Investigating possible civil action for Hannah Thomas following Sydney protest

O'Brien Criminal & Civil Solicitors has been prominently featured in a recent article byThe Guardian, highlighting potential legal consequences arising from a Sydney protest where allegations of police misconduct have emerged. The protest, held in Sydney's CBD, drew significant public attention after videos surfaced showing police officers allegedly using force against demonstrators. Among those affected was our client, Hannah Thomas, who appears in video footage being restrained and led away by officers.

Our firm has confirmed that we are acting on behalf of Hannah Thomas and several other individuals who were involved in the protest. In a statement provided to The Guardian, our Principal Solicitor, Peter O'Brien, said:

"What happened to Hannah Thomas was deeply concerning."

Mr O'Brien added that the firm is currently investigating the viability of civil proceedings against the New South Wales Police over the incident.

The Broader Legal and Social Context of Hannah Thomas' case

Protests have long been a fundamental part of democratic society, allowing citizens to express dissent and call for change. However, allegations of excessive use of force by law enforcement have raised serious questions about the balance between maintaining public order and protecting civil liberties.

Under Australian law, individuals who experience unlawful arrest, assault, or mistreatment at the hands of police may have the right to pursue civil claims. These can include actions for assault, battery, false imprisonment, and breaches of human rights protections under state or federal legislation.

Peter O'Brien emphasised that every individual, regardless of the cause they support, is entitled to exercise their democratic rights safely and without fear of violence or intimidation.

Peter O'Brien:

"We are exploring all legal avenues to ensure accountability and to protect the rights of those who seek to exercise their fundamental freedoms of assembly and expression. Excessive force by police is a matter of serious concern and must be carefully examined through proper legal processes."

Potential Outcomes of Civil Action for Hannah Thomas and others

Cases brought forward by Hannah Thomas and the other protestors serve a broader purpose in scrutinising police powers and reinforcing the importance of lawful conduct by authorities.

