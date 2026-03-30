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Issuing a request for tender (RFT) is more than just securing the best or lowest price.
An RFT is your opportunity to manage your project risk and to ensure your project is completed on time and within budget. Your RFT defines the rules of the game (tender process) and the final destination (the contract to be entered into).
If your RFT if not correctly worded, your RFT might inadvertently create a process contract which you are bound to follow1. Ensure you include a disclaimer clearly stating no legal relationship is formed until a formal contract is signed and the RFT is an invitation only.
A poorly prepared RFT may lead a disgruntled unsuccessful tenderer to argue you failed to follow your own rules, might result in misleading conduct claims, and can lead to protracted contract negotiations.
What should your RFT include?
- Notice of tender setting out general information on how to prepare and lodge tender responses
- Conditions of tendering, including when tenders close, how to submit, validity period of submitted tenders, the tender evaluation criteria, the principal/client is not bound to accept the lowest bid, or any bid and the principal/client may accept a non-conforming tender
- Draft contract/general conditions of contract and contract particulars with project specific information eg liquidated damages, defects liability period, licence and insurance requirements, security
- Specification and scope of works, including any relevant drawings
- Bill of quantity
- Tender returnable form/schedules
- Specifics on the payment cycles considering the Building and Construction Industry Security of Payment Act 1999 (NSW)
- Other specific project documents eg modern slavery declaration, supplier code of conduct
Why is having a refined request for tender (RFT) and package of documents beneficial to all parties?
- Principal retains control the contract terms and other documents which the contractor or consultant will be bound to
- Provides clarity for tenderers on requirements to complete the works or services, and price accordingly
- Regulates the tender process and keeps it consistent until finalisation
- Principal can quickly cross compare and evaluate tenders
What to do before issue your RFT
- Clear scope of works/services
- Detail the principals requirements and project objectives
- Designs (Regulated Designed under the Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020, if required), drawings and specifications
- Clear tender terms and conditions
- Draft contract for the works/services to be carried out, including project specific provisions and complete contract information
Typical Tender Process
- RFT
- Invitation to tender
- Tender terms and conditions, including confidentiality if applicable
- Background information on the project and site
- Tender documents which must include the draft contract
- Receive tender responses and reply to any clarifications
- Assess tender responses and provide summary and recommendation to the principal
- Provide feedback to the successful tenderer and commence negotiation of contract
- Negotiate departures, amend contract and issue for execution
- Commence the project works or services
Primary considerations
- Does the tenderer have the internal resources, or subcontractor network to deliver the project
- Does the tenderer understand your project and the site
- Does the tenderer intend to claw back and gain its profits through variations, compensable causes, or latent conditions claims
- Will poor deliverables result in expensive defects or expensive maintenance in future
- Lack of detail in the pricing breakdown
- Defects liability period being truncated
- Unreasonably carving out / limiting liability
- Sufficient insurance cover
- Delay damages / liquidated damages amount
- Providing adequate security
Swaab's construction law team have specialist expertise in preparing RFT, administering the tender process, preparing construction contracts and contract administration. Let us assist you to complete your project on time and in budget. For Swaab's checklist on a RFT document package, refer below:
RFT document package checklist:
☐ Invitation to tender letter
☐ Conditions of tendering
☐ Proposed contract to be used for the project
☐ Scope of works, including technical information, specifications and drawings
☐ Project specific documents eg geotechnical report, asbestos reports, heritage requirements
☐ Returnable schedules/forms eg tender form, price schedules, insurance certificates, WHS policies/plans, statutory declarations (conflicts of interest), project credentials (key personnel)
☐ Confidentiality provisions (if applicable)
☐ Non-collusive tender declaration (if applicable and depending on project size)
☐ Conflict of interest declaration
☐ Compliance statement (conforming/non-conforming tender)
☐ Tender administration eg tender query register, addenda register template (formal tracking on responses to tender clarifications), adhere to tender rules and deadlines for receiving tenders
Footnote
1 Hughes Aircraft Systems International v Airservices Australia (1997) 76 FCA 558.
For further information please contact:
Helen Kowal, Partner
Phone: +61 2 9777 8321
Email: hek@swaab.com.au
For further information please contact:
Michael Byrnes, Partner
Phone: + 61 2 9233 5544
Email: mjb@swaab.com.au
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.