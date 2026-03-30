ARTICLE
30 March 2026

The Impor­tance Of A Request For Tender

S
Swaab

Contributor

Swaab logo
Swaab, established in 1981 in Sydney, Australia, is a law firm that focuses on solving problems and maximizing opportunities for various clients, including entrepreneurs, family businesses, corporations, and high-net-worth individuals. The firm's core values include commitment, integrity, excellence, generosity of spirit, unity, and innovation. Swaab's lawyers have diverse expertise and prioritize building long-term client relationships based on service and empathy.
Explore Firm Details
An RFT is your oppor­tu­ni­ty to man­age your project risk and to ensure your project is com­plet­ed on time and with­in bud­get. Your RFT defines the rules of the game...
Australia Corporate/Commercial Law
Lynn Hawes
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Lynn Hawes’s articles from Swaab are most popular:
  • in Australia
Swaab are most popular:
  • within Government, Public Sector, About Mondaq and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
  • with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Banking & Credit and Business & Consumer Services industries

Issu­ing a request for ten­der (RFT) is more than just secur­ing the best or low­est price.

An RFT is your oppor­tu­ni­ty to man­age your project risk and to ensure your project is com­plet­ed on time and with­in bud­get. Your RFT defines the rules of the game (ten­der process) and the final des­ti­na­tion (the con­tract to be entered into).

If your RFT if not cor­rect­ly word­ed, your RFT might inad­ver­tent­ly cre­ate a process con­tract which you are bound to fol­low1. Ensure you include a dis­claimer clear­ly stat­ing no legal rela­tion­ship is formed until a for­mal con­tract is signed and the RFT is an invi­ta­tion only.

A poor­ly pre­pared RFT may lead a dis­grun­tled unsuc­cess­ful ten­der­er to argue you failed to fol­low your own rules, might result in mis­lead­ing con­duct claims, and can lead to pro­tract­ed con­tract negotiations.

What should your RFT include?

  • Notice of ten­der set­ting out gen­er­al infor­ma­tion on how to pre­pare and lodge ten­der responses
  • Con­di­tions of ten­der­ing, includ­ing when ten­ders close, how to sub­mit, valid­i­ty peri­od of sub­mit­ted ten­ders, the ten­der eval­u­a­tion cri­te­ria, the principal/client is not bound to accept the low­est bid, or any bid and the principal/client may accept a non-con­form­ing tender
  • Draft contract/general con­di­tions of con­tract and con­tract par­tic­u­lars with project spe­cif­ic infor­ma­tion eg liq­ui­dat­ed dam­ages, defects lia­bil­i­ty peri­od, licence and insur­ance require­ments, security
  • Spec­i­fi­ca­tion and scope of works, includ­ing any rel­e­vant drawings
  • Bill of quantity
  • Ten­der return­able form/schedules
  • Specifics on the pay­ment cycles con­sid­er­ing the Build­ing and Con­struc­tion Indus­try Secu­ri­ty of Pay­ment Act 1999 (NSW)
  • Oth­er spe­cif­ic project doc­u­ments eg mod­ern slav­ery dec­la­ra­tion, sup­pli­er code of conduct

Why is hav­ing a refined request for ten­der (RFT) and pack­age of doc­u­ments ben­e­fi­cial to all parties?

  • Prin­ci­pal retains con­trol the con­tract terms and oth­er doc­u­ments which the con­trac­tor or con­sul­tant will be bound to
  • Pro­vides clar­i­ty for ten­der­ers on require­ments to com­plete the works or ser­vices, and price accordingly
  • Reg­u­lates the ten­der process and keeps it con­sis­tent until finalisation
  • Prin­ci­pal can quick­ly cross com­pare and eval­u­ate tenders

What to do before issue your RFT

  • Clear scope of works/services
  • Detail the prin­ci­pals require­ments and project objectives
  • Designs (Reg­u­lat­ed Designed under the Design and Build­ing Prac­ti­tion­ers Act 2020, if required), draw­ings and specifications
  • Clear ten­der terms and conditions
  • Draft con­tract for the works/services to be car­ried out, includ­ing project spe­cif­ic pro­vi­sions and com­plete con­tract information

Typ­i­cal Ten­der Process

  • RFT
    • Invi­ta­tion to tender
    • Ten­der terms and con­di­tions, includ­ing con­fi­den­tial­i­ty if applicable
    • Back­ground infor­ma­tion on the project and site
    • Ten­der doc­u­ments which must include the draft contract
  • Receive ten­der respons­es and reply to any clarifications
  • Assess ten­der respons­es and pro­vide sum­ma­ry and rec­om­men­da­tion to the principal
  • Pro­vide feed­back to the suc­cess­ful ten­der­er and com­mence nego­ti­a­tion of contract
  • Nego­ti­ate depar­tures, amend con­tract and issue for execution
  • Com­mence the project works or services

Pri­ma­ry considerations

  • Does the ten­der­er have the inter­nal resources, or sub­con­trac­tor net­work to deliv­er the project
  • Does the ten­der­er under­stand your project and the site
  • Does the ten­der­er intend to claw back and gain its prof­its through vari­a­tions, com­pens­able caus­es, or latent con­di­tions claims
  • Will poor deliv­er­ables result in expen­sive defects or expen­sive main­te­nance in future
  • Lack of detail in the pric­ing breakdown
  • Defects lia­bil­i­ty peri­od being truncated
  • Unrea­son­ably carv­ing out / lim­it­ing liability
  • Suf­fi­cient insur­ance cover
  • Delay dam­ages / liq­ui­dat­ed dam­ages amount
  • Pro­vid­ing ade­quate security

Swaab's con­struc­tion law team have spe­cial­ist exper­tise in prepar­ing RFT, admin­is­ter­ing the ten­der process, prepar­ing con­struc­tion con­tracts and con­tract admin­is­tra­tion. Let us assist you to com­plete your project on time and in bud­get. For Swaab's check­list on a RFT doc­u­ment pack­age, refer below:

RFT doc­u­ment pack­age checklist:

☐ Invi­ta­tion to ten­der letter

☐ Con­di­tions of tendering

☐ Pro­posed con­tract to be used for the project

☐ Scope of works, includ­ing tech­ni­cal infor­ma­tion, spec­i­fi­ca­tions and drawings

☐ Project spe­cif­ic doc­u­ments eg geot­ech­ni­cal report, asbestos reports, her­itage requirements

☐ Return­able schedules/forms eg ten­der form, price sched­ules, insur­ance cer­tifi­cates, WHS policies/plans, statu­to­ry dec­la­ra­tions (con­flicts of inter­est), project cre­den­tials (key personnel)

☐ Con­fi­den­tial­i­ty pro­vi­sions (if applicable)

☐ Non-col­lu­sive ten­der dec­la­ra­tion (if applic­a­ble and depend­ing on project size)

☐ Con­flict of inter­est declaration

☐ Com­pli­ance state­ment (con­form­ing/non-con­form­ing tender)

☐ Ten­der admin­is­tra­tion eg ten­der query reg­is­ter, adden­da reg­is­ter tem­plate (for­mal track­ing on respons­es to ten­der clar­i­fi­ca­tions), adhere to ten­der rules and dead­lines for receiv­ing tenders

Footnote

1 Hugh­es Air­craft Sys­tems Inter­na­tion­al v Airser­vices Aus­tralia (1997) 76 FCA 558.

For further information please contact:

Helen Kow­al, Partner
Phone: +61 2 9777 8321
Email: hek@swaab.com.au

For further information please contact:

Michael Byrnes, Partner
Phone: + 61 2 9233 5544
Email: mjb@swaab.com.au

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Lynn Hawes
Lynn Hawes
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More