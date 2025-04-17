Arbitration In Indonesia: 2025 Legal Overview And Key Developments

SSEK Law Firm partners Nico Angelo Putra Mooduto and Mahareksha Singh Dillon, senior associate Vinka Damiandra A. Larasati, and associate Talitha Amanda Ekadhani have authored the Indonesia chapter in the newly released International Arbitration Laws and Regulations 2025 guide, published by Global Legal Insights (GLI).

Read the Indonesia chapter here.

Explore the full 2025 Arbitration guide.

This comprehensive guide offers insights into international arbitration frameworks across 20 jurisdictions, making it an essential resource for in-house counsel, legal practitioners, and companies engaged in cross-border dispute resolution.

Topics Covered

The Indonesia chapter explores key aspects of the country's arbitration landscape, including:

Introduction to the arbitration regime

Validity and scope of arbitration agreements

Arbitration procedure under Indonesian law

Appointment and challenge of arbitrators

Availability of interim measures

Issuance and content of arbitration awards

Grounds for challenging awards

Enforcement of domestic and foreign awards

Overview of investment arbitration in Indonesia

Why This Matters

Indonesia is a growing hub for commercial activity in Southeast Asia, and understanding its arbitration laws is vital for businesses navigating disputes in the region. Our contribution aims to help readers understand the legal framework, practical considerations, and recent developments in Indonesian arbitration.

