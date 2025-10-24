Illicit Tobacco And The Law: What Constitutes A Criminal Offence In Victoria?

This article explains what constitutes illicit tobacco, how it is treated under Victorian and Federal law, and what legal consequences individuals and businesses may face if charged.

Dealing with Illicit tobacco is not just a regulatory issue; it's a criminal offence that can carry heavy penalties in Victoria. Whether you're a retailer, importer, or consumer, understanding what counts as 'illicit' under Victorian law is critical to avoiding prosecution.



What is Illicit Tobacco?

Illicit tobacco refers to tobacco products that are produced, imported, sold, or possessed in breach of Australian law. This includes violations of:

Customs and excise tax regulations (i.e., unpaid duties),

Packaging and labelling laws (e.g., plain packaging),

Licensing requirements under state law,

Bans on certain products like flavoured or non-compliant vapes.

Common Types of Illicit Tobacco Include:

Unbranded loose-leaf tobacco ("chop-chop")

Tobacco without health warnings or plain packaging

Counterfeit cigarettes mimicking legal brands

Tobacco with unpaid customs or excise duties

Smuggled tobacco products without proper declaration

Nicotine vapes sold without a prescription or licence

Illicit tobacco is prosecuted under both state and federal legislation, with overlapping offences and penalties.

Under Victorian Law – Tobacco Act 1987 (Vic)

From 1 July 2025, the Tobacco Amendment Act 2024 introduced tighter regulation and criminal offences relating to the possession of illicit tobacco, the sale or storage of tobacco without a licence, and the supply of tobacco in breach of packaging and labelling requirements.

These are summary offences but can attract serious penalties, particularly for commercial quantities.

Under Federal Law – Excise Act 1901 (Cth) & Customs Act 1901 (Cth)

The Australian Border Force and Australian Taxation Office (ATO) also prosecute offences involving the possession of tobacco without excise payment, importing undeclared tobacco, and producing tobacco without a licence.



Federal penalties can include fines in the hundreds of thousands of dollars and imprisonment for serious exampled of breaches of the Act.

Penalties for Illicit Tobacco Offences

Penalties depend on whether the offence is prosecuted under state or federal law and the scale of the operation.

Under the Tobacco Act 1987 (Vic)

Offence Maximum Penalty (Individuals) Maximum Penalty (Businesses) Possession of illicit tobacco 840 penalty units (~$168,000) or 5 years' imprisonment 4,200 penalty units (~$840,000) Sale of illicit tobacco 1,800 penalty units (~$360,000) or up to 15 years' imprisonment 9,000 penalty units (~$1,800,000) Supplying tobacco products or vapes to persons under 18 120 penalty units (~$24,000) 600 penalty units (~$120,000) Repeat offending Higher penalties and likelihood of imprisonment, not infringement notices

Under Federal Law

Offence Penalty Possession of excisable tobacco products without payment of duty Up to 2 years' imprisonment and/or fines of up to 5 times the duty payable Smuggling tobacco or vapes Up to 2 years' imprisonment or the greater of: 500 penalty units or 5 × the amount of duty Manufacturing tobacco without a licence Up to 2 years' imprisonment and seizure of all goods and equipment

Legal Exposure: Who's at Risk?

Illicit tobacco charges can affect a wide range of individuals and businesses, including:

Convenience stores and small retailers stocking tobacco from unauthorised suppliers

Importers bringing in unregistered product or product with incorrect declarations

Warehouse operators storing products for third parties

Consumers found in possession of large quantities of illicit tobacco, particularly if packaged for resale

Even innocent possession, such as holding tobacco unaware of its illicit nature, does not necessarily protect you from prosecution. There would be obligations placed on you to demonstrate your state of knowledge about the lawfulness of the product.

What Are Your Defence Options?

Being charged does not mean you are automatically guilty. At Doogue + George, we assess each case to identify viable defences, including:

Honest and Reasonable Mistake of Fact

You believed the tobacco was lawfully obtained — for example, relying on reasonable assurances from a supplier. Procedural Defences

Was the search and seizure conducted lawfully? Was there a valid warrant? These issues can lead to exclusion of evidence. Lack of Possession or Control

In some cases, the prosecution must prove that you had knowledge of and control over the illicit goods. No Intent to Sell

For possession-based offences, we may argue there was no intention to sell or distribute, especially where quantities are borderline.

Our lawyers can also explore negotiated resolutions, such as diversion or alternative plea deals, especially for first-time offenders or those unknowingly involved.

What to Do If You're Charged or Investigated

If you've been served with a charge sheet, search warrant, or seizure notice, you should seek urgent legal advice before giving an interview to the police, preserve all records relating to your supply chain and sales and avoid discussing the matter with any staff or suppliers.

How We Can Help

The crackdown on illicit tobacco in Victoria is part of a broader national enforcement trend. Issues relating to the sale and possession of illicit tobacco is often a feature of news media. The penalties are real and the consequences can be severe for those caught unaware or unprepared.



If you're under investigation or facing charges, expert legal advice is essential. Acting early can give you the best chance of resolving the matter favourably.



At Doogue + George, we have a strong track record in defending regulatory and criminal offences involving illicit tobacco. We represent clients across Victoria and can assist with defending criminal charges; challenging search warrants and the evidence found during illegal searches; negotiating with Australian Federal Police, Victoria Police, or the ATO; and minimising the penalties whilst protecting your business.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.