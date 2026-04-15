Will A Criminal Charge Affect My Job?

Facing disciplinary action in Qld can end your career. Health practitioners, lawyers, engineers, accountants, and other professionals all have strict reporting obligations when charged or convicted. Learn the differences and how early advice can protect your future.

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Facing disciplinary action in Qld can end your career. Health practitioners, lawyers, engineers, accountants, and other professionals all have strict reporting obligations when charged or convicted. Learn the differences and how early advice can protect your future.

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What are disciplinary proceedings?

Disciplinary proceedings are processes where a regulator or professional body investigates whether a person is still fit to hold their licence, registration, or authority to practise.

In Queensland, professionals such as doctors, lawyers, engineers, accountants, and others must comply with strict reporting rules if they are charged with or convicted of criminal offences. Some regulators require immediate notification of a charge, while others act only after a conviction.

Failing to report can lead to suspension, cancellation, or permanent loss of registration. For many people, the impact on career and reputation is just as serious as the criminal case itself, which is why early legal advice is critical.

Do health practitioners need to tell AHPRA if they are charged with an offence?

Yes. Under section 130 of the Health Practitioner Regulation National Law (Queensland), doctors, nurses, pharmacists, psychologists, paramedics, and other registered health professionals must notify their National Board within 7 days if they:

Are charged with an offence punishable by 12 months or more imprisonment

Are found guilty of an offence carrying a term of imprisonment, even if no conviction is recorded

Lose hospital privileges, prescribing rights, or professional indemnity insurance

Have their registration suspended or restricted overseas

Failing to notify is not a criminal offence, but it can still result in disciplinary findings or referral to a tribunal.

Do lawyers need to disclose criminal charges to the Queensland Law Society?

Lawyers must notify the Queensland Law Society (QLS) within 7 days if they are charged with a serious offence. A serious offence includes any indictable offence under Queensland or Commonwealth law, even if dealt with summarily.

They must also notify QLS if convicted of a summary offence, serious offence, or tax offence. Where there is a conviction for a serious or tax offence, a lawyer must lodge a show cause notice within 28 days explaining why they remain a fit and proper person to practise.

Under the Legal Profession Act 2007 (Qld), QLS has the power to immediately suspend or amend a practising certificate if it considers the lawyer no longer fit to hold it.

Do engineers have to report criminal convictions?

Yes. Under the Professional Engineers Act 2002 (Qld), registered professional engineers must notify the Board of Professional Engineers of Queensland (BPEQ) within 21 days if they are convicted of an offence or subject to certain disciplinary findings.

There is no express obligation to report being charged, but a conviction can lead to suspension or cancellation of registration. Failing to notify can also result in a fine.

Do tax agents need to notify the Tax Practitioners Board if convicted of an offence?

Registered tax agents and BAS agents must notify the Tax Practitioners Board within 30 days if they are convicted of:

A serious tax offence

An offence involving fraud or dishonesty

Any offence that results in imprisonment

The Tax Agent Services Act 2009 (Cth) gives the Board the power to suspend or terminate registration if obligations are breached.

Can a security licence be suspended if I am charged with a criminal offence?

Yes. In Queensland, security providers are licensed by the Office of Fair Trading.

If convicted of serious offences such as robbery, terrorism, organised crime, or serious drug offences, a licence holder can be automatically disqualified. In some cases, suspension can occur even while charges are pending. A person disqualified cannot reapply for 10 years.

Do Blue Card holders need to notify of charges or convictions?

Yes. Blue Card holders must notify Blue Card Services within 7 days of being charged with or convicted of any offence.

If charged with a disqualifying offence, the Blue Card is automatically suspended, and the person must stop working with children.

If convicted, they may be permanently disqualified.

Failing to notify is an offence that carries heavy fines, and working while disqualified may lead to imprisonment.

When does a criminal conviction disqualify a company director?

Under section 206B of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), a person is automatically disqualified from managing a company if they are:

Convicted of an indictable offence punishable by more than 12 months imprisonment

Convicted of a dishonesty offence punishable by at least 3 months imprisonment

Convicted of certain Corporations Act offences

The disqualification usually lasts five years from the date of conviction (or release from prison if a sentence is served). Acting as a director while disqualified is itself a criminal offence.

It is possible to apply to the Supreme Court to have the disqualification lifted if the Court considers it ‘just’ to do so. Our criminal lawyers have experience in these applications and can provide advice about your options.

Can Uber, taxi, and rideshare drivers lose their driver authorisation for criminal charges?

Yes. In Queensland, rideshare, taxi, and booked-hire drivers must hold a Driver Authorisation (DA) from the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

Drivers must disclose their full criminal history – spent convictions do not apply.

If charged with a disqualifying offence, they must notify immediately and again when the case is finalised.

A DA can be suspended or cancelled based solely on the charge, without waiting for conviction.

Disqualifying offences are grouped into categories:

Category A – automatic ineligibility, no right to review

Category B – possible cancellation unless exceptional circumstances are shown

Category C – may also affect ongoing eligibility depending on the circumstances

Do I need a lawyer?

Disciplinary action can happen quickly. Regulators do not always wait for a court case to finish. Some can suspend or restrict your licence as soon as charges are laid.

Getting early legal advice can help you:

Understand what you must report

Prepare correct and timely notifications

Avoid mistakes that could cost your career

Make submissions that protect your right to work

FAQ - Disciplinary proceedings in Qld

What happens if I forget to notify my regulator?

You may face separate disciplinary action, even if the original offence is minor.

Can disciplinary action happen before my criminal case finishes?

Yes. Regulators such as AHPRA or QLS can impose immediate suspensions if they consider it in the public interest.

Will every conviction end my career?

Not always. Each regulator considers the seriousness of the offence, the time since the conduct, and whether you remain fit to practise.

Can I appeal a disciplinary decision?

Yes. Most disciplinary decisions can be reviewed by the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal (QCAT), usually within 28 days.

We have represented professionals such as doctors, accountants, engineers, lawyers, and nurses in Brisbane and across Queensland, in disciplinary and criminal matters. If your career is at risk, early advice gives you the best chance of protecting your future.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.