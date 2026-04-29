The Translation of Law No. 27 of 1994 provides a clear English version of the Arbitration Law governing dispute resolution in Egypt.

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The Translation of Law No. 27 of 1994 provides a clear English version of the Arbitration Law governing dispute resolution in Egypt.

The Translation of Law No. 27 of 1994 represents a comprehensive and authoritative rendering of Egypt’s arbitration framework into English, providing practitioners, investors, and international stakeholders with direct access to one of the most significant legal instruments governing dispute resolution in the country. This English version of the Arbitration Law is essential for understanding how arbitration is structured, administered, and enforced within Egypt, particularly in the context of cross-border commercial transactions and international investment.

In addition to the core provisions of Law No. 27 of 1994, this Translation of the Arbitration Law also reflects the broader regulatory framework governing arbitration practice in Egypt, including Minister of Justice Decision No. 8310 of 2008 regarding the regulation of the procedures for depositing arbitral awards in accordance with Article (47) of the Arbitration Law in Civil and Commercial Matters, Law No. 27 of 1994.

This decision plays a critical role in clarifying the procedural requirements for depositing arbitral awards before the competent courts, thereby ensuring their formal recognition and enforceability within the Egyptian legal system. The inclusion and reference to Minister of Justice Decision No. 8310 of 2008 further enhances the practical value of this English version of the Arbitration Law, offering readers a more complete understanding of both the legislative and procedural dimensions of arbitration in Egypt.

Through this Translation of Law No. 27 of 1994, readers gain access to a structured legal regime that balances flexibility with legal certainty. The English version of the Arbitration Law facilitates a clearer understanding of how arbitration agreements are formed, how disputes are adjudicated outside the courts, and how arbitral awards are recognized and enforced. In doing so, this Translation of the Arbitration Law serves not only as a linguistic conversion, but as a practical legal tool for lawyers, businesses, and international investors seeking to navigate Egypt’s arbitration landscape with confidence.

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