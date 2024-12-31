This is an updated article of July 2024

Sydney is a vibrant city with a diverse range of suburbs, each with its own unique characteristics and challenges. Understanding the crime rates in Sydney, across the different suburbs, provides valuable insights into their safety and security.

This article explores the suburbs in Sydney with the highest and lowest crime rates, shedding light on the underlying factors contributing to these statistics.

Suburbs with the Highest Crime Rates in Sydney

Blacktown

Blacktown tops the list with a staggering 12,912 incidents.

The most common crimes include property crimes such as burglary, theft, and motor vehicle theft, along with violent crimes like assault, robbery, and sexual assault. Drug offences, public order offences, and fraud also contribute significantly to the crime rate.

Blacktown also faces several socioeconomic challenges, including lower household incomes, higher unemployment rates, and lower levels of education.

Sydney CBD (including Haymarket and The Rocks)

The Sydney CBD, including Haymarket and The Rocks, records 8,742 incidents in Haymarket alone.

Common crimes in this area include theft, transport regulation offences, and violent crimes such as assault and robbery. The high crime rate can be attributed to the dense population, high tourist activity, and the concentration of nightlife and entertainment venues, which create numerous opportunities for crime.

Penrith

Penrith experiences 8,328 incidents, with common crimes including burglary, theft, motor vehicle theft, and assault.

Similar to Blacktown, Penrith struggles with socioeconomic challenges, such as lower household incomes and higher unemployment rates. The significant amount of public housing in the suburb also contributes to its higher crime rates.

Suburbs with the Lowest Crime Rates in Sydney

Hunter's Hill

Hunter's Hill stands out with only 455 incidents, making it one of the safest suburbs in Sydney. The area experiences very low incidences of all major crime types, with zero recorded robberies. Hunter's Hill is an affluent area with high household incomes and low unemployment rates. The strong sense of community and the availability of amenities play a crucial role in maintaining its low crime rate.

Mosman

Mosman, another affluent suburb, records 613 incidents. The suburb has low incidences of assault, theft, and property crimes. The strong community presence, excellent schools, and abundant amenities in Mosman contribute to its low crime rate.

Lane Cove

Lane Cove reports 861 incidents, with low incidences of burglary, theft, and violent crimes. The suburb benefits from high socioeconomic status, strong community engagement, and effective local policing, all of which help maintain its low crime rate.

Trends and Underlying Factors

Regional vs. Urban Crime Rates

Crime rates in regional areas of New South Wales are significantly higher compared to Sydney. In 2023, property crime rates were about 60% higher, and violent crime rates were 57% higher in regional NSW compared to Sydney.

Conversely, Sydney has seen a decline in certain types of crime over the past two decades, particularly property crimes like break-and-enter and motor vehicle theft. However, violent crimes such as domestic violence and sexual assault have seen an increase.

Factors Influencing Crime Rates

Socioeconomic disparities play a significant role in crime rates. Areas with lower socioeconomic status, higher unemployment, and more government housing tend to have higher crime rates. Additionally, the availability of community services, youth programs, and social support can influence crime rates.

Government interventions in regional areas, aimed at addressing youth crime through community-based programs, exemplify this influence. Furthermore, urban development patterns impact the spatial distribution of crime, with higher rates often found in areas with dense housing and lower economic opportunities.

Crime stats in Sydney

The disparity in crime rates between suburbs like Blacktown and Hunter's Hill underscores the significant impact of socioeconomic factors, community engagement, and infrastructure on crime. Blacktown struggles with higher crime rates due to various underlying issues, while Hunter's Hill, Mosman, and Lane Cove benefit from affluence and strong community ties, resulting in safer environments.

Understanding these trends and factors is crucial for developing effective crime prevention and community support strategies. Therefore, addressing the root causes of crime through comprehensive socioeconomic and community-based approaches remains essential for creating safer suburbs across Sydney.

Need a criminal lawyer?

By knowing and asserting your rights, you can navigate the arrest process more effectively and ensure that your legal interests are protected. If you or a loved one need criminal defence, seek immediate legal advice from our solicitors.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.