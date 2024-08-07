Cannabis Cultivation In Australia

Growing Cannabis in Australia

Though growing cannabis for personal use remains illegal in most Australian states and territories, growing for medicinal and scientific purposes was legalized under federal law in 2016.

Under federal law, cultivation includes sowing seeds, planting, growing, tending, nurturing, harvesting, grafting, dividing, or transplanting a cannabis plant. Production is the separation of cannabis and cannabis resin from the plants, and manufacturing is transforming cannabis or resin into a drug or extract.

The cultivation, production, or manufacturing of cannabis for medicinal or scientific purposes requires federal government licences and permits. These are issued by the Office of Drug Control under the Narcotic Drugs Act 1967. A licence is required before a permit can be obtained.

There are no limits to the number of available licences, but the overall quantities of cannabis produced in Australia must not exceed domestic requirements. The number of licensed cultivators therefore depends on the federal government's assessment of demand for medicinal cannabis in Australia.

Australian Medicinal Cannabis Licence

To obtain a medicinal cannabis licence in Australia, the applicant must demonstrate sufficient business experience and a sound and stable financial background. They must be of good repute and have appropriate and secure sites.

Evidence that the applicant is a fit and proper person with suitable staff will be required. Details of the applicant's business associates and other associates are also needed. Thorough plans of the site must be submitted along with security details. Depending on the location of the business, additional state, territory, and local government authorisations will also be necessary. Obviously, the business owner would need a tax file number issued by the Australian Taxation Office and would need to be registered for payment of GST.

The federal government application fee for an initial medicinal licence is presently A$13,560 (US$ 8,900). There is also an annual licence charge, which is presently A$27,830 (US$ 18,200).

Australian Medicinal Cannabis Permits

Permits can be obtained only when a licence has been granted.

The applicant for a permit must explain how propagation will occur and provide particulars of the propagation source and materials. When the permit relates to cultivation, the total number of plants must be stated. The total amount of cannabis to be produced must be specified when the permit relates to production. The supply pathway must also be detailed, meaning that the applicant must demonstrate arrangements with buyers that are registered pharmacists, doctors, or scientists. A risk management plan is required, and the permit holder must be prepared to report quarterly to the Office of Drug Control.

The federal government application fees for initial permits range from A$8,000 to A$12,100 (US$5,300 to US$7,900). Compulsory inspection fees also apply, and these currently range from A$4,840 to $A12,810 (US$3,200 to US$8,400).

