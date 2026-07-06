A recent NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal decision establishes that owners corporations seeking work orders for building defects must now provide complete regulated designs as part of their evidence, not merely prove that defects exist. This ruling significantly raises the evidentiary bar and upfront costs for strata schemes pursuing rectification orders under the Home Building Act.

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The deci­sion in The Own­ers – Stra­ta Plan No 102171 v Ceerose Pty Ltd; Zone Q Mil­sons Point Devel­op­ment Pty Ltd v Ceerose Pty Ltd; Ceerose Pty Ltd v South­ern Cross Cli­mate Con­trol Pty Ltd [2025] NSW­CATCD 137 is a sig­nif­i­cant devel­op­ment in under­stand­ing the evi­den­tiary oblig­a­tions of an appli­cant when seek­ing a work order under sec­tion 48O of the Home Build­ing Act 1989 (NSW) (HBA).

In the prin­ci­pal pro­ceed­ings, the own­ers cor­po­ra­tion sought work orders under sec­tion 48O of the HBA against the builder and devel­op­er in respect of alleged breach­es of the statu­to­ry war­ranties implied by sec­tion 18B of the HBA.

The Tri­bunal con­firmed that the bur­den rests sole­ly on the appli­cant to estab­lish not only the exis­tence of a defect, but also the appro­pri­ate method of rec­ti­fi­ca­tion. At para­graph [75], the Tri­bunal held that an appli­cant must prove the rec­ti­fi­ca­tion method­ol­o­gy nec­es­sary to achieve com­pli­ance with the con­trac­tu­al oblig­a­tions, includ­ing the statu­to­ry war­ranties implied by the HBA. The applic­a­ble test, set out at para­graph [77], is “what is nec­es­sary to achieve com­pli­ance with the con­tract (rel­e­vant­ly, the statu­to­ry war­ranties implied into the con­tract) and a rea­son­able course to adopt.”

Impor­tant­ly, the Tri­bunal held that estab­lish­ing the exis­tence of a defect alone is insuf­fi­cient to jus­ti­fy the mak­ing of a work order under sec­tion 48O. At para­graph [149], the Tri­bunal empha­sised that any work order must be clear, cer­tain and unam­bigu­ous so that the par­ty sub­ject to the order under­stands pre­cise­ly what is required to com­ply. The Tri­bunal fur­ther observed at para­graphs [151] and [152] that cer­tain­ty is par­tic­u­lar­ly impor­tant in future renew­al pro­ceed­ings, where it may lat­er be nec­es­sary to deter­mine whether the ordered works have in fact been completed.

Con­sis­tent with that approach, the Tri­bunal reject­ed the own­ers cor­po­ra­tion’s pro­pos­al that the builder sim­ply be ordered to engage an appro­pri­ate­ly qual­i­fied con­sul­tant to pre­pare a reg­u­lat­ed design under the Design and Build­ing Prac­ti­tion­ers Act 2020 (NSW). As no reg­u­lat­ed design had been pro­duced in evi­dence as part of the scope of works for the work order, the Tri­bunal found at para­graph [157] that such an order would be spec­u­la­tive and con­tin­gent upon future doc­u­men­ta­tion that had not yet been pre­pared or tendered.

Although the Tri­bunal accept­ed that sev­er­al defect items exist­ed in prin­ci­ple, work orders were not made in cir­cum­stances where the own­ers cor­po­ra­tion had failed to pro­duce reg­u­lat­ed designs in the scope of rec­ti­fi­ca­tion works. The deci­sion there­fore con­firms that, where expert evi­dence estab­lish­es that reg­u­lat­ed designs are required before rec­ti­fi­ca­tion works can be under­tak­en, those designs must form part of the appli­can­t’s evi­dence if enforce­able work orders are to be obtained.

The deci­sion is par­tic­u­lar­ly note­wor­thy because it sub­stan­tial­ly increas­es the evi­den­tiary bur­den on own­ers cor­po­ra­tions seek­ing work orders. It is not suf­fi­cient to estab­lish that defects exist and that fur­ther design work is required before rec­ti­fi­ca­tion can occur. Instead, appli­cants must effec­tive­ly prove each stage of the pro­posed rec­ti­fi­ca­tion process before the Tri­bunal will make a work order.

The prac­ti­cal con­se­quence of this approach is like­ly to be increased costs for own­ers cor­po­ra­tions. Prepar­ing reg­u­lat­ed designs as part of the appli­can­t’s evi­dence inevitably requires sig­nif­i­cant upfront expen­di­ture. For many schemes, this may present a con­sid­er­able finan­cial hur­dle before rec­ti­fi­ca­tion orders can even be pursued.

The deci­sion also rais­es prac­ti­cal con­cerns regard­ing the prepa­ra­tion of reg­u­lat­ed designs. In many cas­es, the final design solu­tion can only be sat­is­fac­to­ri­ly devel­oped once a con­trac­tor has a detailed under­stand­ing of the con­di­tion of the exist­ing works and the issues encoun­tered dur­ing the rec­ti­fi­ca­tion process. Requir­ing com­plete reg­u­lat­ed designs at the out­set may there­fore prove chal­leng­ing in cir­cum­stances where the appro­pri­ate method­ol­o­gy can­not be ful­ly deter­mined until fur­ther inves­ti­ga­tions or pre­lim­i­nary works have been undertaken.

While the deci­sion pro­vides greater cer­tain­ty as to the detail required in the scope of works for a work order to be made under 48O of the HBA, it also estab­lish­es a demand­ing evi­den­tiary stan­dard for appli­cants. Own­ers cor­po­ra­tions will now need to ensure that com­pre­hen­sive reg­u­lat­ed design doc­u­men­ta­tion accom­pa­nies their expert evi­dence wher­ev­er such designs are required, fail­ing which they may estab­lish the exis­tence of defects but nonethe­less be unable to obtain the work orders nec­es­sary to rec­ti­fy them.

For further information please contact:

Michael Byrnes, Partner

Phone: + 61 2 9233 5544

Email: mjb@swaab.com.au

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