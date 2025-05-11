Commercial Real Estate Development for Medical Practices

Commercial real estate development involves transforming a raw piece of land or an existing structure into a functional space that meets specific needs. For medical practices, this means developing the land so that it supports patient care, administrative functions, and specialised medical services.

We have set out below some of the key steps of the development process and a guide to buying your first commercial property.

Key Steps in the Development Process

Site Selection and Evaluation Identify a location that is accessible to patients and staff, with considerations for parking, public transport, and proximity to other medical facilities.

Conduct due diligence and feasibility studies to ensure the site is suitable for the proposed purpose. This includes checking zoning regulations, soil conditions, and utilities.

Negotiate terms to lock-in interested tenants or buyers. Contract Negotiations Negotiate terms with property owners, contractors, and suppliers to ensure favourable conditions for your practice.

Secure agreements that cover construction timelines, costs, and quality standards. Zoning and Entitlements Work with local authorities to obtain necessary permits and approvals.

Ensure the site complies with healthcare-specific regulations and standards. Architectural and Engineering Studies Collaborate with architects and engineers to design a facility that meets the unique needs of your medical practice.

Consider factors such as patient flow, equipment requirements, and safety standards. Financing the Project Explore financing options, including loans, grants, and partnerships.

Develop a financial plan that covers all aspects of the project, from initial investment to long-term maintenance. Construction Management Oversee the construction process to ensure it stays on schedule and within budget.

Address any issues that arise promptly to avoid delays. Leasing and Sales Coordination If the development includes multiple units, coordinate leasing or sales efforts to attract other medical professionals.

Ensure the facility is marketed effectively to reach potential tenants or buyers

Buying Your First Commercial Property



Choose Your Niche and Educate Yourself Focus on the type of property that best suits your medical practice, such as clinics, hospitals, or specialised treatment centres.

Educate yourself on commercial real estate investing through books, podcasts, and networking with other investors Build Your A-Team



Assemble a team of professionals, including a real estate agent, lawyer, mortgage broker, and financial advisor, who specialise in commercial properties for medical use. Underwrite the Investment



Analyse the financial aspects of the property, including purchase price, renovation costs projected rent, and financing options Make Offers and Negotiate



Make informed offers based on your underwriting analysis and negotiate terms that align with your financial and operational goals Close the Deal



Finalise the purchase by securing financing and completing the conveyance process.

Developing a commercial property for a medical practice involves careful planning and execution. By following these steps, you can create a facility that enhances patient care and supports the growth of your practice.

