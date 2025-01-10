ARTICLE
10 January 2025

Enforcement Of Foreign Judgments (Report On Switzerland)

Switzerland Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Cinzia Catelli and Predrag Sunaric
Switzerland has a federal system, dividing the legislative power between the federal level and the twenty-six cantons. Federal law and international conventions, notably the Lugano Convention, regulate the prerequisites for recognition and enforcement of foreign judgments in civil and commercial matters. The Federal Civil Procedure Code uniformly regulates civil procedure throughout Switzerland. The court organization is regulated by cantonal law. This publication is a description of the two major bodies of law that apply to the enforcement of foreign judgments in Switzerland, as well as of the relevant procedural rules.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Cinzia Catelli
Cinzia Catelli
Photo of Predrag Sunaric
Predrag Sunaric
