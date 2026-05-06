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6 May 2026

OAL Secures FPSO Vessel Arrest At Federal High Court

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Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL)

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Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) is a leading world class legal solutions provider with clients in diverse sectors of the Nigerian economy. Our diversified skills ensure that we provide innovative legal solutions to our clients. At OAL, we are always devoted to our EPIC values: our excellence, professionalism, innovation & commitment.
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When a massive FPSO vessel was abandoned at Samsung Heavy Industries Nigeria's quay, blocking operations and causing significant commercial losses, swift legal action was required. Our maritime litigation team successfully invoked admiralty jurisdiction to secure a landmark court order directing the Admiralty Marshal to arrest and physically relocate one of the largest offshore assets ever arrested in Nigeria's legal history.
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In the oil and gas business, time is money. Every idle hour at a quay has a price tag. So when a massive Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel was abandoned at Samsung Heavy Industries Nigeria’s quay, blocking operations, stalling projects, and running up significant commercial losses, we needed to act fast.

Our maritime litigation team invoked the admiralty jurisdiction of the Federal High Court, constructing a precise, strategic application that left no room for doubt: our client had a legal right to relief, and the court had the power to grant it, regardless of the vessel’s scale.

The court agreed and issued a landmark order directing the Admiralty Marshal to arrest and physically relocate the FPSO vessel, making it one of the largest offshore assets ever arrested in Nigeria’s legal history. Samsung Heavy Industries regained full control of its quay.

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