Changes To Commercial Disputes Resolution Practice In Accra

Our Commercial Disputes Resolution practice in Accra is undergoing a change. Following a period of introspection by, and after discussions with him, David A. Asiedu has taken a decision to step away from the partnership on a mutually agreed basis.

ENS is an independent law firm with over 200 years of experience. The firm has over 600 practitioners in 14 offices on the continent, in Ghana, Mauritius, Namibia, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda.

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Our Commercial Disputes Resolution practice in Accra is undergoing a change. Following a period of introspection by, and after discussions with him, David A. Asiedu has taken a decision to step away from the partnership on a mutually agreed basis. To ensure continuity of service and an orderly handover of ongoing matters, David will continue to support the Accra team in a consultancy capacity for the coming months.

Commenting on the transition, Head of ENS | Ghana, Amina Kaguah, said: “David has played a key role in founding and developing our dispute resolution team in Accra. His work, done over nearly two decades, has placed our dispute resolution team practice at the forefront of cutting-edge legal development. We thank him for his wonderful contribution and wish him well.”

David has also played a vital role in the broader pan-African efforts at ENS, serving as one of the coordinators of the international arbitration practice and training and development of young lawyers across the African continent. In addition, ENS CE, Mzi Mgudlwa remarked,“David’s departure is a big loss. We thank him for the wonderful work that he has done to develop young lawyers across the continent.”

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