australia, seeking their perspective on their organisation's approach to cyber risk.

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Australian legal leaders' views on the cyber risk landscape

We conducted a survey of legal leaders across various sectors across Australia, seeking their perspective on their organisation's approach to cyber risk.

The defining story of 2026 is AI. 97% of respondents are aware of how AI is changing the threat landscape, yet only 20% report a detailed understanding of those risks.

Despite material improvements in board cyber maturity, significant gaps remain between awareness and readiness across data governance, people risk and incident preparedness.

How can businesses bridge the gap between concern and action?

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