Misrepresentation In Commercial Contracts Under Australian Law

Misrepresentation in commercial contracts can expose businesses to significant legal and financial consequences, particularly where inaccurate statements, misleading disclosures, or unrealistic forecasts induce entry into a transaction.

Under Australian law, parties may pursue remedies through both common law misrepresentation claims and statutory misleading or deceptive conduct provisions under the Australian Consumer Law, with potential outcomes including rescission, damages, and compensation orders.

However, successful claims depend upon proving reliance, causation, and actual loss rather than mere commercial disappointment.

In this article, our commercial litigation lawyers examine how misleading conduct arises in commercial negotiations, the distinction between misrepresentation and breach of contract, when rescission may be available, and the evidentiary issues that commonly determine the outcome of commercial disputes.

Misrepresentation in Commercial Contracts

Misrepresentation in commercial contracts can expose businesses to significant legal and financial consequences when misleading statements, inaccurate disclosures, unrealistic forecasts, or false representations induce a party to enter into a transaction they otherwise might have avoided.

Under Australian law, claims involving misrepresentation in commercial contracts commonly arise in business sales, franchise disputes, commercial leasing, shareholder transactions, investment negotiations, and property development agreements, particularly where one party later alleges they relied upon misleading conduct during negotiations or due diligence.

Depending on the circumstances, affected parties may seek rescission, damages, statutory compensation orders, orders affecting the contract, or equitable relief under common law, equity, and the Australian Consumer Law.

However, claims for damages or transaction-based relief usually depend on proving actionable misleading conduct, reliance or inducement, causation, and actual commercial loss rather than mere disappointment with the outcome of the transaction.

The statutory framework is primarily set out in the Australian Consumer Law (ACL), which is contained in Schedule 2 to the Competition and Consumer Act 2010 (Cth) .

Section 18 of the ACL prohibits misleading or deceptive conduct in trade or commerce.

Sections 236 and 237 of the ACL permit courts to award damages and compensation orders where loss has been suffered because of contravening conduct.

In Hornsby Building Information Centre Pty Ltd v Sydney Building Information Centre Ltd (1978) 140 CLR 216 , the High Court emphasised the broad operation of the former misleading conduct provision in s 52 of the Trade Practices Act 1974 (Cth), which was the predecessor to s 18 of the Australian Consumer Law.

The Court stated at [234]:

Conduct is deceptive or misleading if it has a capacity or tendency to mislead or deceive; intention to mislead or deceive is not required.

Depending on the circumstances, remedies may include rescission, damages, statutory compensation orders, orders varying or setting aside contracts, or equitable relief.

This article explains how misrepresentation in commercial contracts arises, the difference between misleading conduct and breach of contract, when rescission may be available, how damages are assessed, and the evidentiary issues that commonly determine the outcome of commercial litigation in Australia.

If you are facing a dispute involving misrepresentation in a commercial contract or any other commercial litigation issue, contact our experienced commercial litigation team today.

What Is Misrepresentation in Commercial Contracts?

Misrepresentation in commercial contracts frequently arises during negotiations, due diligence, disclosure processes, and pre-contract discussions, where one party later alleges they were induced into the transaction by misleading statements or incomplete information.

How Misrepresentation in Commercial Contracts Arises

Misrepresentation commonly arises during commercial negotiations, where one party relies on statements or conduct that are said to have influenced the decision to enter into the transaction.

In practice, disputes frequently involve:

pre-contractual statements

financial forecasts

earnings projections

representations about existing liabilities

statements regarding regulatory approvals

assertions concerning future profitability or performance

Many commercial disputes also involve disclosure failures.

A party may allege that important information was withheld during negotiations, or that partial disclosure created a misleading overall impression.

However, silence alone is not automatically misleading under Australian law.

Whether silence becomes misleading depends heavily upon the surrounding circumstances and the reasonable expectations arising between the parties.

In Demagogue Pty Ltd v Ramensky (1992) 39 FCR 31 , the Full Federal Court explained that silence must be assessed in context, the Court stated at [3]:

Silence is to be assessed as a circumstance like any other. To say this is certainly not to impose any general duty of disclosure. The question is whether having regard to all the relevant circumstances there has been conduct that is misleading or deceptive or that is likely to mislead or deceive.

This principle frequently arises in commercial transactions where incomplete disclosure creates a false impression regarding:

profitability

financial risk

tenancy arrangements

existing disputes

regulatory compliance

asset condition

Difficult questions can also arise where negotiations involve projections or forecasts.

Australian courts distinguish between:

statements of present fact

genuinely held opinions

predictions regarding future events

promissory statements concerning future conduct

In some circumstances, statements about future matters may themselves become misleading where there was no reasonable basis for making them.

Section 4 of the Australian Consumer Law specifically addresses representations about future matters. If a person makes a representation about a future matter without reasonable grounds, the representation is taken to be misleading for the purposes of the ACL.

The distinction between marketing language and actionable representations is also important.

General promotional language or commercial “puffery” may not amount to a legally enforceable representation.

By contrast, precise factual assertions about revenue, compliance, customer numbers, or asset value may carry substantial legal consequences.

Entire agreement clauses and non-reliance clauses may also affect these disputes.

However, such clauses do not automatically defeat claims for misleading conduct.

Their effectiveness depends heavily upon:

drafting quality

contractual context

bargaining power

surrounding communications

the conduct actually relied upon

Caveat Emptor – Buyer Beware and Its Limits

Historically, commercial transactions have been governed by the principle of caveat emptor or “buyer beware”.

The doctrine reflects the expectation that parties should protect their own interests by conducting appropriate enquiries, obtaining professional advice, and undertaking reasonable due diligence before entering a transaction.

In many commercial dealings, a purchaser cannot later complain merely because the transaction proves less profitable or more difficult than anticipated.

However, caveat emptor is not an absolute rule. Australian law recognises important exceptions where one party has engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct, made actionable misrepresentations, provided information without reasonable grounds, or created a false impression through partial disclosure or silence.

The Australian Consumer Law significantly limits the practical operation of caveat emptor by prohibiting misleading or deceptive conduct regardless of whether the affected party could potentially have discovered the truth through further investigation.

As a result, while commercial parties are generally expected to undertake proper due diligence, the law does not permit a party to avoid liability simply by arguing that the other side should have discovered the truth for themselves

Types of Misrepresentation Recognised Under Australian Law

Australian law recognises several forms of misrepresentation.

Fraudulent misrepresentation arises where a false representation is made knowingly, without belief in its truth, or recklessly.

In Derry v Peek (1889) 14 App Cas 337 , Lord Herschell stated:

Fraud is proved when it is shewn that a false representation has been made knowingly, or without belief in its truth, or recklessly, without caring whether it be true or false.

Negligent misrepresentation generally involves careless statements causing foreseeable loss where a duty of care exists.

The modern framework for negligent misstatement was developed through Hedley Byrne & Co Ltd v Heller & Partners Ltd [1964] AC 465 , particularly in professional and advisory relationships.

Lord Reid stated at [5]:

… those relationships where it is plain that the party seeking information or advice was trusting the other to exercise such a degree of care as the circumstances required, where it was reasonable for him to do that, and where the other gave the information or advice when he knew or ought to have known that the enquirer was relying on him. I say ” ought to have known ” because in questions of negligence we now apply the objective standard of what the reasonable man would have done.

Innocent misrepresentation concerns inaccurate statements made without fraud or negligence.

Although remedies may still exist, the available relief is often narrower than for fraudulent conduct.

These common law and equitable doctrines must be distinguished from statutory claims for misleading conduct under the Australian Consumer Law .

Section 18 of the ACL is broader in operation and does not require proof of fraudulent intent.

Misleading and Deceptive Conduct Under the ACL

Section 18 of the Australian Consumer Law prohibits conduct in trade or commerce that is misleading or deceptive, or likely to mislead or deceive.

The prohibition is assessed objectively.

The relevant question is whether the conduct has a tendency to mislead in the circumstances.

In Hornsby Building Information Centre Pty Ltd v Sydney Building Information Centre Ltd (1978) 140 CLR 216 , the High Court emphasised the broad operation of the former misleading conduct provision in s 52 of the Trade Practices Act 1974 (Cth), which was the predecessor to s 18 of the Australian Consumer Law.

The High Court stated at [234]:

Conduct is deceptive or misleading if it has a capacity or tendency to mislead or deceive; intention to mislead or deceive is not required.

Commercial sophistication also does not automatically prevent relief.

However, courts may consider:

the experience of the parties

due diligence opportunities

contractual disclaimers

the broader transactional context

In Butcher v Lachlan Elder Realty Pty Ltd (2004) 218 CLR 592 , the High Court closely examined the role of disclaimers and the conduct actually attributable to the defendant.

Similarly, Miller & Associates Insurance Broking Pty Ltd v BMW Australia Finance Ltd [2010] HCA 31 demonstrates that allegations of non-disclosure are highly context-dependent and require close analysis of the surrounding commercial circumstances.

Difference Between Misrepresentation and Breach of Contract

The distinction between breach of contract and misrepresentation in commercial contracts is significant because each claim involves different legal elements, evidentiary requirements, remedies, and approaches to the recovery of commercial loss under Australian law.

Issue Misrepresentation Breach of Contract When the issue arises Before contract formation After contract formation Main legal focus Statements inducing entry into contract Failure to perform contractual obligations Common examples False turnover statements, misleading forecasts Failure to deliver services or goods Key legal sources Common law and Australian Consumer Law Contract law Fraud required? Not under the ACL No Reliance required? Usually yes Usually no Possible remedies Rescission, damages, compensation orders Contractual damages Can both claims exist together? Yes Yes Typical evidentiary focus Representations and inducement Contract terms and performance

Pre-Contractual Conduct vs Contractual Obligations

The difference between breach and misrepresentation is an important issue in commercial litigation.

Misrepresentation generally concerns statements or conduct that induced a party to enter into the contract.

Breach of contract, by contrast, concerns the failure to perform obligations that were actually incorporated into the agreement.

This distinction frequently becomes contentious when negotiations involve:

financial forecasts

statements about profitability

regulatory assurances

future business performance

projections regarding revenue or customer growth

Not every representation made during negotiations becomes a contractual promise.

In J J Savage & Sons Pty Ltd v Blakney (1970) 119 CLR 435 , the High Court examined whether a statement regarding the estimated speed of a vessel constituted a contractual warranty or merely a representation made during negotiations.

The Court stated at [442]:

In our opinion, this was an unwarranted substitution which stripped the words of the letter of their most significant meaning… in our opinion, an expression of opinion. The words in themselves tend, in our opinion, against the inference of a promise that the boat would in fact achieve the nominated speed.

However, some representations may become contractual terms depending upon:

the wording used

the importance attached to the statement

the expertise of the representor

the surrounding commercial circumstances

In Oscar Chess Ltd v Williams [1957] 1 WLR 370 , the Court treated a statement about the age of a motor vehicle as a representation rather than a contractual warranty because the seller lacked specialist expertise.

By contrast, in Dick Bentley Productions Ltd v Harold Smith (Motors) Ltd [1965] 1 WLR 623 , the seller’s expertise and superior knowledge contributed to the statement being treated as contractual.

Why the Distinction Matters

The distinction between misleading conduct and breach of contract can significantly affect the remedies available.

A breach of contract claim usually focuses on enforcing contractual promises and recovering contractual loss.

A misrepresentation claim may instead support:

rescission

damages for misleading conduct

equitable relief

statutory compensation orders

Different limitation periods and evidentiary burdens may also apply.

Importantly, statutory misleading conduct claims under s 18 of the Australian Consumer Law may succeed even where no breach of contract is established.

A commercial party may therefore face liability for misleading pre-contractual conduct despite strict compliance with the written contract itself.

This issue commonly arises where:

turnover forecasts prove inaccurate

profitability representations are overstated

regulatory approvals are misrepresented

due diligence disclosures are incomplete

share sale documents contain misleading financial information

Entire agreement clauses and non-reliance clauses may affect these disputes.

However, their effectiveness depends heavily upon drafting precision and the broader factual context.

Sophisticated commercial parties may also face greater difficulty establishing reliance in some transactions, particularly where substantial due diligence opportunities existed before entry into the agreement.

When Can You Rescind a Contract?

In many disputes involving misrepresentation in commercial contracts, rescission becomes a critical remedy because it may allow the transaction to be unwound entirely where misleading conduct materially induced entry into the agreement.

What Is Rescission?

Rescission is a remedy that sets aside a contract retrospectively.

The objective is generally to restore the parties, so far as possible, to their pre-contractual position.

Where rescission occurs, the contract is treated as having been avoided from the beginning rather than merely terminated for future performance.

Rescission may arise:

at common law

in equity

under statute, including the Australian Consumer Law

In commercial disputes, rescission is commonly sought where a party alleges that entry into the agreement was induced by misleading or deceptive conduct or actionable misrepresentation.

The remedy can be particularly significant where damages alone are inadequate.

In Alati v Kruger (1955) 94 CLR 216 , the High Court recognised that rescission may still be available where substantial, rather than perfect, restoration is possible.

The Court stated at [223]:

It will be seen that upon discovering the falsity of the representation which had been made to him he acted promptly and without having done anything which could amount to an affirmation of the purchase. The validity of his rescission depended, therefore, only upon the question whether restitutio in integrum was possible in the circumstances as they existed at the commencement of the action.

This reflects the equitable focus upon practical justice rather than mathematical precision.

However, rescission remains a discretionary remedy and will not always be available even where misleading conduct is established.

When Rescission May Be Available

A party seeking rescission must generally establish that the relevant representation materially induced entry into the contract.

The representation need not be the sole reason for entering the transaction.

However, it must have been sufficiently influential in the decision-making process.

Courts also examine whether the affected party continued to affirm the contract after discovering the alleged misrepresentation.

Affirmation may occur through:

continued performance

accepting contractual benefits

delay combined with conduct recognising the contract as continuing

exercising rights under the agreement after knowledge of the relevant facts

In Sargent v ASL Developments Ltd (1974) 131 CLR 634 , the High Court explained that rescission may be lost where a party elects to treat the contract as continuing with knowledge of the relevant circumstances.

Delay may also become significant.

Commercial parties that continue to operate under the agreement for extended periods after discovering potentially misleading conduct may face substantial difficulty in preserving rescission rights.

This issue commonly arises in:

business acquisitions

franchise arrangements

shareholder agreements

commercial property transactions

Limits on the Right to Rescind

Several recognised bars may prevent rescission.

Affirmation is one of the most significant.

A party who knowingly continues to perform the contract after discovering the relevant misrepresentation may lose the right to rescind.

Rescission may also become unavailable when restoration is no longer practicable.

This issue frequently arises where:

assets have materially changed

businesses have been integrated

third-party interests have intervened

substantial commercial restructuring has occurred

In Vadasz v Pioneer Concrete (SA) Pty Ltd (1995) 184 CLR 102 , the High Court considered the partial rescission of a guarantee arrangement and emphasised the importance of practical justice in determining whether equitable relief remained available.

Third-party rights may also defeat rescission where innocent parties have acquired interests in reliance upon the transaction.

Practical difficulties often emerge in large commercial transactions involving:

multiple financiers

integrated business operations

transferred intellectual property

completed corporate restructures

Businesses that continue performance after discovering alleged misrepresentations should therefore act cautiously.

Delay in obtaining legal advice may materially affect the availability of rescission, particularly where the transaction becomes increasingly difficult to unwind over time.

Can You Claim Damages for Misrepresentation in Commercial Contracts?

Claims involving misrepresentation in commercial contracts often focus heavily on whether the claimant can establish reliance, causation, and actual commercial loss arising from the alleged misleading conduct.

Statutory Damages Under the ACL

Section 236 of the Australian Consumer Law permits a person to recover damages for loss or damage suffered because of misleading or deceptive conduct.

To claim damages for misleading conduct, a claimant must establish a sufficient causal connection between the contravening conduct and the loss suffered.

Reliance, therefore, remains central.

The claimant must generally show that the misleading representation materially influenced the decision to enter the transaction or undertake the relevant commercial conduct.

In Henville v Walker [2001] HCA 52 , the High Court examined causation principles under the Trade Practices Act framework that later informed the ACL. The High Court confirmed that misleading conduct need not be the sole cause of loss before damages may be recoverable under the statutory misleading conduct regime.

The Court recognised that commercial losses may arise from multiple contributing circumstances rather than a single isolated cause.

McHugh J stated at [106]:

If the defendant’s breach has “materially contributed” to the loss or damage suffered, it will be regarded as a cause of the loss or damage, despite other factors or conditions having played an even more significant role in producing the loss or damage. As long as the breach materially contributed to the damage, a causal connection will ordinarily exist even though the breach without more would not have brought about the damage.

Commercial losses may result from multiple contributing factors.

In many disputes, defendants argue that losses were instead caused by:

poor commercial judgment

inadequate due diligence

market deterioration

independent financial decisions

broader economic conditions

However, the existence of additional contributing causes does not necessarily defeat statutory liability.

Section 237 of the ACL also permits courts to make compensation or remedial orders where misleading conduct has caused loss or damage.

Common Law Damages for Misrepresentation in Commercial Contracts

Different measures of damages may apply depending upon the cause of action pursued.

Damages for deceit are generally assessed more broadly because fraudulent conduct is involved.

The objective is often to restore the claimant to the position they would have occupied had the fraudulent inducement not occurred.

In Potts v Miller (1940) 64 CLR 282 , the High Court explained the traditional measure of damages in deceit claims.

Negligence-based damages for negligent misrepresentation are generally assessed under tort principles of reasonable foreseeability.

Contractual damages, by contrast, focus upon the loss flowing from breach of a contractual promise.

The distinction remains important because a misleading representation may not itself form part of the contractual terms.

In Marks v GIO Australia Holdings Ltd (1998) 196 CLR 494 , the High Court closely examined causation and loss under misleading conduct legislation, including the distinction between expectation-based and reliance-based loss.

What Losses Can Potentially Be Claimed?

Damages for misleading and deceptive conduct may extend beyond immediate out-of-pocket loss.

Potential categories of recoverable loss may include:

direct financial loss

wasted expenditure

diminution in value

lost commercial opportunity

consequential commercial losses

In failed business acquisitions, claimants may seek compensation for misleading representations concerning:

turnover

profitability

customer retention

debt exposure

regulatory compliance

In franchise disputes, losses may include:

fit-out expenditure

franchise fees

operating losses

financing costs

Property development disputes frequently involve allegations concerning:

misleading feasibility projections

inaccurate market forecasts

overstated development returns

Shareholder and investor disputes may similarly involve misleading financial statements or inaccurate disclosures during capital-raising or asset-sale negotiations.

In Sellars v Adelaide Petroleum NL (1994) 179 CLR 332 , the High Court confirmed that the loss of a valuable commercial opportunity may itself constitute compensable loss under misleading conduct legislation.

Challenges in Proving Loss and Reliance

Misleading conduct does not automatically guarantee damages.

Courts closely scrutinise:

causation

reliance

commercial context

intervening decisions

contemporaneous records

In Gould v Vaggelas (1984) 157 CLR 215 , the High Court considered inducement and reliance in the context of fraudulent misrepresentation claims.

Commercial defendants commonly argue that the claimant:

failed to undertake reasonable due diligence

ignored warning signs

relied upon independent professional advice

made separate commercial decisions, causing the loss

Sophisticated commercial parties may face greater difficulty establishing reliance where substantial due diligence opportunities existed before entry into the transaction.

However, commercial sophistication alone does not prevent recovery.

Courts instead examine whether the misleading conduct materially contributed to the relevant decision-making process.

Importantly, mere disappointment or poor commercial outcomes are insufficient.

A failed investment or an unsuccessful transaction will not, by itself, establish entitlement to compensation for misleading representations.

The claimant must still prove:

actionable misleading conduct

reliance upon the conduct

actual loss caused by that conduct

Without that causal connection, damages under the ACL or at common law may not be recoverable.

What Evidence Do You Need to Prove Misrepresentation in Commercial Contracts?

Evidence frequently determines the outcome of litigation involving misrepresentation in commercial contracts, particularly where negotiations were lengthy, representations were informal, or the parties later dispute what was actually said or relied upon.

Documents and Communications Commonly Relied Upon

Misrepresentation claims are often heavily document-driven.

Courts typically examine the full course of negotiations rather than isolated statements viewed in artificial separation.

Common forms of evidence include:

emails

heads of agreement

financial statements

disclosure documents

marketing material

board papers

meeting notes

due diligence responses

transaction summaries

draft agreements

In commercial disputes, representations concerning profitability, regulatory approval, asset value, or future performance are frequently assessed against contemporaneous written records.

Marketing material may also become important where promotional statements are alleged to have created misleading impressions regarding:

turnover

customer demand

investment returns

tenancy arrangements

development potential

Unsigned drafts and informal assurances may still become evidentiary issues, particularly where negotiations occurred over lengthy periods before execution of the final agreement.

Proving Reliance and Inducement

A claimant must usually establish that the relevant representation materially influenced entry into the transaction.

The representation need not be the sole reason for proceeding.

However, it must have played a real and operative part in the decision-making process.

Courts assess both objective and subjective evidence when determining reliance.

This may include:

the importance attached to the representation during negotiations

the commercial purpose of the transaction

subsequent conduct

internal communications

due diligence activity

whether contradictory information was already known

In Krakowski v Eurolynx Properties Ltd (1995) 183 CLR 563 , the High Court recognised that inducement may still exist even where a party considered multiple commercial factors before entering the transaction.

Similarly, in Gould v Vaggelas (1984) 157 CLR 215 , the High Court examined whether the purchasers had been induced by fraudulent representations in relation to the business transaction.

Commercial defendants frequently argue that the claimant instead relied upon:

independent professional advice

internal financial modelling

external market conditions

separate commercial assumptions

Credibility and Contemporaneous Records

Contemporaneous documents often carry substantial evidentiary weight.

Courts are generally cautious about reconstructing negotiations years after the transaction occurred, particularly where witness recollections conflict.

Emails, file notes, and board records created during negotiations may therefore become more persuasive than retrospective oral evidence.

Inconsistencies in witness evidence can significantly affect findings regarding:

reliance

inducement

causation

the meaning of alleged representations

Post-contract conduct may also become relevant.

For example, continuing performance after discovering alleged inaccuracies may affect the credibility of assertions that the representation was fundamental to entry into the transaction.

In Campbell v Backoffice Investments Pty Ltd (2009) 238 CLR 304 , the High Court examined allegations of misleading conduct arising from financial performance representations in the context of a share sale, including issues concerning reliance and causation.

Practical evidentiary problems commonly arise where:

due diligence records are incomplete

negotiations occurred orally

representations were informal

documents were never finalised

key witnesses are unavailable years later

Oral representations, in particular, may become difficult to prove reliably long after the transaction has been completed.

Common Commercial Misrepresentation Scenarios

Commercial misrepresentation disputes arise across a wide range of transactions and industries.

One common example involves misleading financial representations in business sale negotiations.

Purchasers may later allege that turnover figures, customer retention data, or profitability forecasts were materially overstated, thereby understating the business’s commercial performance.

Franchise disputes also frequently involve allegations regarding:

projected earnings

operating costs

market demand

expected profitability

territorial exclusivity

These franchise misleading conduct claims often focus on whether forecasts or promotional material created inaccurate commercial expectations.

Commercial leasing disputes may similarly involve disclosure issues concerning:

permitted use approvals

zoning restrictions

tenant mix

occupancy levels

existing disputes affecting the premises

Share sale and investment transactions commonly generate allegations regarding:

inaccurate financial statements

undisclosed liabilities

overstated asset values

misleading investment projections

Statements concerning licences, approvals, or regulatory compliance may also become significant where the commercial viability of the transaction depends on the accuracy of those matters.

In many disputes, the central issue is not whether the transaction ultimately proved unsuccessful.

Rather, courts examine whether false representations in a commercial contract materially induced entry into the agreement and caused legally recoverable loss.

The factual and contractual context remains critically important in each case.

Key Takeaways for Misrepresentation in Commercial Contracts

Misrepresentation claims may arise under both common law principles and statutory misleading conduct provisions.

The distinction between contractual breach and misleading conduct is significant because different legal thresholds, remedies, and evidentiary requirements may apply.

Commercial parties should also recognise that not every inaccurate statement creates liability.

Courts distinguish between:

actionable representations

opinions

estimates

marketing language

ordinary commercial risk

Prompt action may materially affect the remedies available.

Delay, continued performance, or affirmation of the contract after discovering the relevant conduct may limit rescission rights or complicate claims for damages.

Reliance, causation, and evidence remain central issues in virtually all commercial misrepresentation disputes.

Courts closely examine:

contemporaneous documents

due diligence processes

contractual disclaimers

internal communications

the broader commercial context

Sophisticated commercial settings do not eliminate exposure to liability for misleading conduct.

However, courts may scrutinise reliance arguments more carefully where the parties had substantial bargaining power, professional advice, or extensive opportunities for due diligence before entering into the transaction.

Ultimately, successful claims for damages for misleading and deceptive conduct depend upon establishing actionable conduct, actual reliance, and legally recoverable loss rather than mere commercial disappointment.

Frequently Asked Questions

The following frequently asked questions address common issues involving misrepresentation in commercial contracts, including misleading conduct, rescission, reliance, damages, contractual disclaimers, and the evidentiary requirements commonly arising in Australian commercial disputes.

What is misrepresentation in commercial contracts?

Misrepresentation occurs where one party makes a false or misleading statement that induces another party to enter into a commercial agreement. The representation may concern financial performance, regulatory approvals, business assets, or future intentions. Depending on the circumstances, remedies may arise under common law or the Australian Consumer Law.

What is the difference between misleading conduct and breach of contract?

Misleading conduct generally concerns statements made before entering the contract, while breach of contract concerns failure to perform contractual obligations. A party may face liability for misleading or deceptive conduct even where the written contract itself has not technically been breached.

Can you claim damages for misleading and deceptive conduct?

Yes. Section 236 of the Australian Consumer Law permits claims for damages where a person suffers loss because of misleading or deceptive conduct. The claimant must usually prove reliance, causation, and actual commercial loss arising from the misleading representation.

Can a commercial contract be rescinded for misrepresentation?

In some circumstances, yes. Rescission may be available where misleading conduct or misrepresentation induced entry into the contract. However, rescission can be lost through affirmation, excessive delay, third-party rights, or where restoring the parties to their original position is no longer practical.

Does misleading conduct require fraudulent intent?

No. A claim under s 18 of the Australian Consumer Law does not require proof of fraud or dishonesty. Conduct may still be misleading even where the representation was honestly made, provided it had a tendency to mislead in the circumstances.

What evidence is commonly used to prove misrepresentation in commercial contracts?

Common evidence includes emails, financial statements, disclosure documents, meeting notes, marketing material, due diligence records, and heads of agreement. Courts often place significant weight on contemporaneous documents created during negotiations.

Are business forecasts and profit projections legally actionable?

Potentially. Forecasts or projections may become misleading where there was no reasonable basis for making them. Courts examine the surrounding context, assumptions, disclaimers, and whether the representations materially influenced the transaction.

Can silence amount to misleading or deceptive conduct?

Sometimes. Silence alone is not automatically misleading under Australian law. However, partial disclosure or failure to disclose important information may become misleading depending on the surrounding circumstances and reasonable commercial expectations.

Do entire agreement clauses prevent misleading conduct claims?

Not necessarily. Entire agreement and non-reliance clauses may assist in defending claims, but they do not automatically defeat liability under the Australian Consumer Law. Courts closely examine the wording of the clause and the broader factual context.

How long do you have to bring a misleading conduct claim?

Claims for damages under s 236 of the Australian Consumer Law must be commenced within 6 years after the day on which the cause of action that relates to the conduct accrued, but limitation issues can depend on the claim, remedy, and surrounding facts.

Originally published May 23, 2026.