Overview of the 2025 Aged Care Home Package Changes

Australia's in-home aged care system is undergoing a significant update. Starting 1 July 2025, the Support at Home Program will replace the existing Home Care Packages Program and the Short-Term Restorative Care Programme. The Commonwealth Home Support Program will transition to the new program from 1 July 2027. Additionally, there will also be changes to aged care assessments, with a new single assessment tool introduced in July 2024.

The new Support at Home program aims to provide older people with better access to services, and home modifications to support them to live independently in their homes for as long as possible.

This article will summarise the upcoming changes to the home package services you offer and provide as an aged care provider and outline steps that you can take to prepare.

Overview of the Support at Home Program

Under the new Support at Home Program, you will provide home care based on assessed needs rather than limiting it to a fixed package. This change will bring together some of the existing in-home care programs and ensure that home care is simpler and fairer for older people.

You will provide a tailored budget for each individual's care needs, which you can adjust as required. There will be 11 budget levels that cover all care recipients. The budget amount will be 'portable', allowing older people to switch service providers without disrupting their services.

This new approach aims to eliminate service delivery gaps while older people wait to access higher-level care packages as their care needs increase. The result is smoother transitions between care levels based on up-to-date assessments.

However, implementing and securing funding for the Support at Home Program may pose challenges. Aged care providers must avoid charging extra costs or creating complexity for care recipients when transitioning to the new Program.

What Do I Need as a Provider?

As a provider, you need to understand the evolving requirements of the aged care system. Currently, in-home aged care programs will continue operating as normal until they transition into the new programs. However, there is currently limited guidance available on how the new program and transition periods will work in practice.

* Between July 2024 to July 2025, the Department of Health and Aged Care is expected to provide further communication and transition support for existing Home Care Packages and Short-Term Restorative Care providers ahead of the 1 July 2025 change. * Between July 2025 and July 2027, the Department of Health and Aged Care will start communicating and providing transition support for Commonwealth Home Support Program providers.

The staged approach aims to ensure there are no disruptions to current services while you prepare for the new programs. It also aims to reduce the instances of provider exits and failures.

Key Takeaways

In-home aged care is receiving long-overdue reform from 1 July 2025. The aim is to deliver affordable, high-quality in-home care to older Australians to promote their independence and quality of life. Providers should be aware of the upcoming changes to home packages, prepare for the transition period from 1 July 2025, and keep up to date with the latest guidance and updates from the Department of Health and Aged Care.

