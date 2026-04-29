Expert Arbitration Lawyers Egypt | Complex Commercial Disputes

Explore how arbitration serves as the preferred mechanism for resolving complex commercial disputes in Egypt, offering neutrality, confidentiality, and enforceable outcomes across international jurisdictions. Discover Egypt's robust legal framework supporting arbitration, the strategic advantages it provides to businesses, and how specialized legal representation can protect your interests in high-stakes disputes involving construction, energy, finance, and international trade.

Sadany&Partners Law Firm is one of Egypt’s pioneering law firms. Since its inception, the firm has worked tirelessly on providing innovative legal solutions that help clients reach their ideal outcomes. The Firm has vast expertise in offering legal consultation to both public and private sector companies, as well as to many government authorities and ministries. The Firm has represented hundreds of clients before arbitration tribunals in local and international disputes and before Egyptian courts of different degrees. Based on our conviction that the client’s best interest is our goal, and that clients are our partners for success, we are committed to developing our capacities and enhancing the skills needed to meet clients’ needs and guarantee their satisfaction.

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With the rapid globalization of the business environment, commercial disputes remain a constant possibility; however, how they are managed and resolved is the decisive factor in business success or failure. Arbitration has become the preferred option for investors and companies in Egypt and the region to resolve complex commercial disputes quickly, confidentially, and with enforceable outcomes.

At Sadany & Partners Law Firm, our team of experienced arbitration specialists provides high-level legal representation in major disputes before domestic and international arbitration tribunals with a focus on drawing on specialized legal knowledge, practical business insight, and a strategic negotiation and defense approach aimed at protecting clients’ interests and achieving the best possible outcomes.

Why is Arbitration the Best Option for Complex Disputes?

Arbitration provides a neutral, flexible, and enforceable mechanism for resolving commercial disputes, particularly when the parties are from different jurisdictions. Arbitration in Egypt has long been recognized and supported as an effective alternative to litigation.

Key Benefits of Arbitration:

Neutral arbitration authority: The parties avoid bias in local courts by selecting impartial arbitrators.

Confidentiality: Sensitive commercial matters remain confidential.

Enforceability: Arbitration awards are recognized under the New York Convention (1958), making them enforceable in more than 160 countries.

Experts in decision-making: Arbitrators are often specialists in the subject matter of the arbitration, including law, construction, energy, or finance.

Flexibility: The parties shall determine the language, the venue, and the applicable law.

For businesses engaged in international trade, construction, or investment, arbitration ensures commercial certainty and minimizes disruptions.

Egypt’s Legal Framework Supporting Arbitration

Egypt is widely recognized as a regional hub for arbitration, supported by a robust legal framework and prestigious institutions.

The Arbitration Law 27 of 1994 governs all civil and commercial arbitration proceedings in Egypt and closely follows the Model Law of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL).

The Regional Center for International Commercial Arbitration (CRCICA) in Cairo is one of the most active arbitration centers in Africa and the Middle East.

Egyptian courts take a pro-arbitration stance, limiting judicial intervention and recognizing foreign arbitral awards under the New York Convention.

These factors make Egypt an ideal venue for arbitration, attracting both regional and international parties.

Our Experience in Arbitration

We handle complex arbitration cases involving the construction, real estate, energy, commercial, and financial sectors. We provide comprehensive legal services covering the entire arbitration process, from drafting arbitration clauses to enforcing awards.

1. Pre-arbitration Phase – Strategic Planning and Case Assessment

Before initiating arbitration proceedings, we do the following:

Analyzing contracts and dispute resolution clauses to ensure enforceability.

Assessing the merits of potential claims or defenses.

Exploring options for settlement or mediation.

Developing a strategic plan to achieve the best results.

2. Arbitration Procedures – Pleadings and Representation

Our team represents clients before leading international arbitration institutions, including:

The Cairo Regional Center for International Commercial Arbitration (CRCICA).

The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Court of Arbitration.

London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA).

United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) – Ad hoc and Institutional Arbitration.

The Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC), the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), and other international bodies.

We draft pleadings, witness statements, and legal arguments; manage expert evidence; and present cases before arbitration tribunals in Arabic, English, and French.

3. Post-Judgment Phase – Enforcement and Revocation Proceedings

Obtaining a court ruling is only part of the challenge; effective enforcement is even more important.

We help our clients with:

Enforcement of Foreign Judgments under the New York Convention (1958).

Challenging attempts to repeal the law in Egyptian courts.

Asset recovery and enforcement of judgments through the enforcement system.

Our enforcement team works closely with commercial courts to ensure that judgments are translated into actual enforcement actions.

Example: Arbitration in High-Value Construction Disputes

A regional contractor retained our services in a $25 million dispute over project delays and cost overruns in Egypt.

We initiated proceedings under the rules of the ICC and appointed a strategic technical expert.

During the hearings, we demonstrated that the employer’s delay in obtaining design approvals was the cause of the delays.

The arbitration panel ruled in favor of our client, awarding $21 million plus interest, with the award being fully enforceable in Egypt.

Our client successfully enforced the judgment within three months through the Egyptian courts, without the need for further litigation.

Why us?

1. Lawyers Licensed to Practice Arbitration

Our lawyers are accredited to represent clients before the arbitration tribunals of the CRCICA, the ICC Court of Arbitration, and the Saudi Centre for International Arbitration (SCCA), and they represent clients from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, and Europe.

2. Sector In-depth Knowledge

We combine legal expertise with a technical understanding of the construction, energy, real estate, and finance sectors—a combination that is critical in complex litigation.

3. Bilingual Legal Services

Our bilingual team handles procedural matters and drafts legal memoranda in both Arabic and English, ensuring complete procedural and legal accuracy.

4. Transparent Costs and Pre-determined Budgets

We offer fixed-fee or tiered pricing, giving clients a complete picture of their arbitration costs with no hidden fees.

5. Track Record of Achievements

Our attorneys have successfully handled cases worth over $100 million, achieving positive outcomes for both plaintiffs and defendants.

Legal Insights: Trends in Arbitration in Egypt 2026

Arbitration growth in the construction and energy sectors: Driven by Egypt’s massive infrastructure projects and public-private partnership initiatives.

Hybrid dispute resolution mechanisms: Med-Arb procedures are becoming increasingly popular.

Digital Hearings: Virtual hearings, which were implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic, have become standard practice in the proceedings of the CRCICA.

Enforcement efficiency: Egyptian courts are accelerating the pace of recognizing foreign judgments, thereby strengthening Egypt’s position as a country that encourages arbitration.

Common Mistakes Made by Businesses

Mistake Risk Our Solutions The use of vague or unenforceable arbitration clauses Delays and legal challenges We draft precise and enforceable arbitration clauses tailored specifically to your contract. Failure to preserve early evidence Weak legal standing We provide you with guidance on documentation and the strategy for selecting experts from the very beginning. Relying on non-specialized lawyers Procedural errors and lost lawsuits Our team of specialized arbitrators ensures full compliance with legal procedures and strategic defense. Failure to comply with the enforcement procedures following the issuance of the judgment Non-refundable fees We are working diligently to implement the arbitration award immediately and are handling all local procedures.

Our Approach in Safeguarding Your Business Interests

We understand that every dispute has consequences that affect your reputation, finances, and strategic interests; therefore, our goal is not merely to win cases but to preserve your business relationships and future opportunities. Through a specialized legal strategy, meticulous preparation, and a deep understanding of commercial aspects, we transform complex disputes into manageable challenges and achieve successful resolutions.

Conclusion

Book your consultation appointment now

When substantial financial stakes are at issue, the choice of legal team becomes a critical factor in the outcome of the dispute. Sadany & Partners Law Firm has decades of accumulated experience in arbitration and dispute resolution, enabling it to provide precise and effective solutions tailored to complicated commercial disputes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.