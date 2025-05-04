Background

The Australian Building Codes Board (ABCB), ajoint initiative of the Commonwealth and state and territory governments together with the building and plumbing industries, is responsible for the National Construction Code, WaterMark and CodeMark Certification Schemes, and regulatory reform in the constructionindustry.

One of theABCB'sprimary roles is to update and maintain the National Construction Code (NCC) to ensure it is part of an effective and contemporary regulatorysystem.

NCC2022Amendment1

From1May2025, theNCC2022is to be read in light of amendments outlined inNCC2022Amendment1.

The main purpose of this amendment is to correct errors and make updates to state and territory variations. These amendments contain variations and additions for Western Australia, avariation for Tasmania regarding Volume Two PartH8, and afew minor corrections.

The updates will have limited, if any, affect on the design of ongoing projects in New South Wales.However national developers and contractors must be aware ofthem.

NCC2022

TheNCCis updated every3years, based on required regulatory practices, industry research, public feedback and policy directions from governments between publishingcycles.

The currentNCCversion isNCC2022, having been adopted by states and territories on1May2023.

NCC2022

WhilstNCC2022is due to be replaced this year (2025), theABCBhas advised that the adoption ofNCC2025has been delayed and will not be published in May in line with the usual timetable and advised practitioners to continue to work in accordance with the currentversion.

TheABCBissued the followingstatement

'While some practitioners are familiar with the changes we proposed in the Public Comment Draft (May2024), we have not yet provided our final advice to Building Ministers and, therefore, no decision has been made about the content, publication or commencement of any future edition," the statementreads.

"Practitioners should continue working in accordance with theNCCversion, and adoption timeline, currently in place in the jurisdiction relevant to their work.'

The public comment draft (PCD) of the proposedNCC2025was released in May2024, and provided for17significant amendments,including

major updates to energy efficiency standards in commercial buildings aimed at the reduction of emissions and amove to anet zerofuture;

enhanced fire safety provisions for carparks aimed at addressing the fire-related risks associated with modern carparks, such as increased vehicle size, fuel load (increased use of plastic), new fuel sources and changes in the way we storevehicles;

improved condensation mitigation aimed at better management of the risk of condensation in the residential parts of some buildings;and

improved water management controls aimed at reducing the incidence of building defects caused by poor sub-surface watermanagement.

A detailed summary of the amendments can be foundhere.

For further information please contact:

Mark Glynn, Partner

Phone: +61 2 9777 8342

Email: mcg@swaab.com.au

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.