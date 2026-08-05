Corporate Resurrection - Reinstating A Deregistered Company

The deregistration of a company brings its legal existence to an end and often finalises the formal affairs of that company. Stakeholders, particularly insolvency practitioners, may seek reinstatement of a company to recover assets, resolve claims, correct administrative errors, or pursue legal proceedings.

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The deregistration of a company brings its legal existence to an end and often finalises the formal affairs of that company. Stakeholders, particularly insolvency practitioners, may seek reinstatement of a company to recover assets, resolve claims, correct administrative errors, or pursue legal proceedings.

This article examines the practical aspects of company deregistration and reinstatement, based on our experience in assisting insolvency practitioners, creditors, shareholders, and directors.

Reasons for deregistration

Deregistration can occur for administrative, voluntary, or regulatory reasons, such as ceasing trading. Under section 601AB of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act), ASIC may deregister a company for failure to pay annual review fees, prolonged non-compliance with lodgement obligations, or apparent inactivity.

For insolvency scenarios, deregistration may occur:

after the completion of a liquidation, or

where a company has been abandoned without closing out its financial and statutory responsibilities.

When a company is deregistered, it ceases to exist and cannot sue or be sued. Any remaining property of the company vests in ASIC or the Commonwealth following deregistration. These consequences can complicate matters, particularly if assets or claims are later discovered to be held by a deregistered company.

Scope of reinstatement

Pursuant to section 601AH of the Corporations Act, a deregistered company can be reinstated by ASIC or by a Court order. Reinstatement may be appropriate if the company should not have been deregistered, was still operating, its affairs need to be finalised, or where reinstatement is otherwise fair or just. Once reinstated, the company is treated as though it had never been deregistered. The overarching consideration is whether reinstatement serves a legitimate and equitable purpose.

For companies deregistered following an insolvency scenario, there can be practical necessity, such as the need to:

realise after‑discovered assets;

resolve outstanding claims by the company;

pursue voidable transaction claims; or

finalise issues inadvertently left unresolved before deregistration.

The reinstatement process

ASIC may administratively reinstate a company if the cause of deregistration has been resolved, such as by lodging missing documents, rectifying compliance failures, and paying outstanding fees. If ASIC declines to reinstate the company, or if reinstatement is sought for non‑administrative reasons, an application may be made to the Supreme Court of the State where the company was registered. It is important to note that ASIC will not ordinarily reinstate a company that was wound up before deregistration, as reinstatement does not automatically restore a liquidator.

A “person aggrieved” may apply to the Court for reinstatement. While the term “person aggrieved” is not defined in the Corporations Act, it is to be broadly interpreted and includes individuals or entities whose rights or interests have been affected by the deregistration. In Clancy v ASIC [2025] FCA 220, the Court emphasised that the term was of wide import and that is should be construed liberally. Case law has identified the following categories of persons who may apply to the Court for the reinstatement of a company:

creditors of the deregistered company;

former directors or shareholders whose rights or interests were affected;

parties to legal proceedings involving the company at the time of deregistration;

persons with an interest in property that vested in ASIC or the Commonwealth upon deregistration; or

any individual or entity whose legal rights or ability to pursue a claim has been impacted by the deregistration.

A former liquidator of a company is generally considered to fall within the definition of a “person aggrieved,” as their ability to fulfil their duties or recover fees may be directly impacted by the deregistration.

More complex reinstatements will require a court application, such as those involving insolvency issues, ongoing litigation, or asset recovery. Insolvency practitioners commonly utilise the court process where reinstatement of the company is necessary to recover real property vested in ASIC, pursue voidable transaction claims or insolvent trading claims, manage trust assets held in the company’s name or continue litigation commenced prior to deregistration.

Court‑ordered reinstatement

A court application must be supported by affidavits and evidence explaining why reinstatement is just, equitable, and necessary for the administration of the company’s affairs.

In deciding whether to reinstate a deregistered company, the Court considers a range of discretionary factors, including:

the circumstances leading to the company’s dissolution;

whether reinstatement would serve a useful purpose;

whether any person would be prejudiced by reinstatement; and

the broader public interest (ACCC v ASIC (2000) 174 ALR 688).

Court‑ordered reinstatement is commonly sought in insolvency contexts, particularly where deregistration was inappropriate or reinstatement is necessary to protect creditors or other stakeholders, or to properly finalise the company’s affairs. Reinstatement is often ordered where:

previously unknown or unadministered assets exist (such as land, trust assets, or litigation rights);

deregistration occurred due to a procedural error; or

a former liquidator requires the company to be revived to complete investigations or distributions.

Consequences of reinstatement

Once a reinstatement order is made, ASIC is required to restore the company’s registration. A reinstated company is treated as never having been deregistered. For insolvency practitioners, this retrospective effect is critical because it restores the company’s legal capacity, revives causes of action, including insolvency‑related claims, returns property previously vested in ASIC, and allows proceedings to recommence or continue. However, actions taken during the period of deregistration may need to be reviewed to ensure compliance with the law.

Case study

The liquidator of a company intended to commence legal proceedings against the company’s sole director. The company was one of the creditors of the director, who was subsequently declared bankrupt. The bankruptcy trustee’s initial advice was that there would be no dividends available to creditors. Based on this advice, the liquidator finalised the liquidation and the company was deregistered. Following the deregistration of the company, the bankruptcy trustee declared a dividend for the director’s creditors, which included the company as one of the creditors. To recover the company’s share of the dividend, the liquidator applied to the Court for reinstatement of the company. Once reinstated, the company was able to receive the dividend, which was then used to pay priority claims, settle the liquidator’s previously unpaid fees, and distribute a dividend to unsecured creditors.

Alternative remedies

In cases where reinstatement is not feasible, stakeholders may consider alternative remedies. For example, creditors may pursue claims against directors or other parties responsible for the company’s liabilities. Shareholders may seek compensation through other legal avenues. Exploring these options can provide a pathway to resolution without requiring reinstatement.

How we can help

Navigating the reinstatement process can be challenging, especially if you are unfamiliar with the requirements or procedures involved. Our team of experienced legal professionals can assist you by:

explaining your options and advising on whether a court application is required

preparing and lodging the necessary documents for reinstatement

representing you in court to seek an order for reinstatement, if needed

assisting with recovering assets, resolving claims, or continuing legal matters after the company is reinstated.

Originallly published 11 May 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.