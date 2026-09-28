Cross Examining Catherine Brenner And John Mullen - Part 1 (Podcast)

Welcome to Cross Examining Cyber, a podcast brought to you by Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer. In this podcast, we look to speak to individuals across the industry who are at the coalface of our cyber incident response.

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Welcome to Cross Examining Cyber, a podcast brought to you by Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer. In this podcast, we look to speak to individuals across the industry who are at the coalface of our cyber incident response.

In this particular series, we're taking a slightly different slant, we're going out and speaking to our top directors to talk about governance, how to be a good director during a cyber crisis, and what it means to be a director in an everchanging digital world.

In this episode, we are joined by Catherine Brenner and John Mullen, two of our most distinguished Chairs. We talk about good governance, what it takes to be a good chair during a crisis, whether we need deep cyber expertise on the board and first-hand experience in cyber incident response. The discussion was so good, we’ve divided it in two. Here’s Cross Examining Catherine Brenner and John Mullen (Part 1)…

Listen to episode 26

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Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Podcasts · Cross Examining Cyber EP26: Cross Examining Catherine Brenner

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