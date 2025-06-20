Arbitration World: The Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC)–Part 2 (Podcast)

This publication is issued by K&L Gates Straits Law LLC, a Singapore law firm with full Singapore law and representation capacity, and to whom any Singapore law queries should be addressed. K&L Gates Straits Law is the Singapore office of K&L Gates, a fully integrated global law firm with lawyers located on five continents.

Joan Lim-Casanova is joined by Vivekananda Neelakantan (Registrar of the SIAC) to discuss current trends in arbitration under the SIAC Arbitration Rules 2025, including as to users of SIAC arbitration, digital security, AI, and the key challenges currently faced by the SIAC as an administering institution.

