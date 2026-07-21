Admissions Under The Uniform Civil Procedure Rules (Video)

Admissions under the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld) (UCPR) are formal or deemed concessions that can significantly affect the outcome of Queensland civil litigation. An admission may arise in pleadings, through a voluntary notice of admission, or by failing to respond to a notice to admit within the required time. Once made, an admission can narrow the issues in dispute, reduce trial costs, strengthen settlement positions, and, in some cases, support judgment without a trial.

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Article Summary

Admissions under the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld) (UCPR) are formal or deemed concessions that can significantly affect the outcome of Queensland civil litigation. An admission may arise in pleadings, through a voluntary notice of admission, or by failing to respond to a notice to admit within the required time. Once made, an admission can narrow the issues in dispute, reduce trial costs, strengthen settlement positions, and, in some cases, support judgment without a trial.

In this article, our commercial litigation lawyers explain how admissions operate under rr 186–190 of the UCPR, including admissions in pleadings, voluntary admissions, notices to admit facts and documents, deemed admissions, withdrawal of admissions, and judgment on admissions. It also examines the risks of failing to respond to a notice to admit within 14 days, the distinction between admitting facts and admitting legal conclusions, and the circumstances in which a court may allow an admission to be withdrawn.

Whether you are a plaintiff or defendant, understanding the admissions rules is critical. A carefully framed admission can reduce unnecessary costs and focus the litigation on the real issues in dispute. Conversely, an inadvertent admission or missed deadline can materially affect liability, evidence, settlement leverage, and the prospects of success in the proceeding.

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Admissions Under the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules in Queensland

Admissions under the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld) are formal or deemed concessions made in civil proceedings that may narrow the facts, documents or issues requiring proof.

They matter because an admission can reduce trial costs, affect settlement leverage, or support judgment. The most immediate risk is a notice to admit under r 189 : if a party does not dispute the fact or document authenticity within 14 days, the matter may be taken to be admitted for the proceeding.

In Queensland civil litigation, admissions should not be treated as routine procedural housekeeping. A carefully made admission can be commercially sensible where a fact is plainly true and proving it would only add cost. A careless admission, or a failure to respond to a notice to admit, can have the opposite effect. It may remove a live issue from dispute before the party has properly considered the evidence, instructions or legal consequences.

The main admissions provisions are found in Division 3 of the UCPR. In broad terms, r 186 identifies when the division applies, r 187 deals with voluntary admissions, r 188 requires leave to withdraw certain admissions, r 189 governs notices to admit facts or documents, and r 190 allows the court to make orders or give judgment based on admissions.

If you are facing injustice and require legal assistance contact one of our experienced team of commercial litigation professionals today for a free consultation and let us help protect your rights.

What is the main risk with admissions under the UCPR?

The main risk is that an admission may bind a party for the purposes of the proceeding. This can happen deliberately, through a pleading or voluntary notice, or by default, including where a notice to admit is not answered within time. Once made, an admission may require the court’s leave to withdraw.

What Are Admissions Under the UCPR?

An admission under the UCPR is a party’s acceptance, express or deemed, of a fact, document authenticity, or other matter for the purposes of the proceeding. Admissions may arise in pleadings, by voluntary notice, through a notice to admit, or from other litigation material where the admission is sufficiently clear. The practical effect is that the admitted matter may no longer need to be proved in the ordinary way.

Issue What it means Main risk Practical response Admission in a pleading A party admits a fact in a defence, reply or other pleading. The fact may no longer need to be proved and may require leave to withdraw. Review each pleaded allegation carefully before filing. Voluntary admission A party chooses to admit a fact by notice for the proceeding. The admission may go further than intended if drafted broadly. Keep the admission short, factual and precise. Notice to admit facts One party asks another to admit specified facts. Failure to respond within 14 days may create deemed admissions. Write down the deadline and respond fact by fact. Notice to admit documents One party asks another to admit document authenticity. Confusing authenticity with liability or admissibility. Admit authenticity only where safe and preserve other objections. Judgment on admissions A party seeks an order based on an admission. A clear admission may support judgment or another court order. Check whether the admission actually proves the relief sought.

Admissions in pleadings, notices and litigation conduct

The most obvious form of admission is an admission in a pleading. For example, a defence may admit that a contract was signed, that an invoice was issued, or that a payment was received. Those matters may then fall away as contested issues unless the admission is later withdrawn with leave.

Admissions can also be made outside pleadings. Rule 187 allows a party, in addition to an admission in a pleading, to serve a notice admitting specified facts in favour of another party for the proceeding only. Rule 190 also recognises that an admission may be made “whether in a pleading or otherwise after the start of the proceeding”, and may support an application for an order or judgment if the admission is clear enough.

In practical terms, admissions may arise from several places, including:

pleadings;

a voluntary notice of admission;

a notice to admit facts or documents;

answers to interrogatories;

interlocutory affidavits;

correspondence between solicitors, depending on its wording and context.

The important point is that not every statement made in litigation should be treated as an admission capable of supporting judgment. Context matters. A statement must be read fairly, having regard to what was being addressed, whether it was qualified, and whether it actually admits the fact or issue relied upon.

Can an admission come from something other than a pleading?

Yes. Under the UCPR, admissions are not limited to pleadings. A party may make a voluntary admission by notice, may be taken to admit facts or document authenticity after failing to respond to a notice to admit, or may make a clear admission in other litigation material. The stronger the consequence sought, the clearer the admission generally needs to be.

A recurring practical mistake is treating admissions as if they only matter in the defence. In reality, parties can create forensic problems through poorly framed correspondence, incomplete pleading responses, or a failure to appreciate the effect of a notice to admit. This is particularly important in commercial disputes where one admitted fact may materially affect liability, quantum, or settlement leverage.

Why admissions matter

Admissions matter because they shape what the court actually needs to decide. Civil litigation is not meant to involve proof of every background fact where there is no genuine dispute. Properly used, admissions reduce unnecessary evidence, shorten hearings, focus disclosure, and assist the parties to identify the real issues in dispute.

That is consistent with the broader purpose of the UCPR, reflected in r 5 , which is directed to the just and expeditious resolution of the real issues in civil proceedings at minimum expense. Admissions serve that purpose when they remove artificial disputes. They undermine that purpose when they are used carelessly, ignored, or later sought to be withdrawn without a proper evidentiary basis.

The commercial value is often significant. A plaintiff may use admissions to reduce what must be proved at trial or to support an application for judgment under r 190 . A defendant may use carefully confined admissions to avoid wasting costs on uncontested background matters while preserving genuine disputes about breach, causation, loss, construction, or entitlement to relief.

The distinction between admitting facts and admitting legal conclusions is important. A party may admit that an email was sent, a meeting occurred, or a payment was made, without admitting that those facts amount to misleading conduct, breach of contract, negligence, or liability.

In Arnold Electrical & Data Installations Pty Ltd v Logan Area Group Apprenticeship/Traineeship Scheme Ltd [2008] QCA 100 , the Court of Appeal emphasised that r 166 is concerned with allegations of fact in pleadings and cannot be used to overcome a failure to plead or prove the material facts needed to support a claim.

That distinction has real drafting consequences. A pleading or notice to admit should avoid blurring neutral factual matters with legal conclusions. A party asked to admit that it “breached the contract” is being asked something very different from whether it signed the contract on a particular date, received an invoice, or failed to make a payment by a specified deadline.

From a practical litigation perspective, admissions should always be checked against the issues in dispute and the relief claimed. The safest admissions are usually precise, factual, and limited. The riskiest are broad, compound, or legally loaded. The problem is rarely the admission of a simple fact. The problem is admitting more than intended, or failing to respond in time and then needing to persuade the court to undo the consequence later.

When the Admissions Rules Apply

Division 3 of the UCPR applies only to proceedings started by claim. That matters because Queensland civil proceedings are not all commenced in the same way. A proceeding started by application may involve different procedural steps, different evidence expectations and a different pathway to identifying the issues in dispute.

For that reason, the admissions regime in r 186 to 190 should not be described as a universal procedure for every Queensland civil matter. It is directed to claim-based proceedings, where pleadings are used to define the issues and where admissions can operate alongside those pleadings to narrow what must be proved.

Do the UCPR admissions rules apply to every Queensland court proceeding?

No. Division 3 applies only to proceedings started by claim. If a matter is commenced by application, the same admissions provisions may not apply in the same way. The correct procedure depends on the form of originating process, the court, and the orders already made.

In practice, this distinction is easy to overlook when a dispute becomes urgent. A party may focus on the document it has received and assume that every UCPR mechanism is available or applicable. Before serving a notice to admit, responding to one, or relying on an alleged admission, the first procedural question should be whether the proceeding is a claim-based proceeding to which Division 3 applies.

This is also why admissions should be considered as part of the broader litigation strategy, not as a standalone form. The form of proceeding affects pleadings, evidence, deadlines and the consequences of procedural non-compliance.

Admissions in Pleadings

Pleadings are one of the most common places admissions arise under the UCPR. In a defence or reply, a party must deal carefully with the material allegations made against it. That usually means deciding whether each allegation is admitted, denied, not admitted, or requires a more specific pleaded response.

This is not just a drafting exercise. A pleading defines the issues for the litigation. If a party admits a fact in a defence, the other side may prepare its case on the basis that the fact is no longer disputed. If the admission later turns out to be wrong, the party may need leave to withdraw it. That can add cost, delay and uncertainty, especially if the proceeding has already progressed.

Admitting, denying and not admitting facts

A party should not admit an allegation unless it is accurate, properly understood and safe to admit in the context of the whole case. Equally, a party should not deny everything automatically. A denial of an obviously true or formal fact may increase costs and damage credibility. The better approach is to separate neutral background facts from facts that actually affect liability, causation, quantum or relief.

For example, in a contract dispute, it may be sensible to admit that a contract was signed on a particular date, while denying that the contract was breached. In a debt claim, a defendant may admit that invoices were received, while disputing that the amounts are payable. Those distinctions matter because they preserve the real dispute without forcing the parties to prove formal matters unnecessarily.

Is it safer to deny every allegation in a defence?

No. Denying everything may appear cautious, but it can create costs and credibility problems if facts are later proved and were never genuinely in dispute. A better pleading usually admits neutral facts, denies genuinely disputed facts, and avoids admitting broad propositions that combine facts with legal conclusions.

A common mistake in practice is filing a rushed preliminary defence to avoid immediate procedural consequences without fully appreciating what has been admitted. In Citimax Henderson Pty Ltd v Cobblestone Constructions Pty Ltd & Anor [2018] QDC 154 , the defence was characterised as a holding defence, and the defendants later accepted that their amended defence sought to withdraw admissions made in that earlier pleading. The Court dealt with the issue as an application for leave under r 188 , rather than as a simple pleading correction see [1-5].

The practical point is simple. If a defence is filed quickly, it should still be reviewed line by line before filing. A later amendment may not be treated as a simple correction if it changes an admission already made. The issue may become whether the court should permit the party to move away from a position that the other side was entitled to treat as no longer in dispute.

Facts versus legal conclusions

Admissions in pleadings should also distinguish facts from legal conclusions. A party may admit that an email was sent, a meeting occurred, or money was paid, without admitting that those facts amount to breach of contract, negligence, misleading conduct or an entitlement to damages.

That distinction was important in Arnold Electrical & Data Installations Pty Ltd v Logan Area Group Apprenticeship/Traineeship Scheme Ltd [2008] QCA 100 . The Court of Appeal rejected an attempt to rely on a deemed admission where the relevant pleading point was directed to a conclusion rather than properly pleaded material facts.

Fraser JA stated at [35]:

The rule is concerned with allegations of facts in pleadings.

The practical lesson is straightforward. Pleadings should identify the facts that are admitted or disputed, rather than hiding legal conclusions inside broad allegations. A party responding to a pleading should be equally careful. It may be necessary to admit the factual part of an allegation while denying the legal conclusion said to follow from it.

This is where commercial disputes often become messy. Allegations are frequently pleaded in a way that combines dates, documents, conduct, breach and loss in the same paragraph. Responding to that kind of paragraph with a simple admission or denial can create avoidable problems. A more careful response may admit only the specific facts that are true and deny the remaining allegations, particularly where liability or loss remains disputed.

Voluntary Admissions Under the UCPR

A voluntary admission is an admission a party chooses to make by notice, in addition to any admission already made in a pleading. Under r 187 , the admission is made in favour of another party and is for the purposes of the proceeding only.

The commercial purpose is sensible. If a fact is not genuinely disputed, the parties should not need to spend time and money proving it. A voluntary admission can reduce evidence, shorten trial preparation and allow the parties to focus on the issues that actually affect liability, loss or relief.

When voluntary admissions are useful

Voluntary admissions are most useful for precise factual matters that do not decide the whole case. For example, a party may admit the date a contract was signed, the date an email was received, the amount of a payment, or the identity of a company involved in a transaction. Those admissions may remove unnecessary proof without conceding breach, causation, loss or entitlement to judgment.

Can a party admit some facts without admitting liability?

Yes. A party may admit specific facts for the purposes of the proceeding without admitting liability. For example, a defendant may admit that it received an invoice or signed a contract while still disputing breach, construction, causation, quantum or whether any amount is payable.

The practical risk is overreach. A voluntary admission should be confined to what is actually intended. It should not be drafted in broad language that admits a bundle of facts and legal consequences at once. In practice, the safest admissions are usually short, factual and expressed without argumentative wording.

Voluntary admissions can also be useful where a party initially disputes a notice to admit because instructions are incomplete, but later confirms that particular facts can safely be accepted. This avoids the blunt choice between admitting too early and denying everything unnecessarily.

Before serving a voluntary admission, the party should check it against the pleadings, the evidence and the relief claimed. Once made, the admission may not be easy to undo. If the party later wants to withdraw an admission made under r 187 , leave of the court is required. That is why voluntary admissions should be treated as deliberate litigation decisions, not informal concessions.

Notices to Admit Facts and Documents Under the UCPR

Rule 189 is one of the most important admissions provisions in Queensland civil litigation. It allows one party to serve a notice asking another party to admit specified facts or documents for the purposes of the proceeding. The rule is designed to reduce unnecessary proof and focus the case on what is genuinely disputed.

The risk is the deadline. If the receiving party does not serve a notice disputing the fact or document authenticity within 14 days, the fact or authenticity may be taken to be admitted for the proceeding. That can materially affect trial preparation, evidence, settlement position and costs.

In practice, notices to admit are often underestimated because they look like short procedural documents rather than major litigation events. The risk is not the length of the notice. The risk is that the receiving party may miss the 14-day deadline, give a blanket response without proper instructions, or admit a proposition that affects liability, loss or settlement leverage.

Notice to admit facts

A notice to admit facts should be used carefully. It is most effective when it asks the other party to admit clear factual matters that should not genuinely be in dispute. It should not be used as a broad attempt to force the other side to concede legal conclusions, mixed questions of fact and law, or argumentative propositions.

In practice, good notices are usually short, specific and factual. They might ask a party to admit that an email was sent on a particular date, that a payment was received, that a document was signed, or that a meeting occurred. Those kinds of admissions can save real costs because they avoid calling evidence on formal or background matters.

The problems usually start when a notice is drafted too broadly. A request to admit that a party breached a contract, acted unreasonably, caused loss, or is liable for damages is usually not a clean factual admission. It may combine facts, legal conclusions and contested inferences. That makes the notice harder to answer and easier to challenge.

How long do you have to respond to a notice to admit facts in Queensland?

A party generally has 14 days to serve a notice disputing the facts specified in a notice to admit. If it does not respond within that time, the facts may be taken to be admitted for the purposes of the proceeding. Any response should be diarised immediately and considered fact by fact.

In Piatek v Piatek [2010] QSC 122 , the court considered notices to admit that were directed to allegations in the pleadings which had been denied or not admitted. The case is useful because it shows that a notice to admit may refer to pleaded allegations, but the facts still need to be sufficiently identifiable. If a pleading paragraph contains multiple propositions or mixed allegations, relying on it wholesale may create difficulty.

From a practical perspective, a party receiving a notice to admit should not default to either admitting everything or denying everything. The better approach is to isolate each proposed fact and decide whether it is true, whether it is properly framed, whether it is within the party’s knowledge, and whether admitting it could affect liability, loss or relief.

Notice to admit documents

A notice to admit documents is different. Its usual function is to deal with authenticity. In other words, the question is whether the document is what it purports to be. That is not the same as accepting the truth of everything in the document, accepting its relevance, or conceding that it proves the other party’s case.

This distinction is important in commercial disputes. A party may admit that a contract, invoice, email, letter or payment record is authentic while still disputing what it means, whether it is admissible for a particular purpose, whether it is complete, or whether it establishes liability.

Equuscorp Pty Ltd v Glengallan Investments Pty Ltd [2002] QCA 380 is a useful reminder that procedural rules dealing with documents do not remove the need to consider the purpose for which a document is tendered and the evidentiary basis for using it. Authenticity is only one part of the evidentiary analysis.

The practical mistake is assuming that admitting a document is the same as admitting the claim. It is not. A careful response may admit authenticity while expressly preserving disputes about relevance, admissibility, construction, reliance, breach, causation and loss.

Deemed Admissions and Withdrawing an Admission

A deemed admission can arise where a party fails to properly respond to a pleaded allegation or fails to dispute a notice to admit within the required time. The important point is that the admission may arise by operation of the rules, not because the party consciously decided to concede the issue.

That can create a serious forensic problem. A deemed admission may remove a fact from dispute, affect trial preparation, and alter settlement pressure. In some cases, it may also support an application for judgment or another order. The party may then need to apply for leave to withdraw the admission rather than simply correcting the position in a later pleading or letter.

Under r 188 , a party may withdraw an admission made in a pleading or under r 187 only with the court’s leave. Under r 189(3) , leave is also required to withdraw an admission deemed to have been made because a notice to admit was not disputed in time.

In real litigation, the difficulty is rarely limited to the original mistake. The larger problem is often delay. Once the other party has prepared evidence, made forensic decisions, or approached trial on the basis that a fact is admitted, the application to withdraw the admission becomes more expensive and harder to justify.

Can an admission under the UCPR be withdrawn?

Yes, but not automatically. A party will usually need leave of the court. The court may consider how the admission was made, whether there is a genuine dispute, the evidence supporting withdrawal, delay, prejudice to the other party, and whether costs or directions can fairly address that prejudice.

In Citimax Henderson Pty Ltd v Cobblestone Constructions Pty Ltd & Anor [2018] QDC 154 , the District Court treated the withdrawal of admissions as a matter requiring proper leave, not a mere pleading correction. The case is a useful practical reminder that a defence filed quickly can still create admissions that later require formal procedural repair.

The usual factors include how and why the admission was made, whether the admitted matter is genuinely disputed, the evidence supporting the proposed position, the length of any delay, and prejudice to the other party. A bare assertion that the admission was a mistake will usually be weak. The application should be supported by evidence explaining the error, identifying the proposed disputed position, and showing why the issue is genuinely contestable.

Piatek v Piatek [2010] QSC 122 shows the risk of leaving deemed admissions unresolved until trial preparation is well advanced. The court was not persuaded merely by personal or logistical difficulties where there was no adequate explanation for the failure to deal with the notices and no sufficient evidentiary basis for the proposed responses.

WorkCover Queensland v Klinger Limited [2020] QDC 225 illustrates that timing matters, but context matters too. The application concerned a notice disputing facts that was served 24 minutes late, with the defendant seeking relief extending time nunc pro tunc (now for then). Byrne QC DCJ treated the short delay as highly relevant, but only one factor to be balanced. The Court also considered the explanation for non-compliance, prejudice, whether the matters were truly contested, and the broader purpose of resolving real issues in dispute: see [29-32] and [37-42].

The lesson is not that deadlines are flexible. The lesson is that any failure to respond to a notice to admit must be addressed immediately, supported by evidence, and framed around whether the admitted matters are genuinely contested.

Juudgment or Orders Based on Admissions

Rule 190 gives admissions their sharpest consequence. If an admission is made after the start of the proceeding, whether in a pleading or otherwise, the court may make an order to which another party is entitled on the admission. The court may do so even if other questions in the proceeding remain unresolved.

This does not mean that every arguable admission justifies judgment. The admission must be clear enough to support the order sought. A vague statement, qualified concession, or admission of a neutral fact may not establish liability, loss or entitlement to relief.

For example, admitting that a contract was signed does not necessarily admit breach. Admitting that an invoice was received does not necessarily admit that it is payable. Admitting that money was paid does not necessarily admit the legal character of the payment. The admission must be matched carefully against the elements of the claim or defence.

Can the court give judgment based on an admission?

Yes. Under r 190 , the court may give judgment or make another order based on an admission if the admission entitles the applicant to that relief. In practice, the admission must be clear, relevant and sufficient to support the order sought.

Practical Checklist for Admissions Under the UCPR

Before serving a notice to admit, identify facts or documents that are genuinely formal or unlikely to be contested. Keep each request short, factual and separate. Avoid broad legal conclusions, argumentative language and compound propositions.

Before responding to a notice to admit, diarise the 14-day deadline immediately. Separate facts from document authenticity. Admit only what is accurate and safe. Dispute unclear, compound or genuinely contested matters. Preserve objections about relevance, admissibility, interpretation, breach, causation and loss where necessary.

Before applying to withdraw an admission, identify the exact admission, explain how it occurred, act promptly, gather sworn evidence, show the genuine dispute, and address prejudice. In practice, this is where many applications become unnecessarily expensive. The issue is often not just the original mistake, but the delay and lack of evidence in fixing it.

Key Takeaways

Admissions under the UCPR can save significant time and cost when used deliberately. They can also create serious consequences when made carelessly or left unanswered.

The safest approach is to treat every pleading response, notice to admit and proposed admission as a strategic litigation step. Admit what is clearly true, dispute what is genuinely contested, and avoid broad concessions that combine facts with liability or legal conclusions.

For commercial parties, the practical value is focus. Proper admissions narrow the real dispute. Poorly handled admissions can expand the dispute into avoidable applications, costs arguments and judgment risk.

Frequently Asked Questions

Admissions under the UCPR can affect pleadings, evidence, costs and judgment risk in Queensland civil proceedings. These FAQs answer common questions about notices to admit, deemed admissions, withdrawal of admissions and the practical consequences of admitting facts or documents.

What is an admission under the UCPR?

An admission under the UCPR is a party’s acceptance of a fact, document authenticity or other matter for the purposes of a civil proceeding. Admissions may arise in pleadings, by voluntary notice, through a notice to admit, or by failing to respond to certain procedural steps within time.

What is a notice to admit facts in Queensland?

A notice to admit facts is a formal notice asking another party to admit specified facts for the purposes of the proceeding. It is usually used to narrow the issues in dispute and avoid proving matters that should not genuinely be contested.

How long do you have to respond to a notice to admit under the UCPR?

A party generally has 14 days to serve a notice disputing the facts or document authenticity specified in a notice to admit. If no response is served within time, the fact or authenticity may be taken to be admitted for the purposes of the proceeding.

What happens if you ignore a notice to admit?

Ignoring a notice to admit can result in deemed admissions. This means the facts or document authenticity specified in the notice may be treated as admitted for the proceeding. The party may then need the court’s leave to withdraw the admission.

Can an admission under the UCPR be withdrawn?

Yes, but usually only with the court’s leave. The court may consider how the admission was made, whether there is a genuine dispute, delay, prejudice to the other party, and the evidence supporting the application to withdraw the admission.

Does admitting a document mean admitting liability?

Not necessarily. A notice to admit documents usually concerns authenticity, meaning whether the document is what it appears to be. A party may still dispute relevance, admissibility, interpretation, breach, causation, loss or liability.

Can the court give judgment based on an admission?

Yes. Under the UCPR, the court may make an order or give judgment based on an admission if the admission is clear enough to support the relief sought. A vague or limited admission may not be enough to justify judgment.

Are admissions in pleadings binding?

Admissions in pleadings can have serious procedural consequences. If a party admits a fact in a defence or reply, the other side may proceed on the basis that the fact is no longer disputed. Withdrawing that admission may require leave of the court.

Is it better to deny every allegation in a defence?

Not usually. Denying every allegation may create costs and credibility issues if some facts are plainly true. A stronger pleading usually admits neutral facts, denies genuinely disputed allegations, and avoids admitting broad legal conclusions or liability.

What are the costs consequences of wrongly disputing facts?

If a party disputes a fact or document authenticity and the matter is later proved, the party may be ordered to pay the costs of proof. This is why notices to admit should be answered carefully, not ignored or denied automatically.

Originally published on 17 June 2026

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.