Suspicious Matter Reporting – Updated AUSTRAC Guidance

AUSTRAC has released updated guidance for reporting entities regarding suspicious matter reports (SMRs), identifying areas where submissions could be improved to ensure high-quality...

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AUSTRAC has released updated guidance for reporting entities in relation to suspicious matter reports (“SMRs”). The updated guidance comes as a result of AUSTRAC identifying areas where SMRs could be improved, with a view to ensuring high-quality, accurate and timely submission of SMRs. In its guidance, AUSTRAC identifies instances of poor practice...

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