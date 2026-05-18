The Right Party, The Right Capacity: Understanding Legal Capacity In Ghana.

When clients approach the court to assert a right or defend a claim, one of the very first legal questions that must be answered is whether the party has the legal capacity to sue (Plaintiff) or be sued (Defendant).

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When clients approach the court to assert a right or defend a claim, one of the very first legal questions that must be answered is whether the party has the legal capacity to sue (Plaintiff) or be sued (Defendant). It is a foundational requirement that goes to the root of the case. If capacity is absent at the time an action is commenced, the entire suit may be liable to be struck out as a nullity, no matter how strong the underlying claim may be.

In simple terms, capacity refers to the legal authority of a person or entity to initiate legal proceedings or to be made a defendant in a suit.

Beyond individuals or companies acting in their personal capacities, the law recognises certain special capacities under which persons or entities may sue or be sued in situations involving Stool/Skin Land, Family Property, Group Interest, and Business Arrangements.

This article examines these special capacities in a structured and practical manner, explaining who is legally authorised to sue or be sued in each situation and the steps that may be taken where the proper person refuses, neglects, or fails to act.

STOOL AND SKIN LANDS

Under Ghanaian customary law, stool and skin lands by virtue of Section 9 of the Lands Act 2020 (Act 1036) are held in trust for the subjects of the stool or skin and not owned personally by any individual.

This means that no individual whether a chief, elder, or subject can claim personal ownership of a stool/skin land. The land is vested in the stool or skin as an institution, and therefore only properly recognised representatives can bring or defend legal actions concerning it.

Who Has Capacity to Sue or Be Sued on behalf of Stool/Skin Land?

The law and the rules of court provide a clear hierarchy of persons who may act in respect of a Stool/Skin Land. These People include,

The occupant of the stool or skin or, Where the stool is vacant, the regent or caretaker; or, A person expressly authorised by the council of elders.

Exceptions Where Others May Step In.

Although the law restricts capacity to specific persons, it also recognises that those entrusted with responsibility may fail in their duty.

Therefore, in situations where a Stool/Skin property is being mismanaged, dissipated, or wrongfully appropriated and the authorised persons refuse, fail, or neglect to act, the law allows other interested persons (such as subjects of the stool) to step in and protect the property of the stool or skin.

Section 13 of Act 1036 imposes conditions that must be satisfied before a person, other than those ordinarily authorised under law, may institute an action in respect of a stool or skin land.

Accordingly, such a person must demonstrate that he or she has;

exhausted the established customary procedures for the resolution of the dispute; the requisite qualification under customary law to bring the action; duly notified the appropriate authorities to take action, and that those authorities have failed or neglected to act within thirty days after being informed of the need to take action.

FAMILY LAND

Family land, like stool land, is also held in trust, but this time for the members of a particular family as per Section 9 of (Act 1036).

Because family land is collectively owned, the law assigns responsibility for its management and protection to a specific individual thus the Head of Family.

Who Has Capacity to sue and be sued in matters concerning Family Land?

Under Order 4 Rule 9 of the High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2004 (C.I. 47), the Head of Family is the proper person to sue and be sued in matters concerning Family Land.

Exceptions Where A Family Member May Sue

The law recognises that the Head of Family may not always act in the best interest of the family. In such situations, the law allows other family members to intervene to protect the Family Land.

In Kwan v Nyieni, the courts outlined the circumstances under which such intervention is justified. These include situations where:

the family property is in danger of being lost; the Head of Family refuses or fails to take necessary action; there exists serious division within the family, making collective decision-making impracticable; and the Head of Family, together with principal members, are misusing or improperly disposing of family property for personal gain.

In such instances, the law allows other members of the family to step in to protect the family’s interest and preserve its property.

REPRESENTATIVE ACTIONS

In certain situations, a legal wrong may affect a group of people rather than a single individual and instead of requiring every affected person to sue individually, the law allows representative actions. This allows one or more persons to sue on behalf of a larger group.

The courts have consistently required three elements to be present before a representative action can be pursued. That is (as emphasised in Owusu & Others v Adjei & Others [1991] 2 GLR 493) there must be a;

Common interest Common grievance Common benefit.

All members of the group including the representative must share these elements. Representative actions are particularly useful in disputes involving Land owned by a community, Associations or Groups with shared rights or obligations.

ACTIONS BY OR AGAINST PARTNERS (PARTNERSHIPS)

Where individuals carry on business together as partners, the law facilitates litigation by permitting them to sue or be sued in the name of the firm or partnership rather than in their individual names, under Order 6 of C.I. 47. This provision applies not only to existing partners but also to persons who were partners at the time the cause of action arose.

By permitting the use of the firm name, the law has made it easier for third parties dealing with the partnership to identify the proper party to sue.

SOLE PROPRIETORSHIPS

A sole proprietorship is fundamentally different from a partnership or a company because the law does not recognise it as a separate legal entity from its owner.

In the eyes of the law, the business and the proprietor are regarded as one and the same person. As a result, the business itself has no independent legal personality capable of owning property, entering contracts, or suing in its own name separate from the proprietor. Consequently, where a sole proprietor wishes to commence an action in court, the action must be brought in the personal name of the proprietor, usually described together with the business name, and not merely in the name of the business.

The position is slightly different where the sole proprietorship is sued as a defendant. In such cases, the law permits the action to be brought in the business or trading name under which the proprietor operates.

CONCLUSION

Across all these categories of entities, Stool/Skin lands, family property, representative actions, partnerships, and sole proprietorships, the underlying principle remains that the proper party must be before the court in their proper legal capacity.

Capacity is therefore a fundamental requirement that goes to the validity of the suit itself. The law insists that persons who institute or defend proceedings must possess the legal authority to do so, whether in their personal capacity or in a representative role. This ensures that the interests affected under law are properly represented and that the court’s decision will effectively bind the appropriate parties.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.