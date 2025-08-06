Traditionally, confidentiality is one of the perceived advantages of international arbitration as opposed to State court proceedings1 The underlying rationale behind confidentiality in international arbitration comes from the need to ensure a "dispassionate dispute resolution process" between the parties2 In fact, parties choose international arbitration in order to benefit from a unified, neutral, efficient, and globally enforceable method for resolving their commercial disputes3 Confidentiality thus helps mitigate the risk of exposing commercially sensitive information to competitors, clients, or the public while also favouring amicable settlement4 It also supports the resolution of disputes in good faith and through cooperative engagement5

Confidentiality in international arbitration proceedings implicates a broad obligation not to disclose information about the proceedings to any third party. This information typically includes the parties' names, their legal submissions, the evidence, the arbitral award and/or the tribunal's orders. However, once an arbitral award is submitted to State courts either for recognition, enforcement or challenge, the award generally becomes public6

In 2018, White & Case and the School of International Arbitration at the Queen Mary University of London (QMUL) conducted a survey entitled "The Evolution of International Arbitration". In response to the question: "How important is confidentiality in international commercial arbitration", 40% of the participants responded "Very important7

In another, more recent, study by White & Case and the School of International Arbitration at QMUL entitled "The path forward: Realities and opportunities in arbitration", the question, "Should international arbitration proceedings be open to the public?" was submitted to participants8 The survey considered various forms and stages of the arbitral process. This survey received the widest ever pool of participants (2,402 responses received and 117 interviews conducted), almost double the number in comparison to the previous survey. Moreover, the pool of participants was highly diverse, including in-house counsel from both public and private sectors, arbitrators, private practitioners, representatives of arbitral institutions and interest groups, academics, tribunal secretaries, experts and third-party funders9 The answers provided are shown in the following chart10

These results demonstrate a pronounced preference for confidentiality in international arbitration, especially when it comes to commercial proceedings. However, when States are involved, transparency is generally viewed more favourably. This is understandable: when States are involved, the public is more likely to be affected by the outcome of the arbitration.

In principle, under the doctrine of party autonomy, the parties can choose whether the proceedings should be confidential or not11 Most national arbitration laws are silent on the issue. So is the United Nations Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards. The institutional rules chosen by the parties also play a role in terms of confidentiality requirements, given that some of them include a confidentiality obligation. By contrast, investment arbitration differs in that the proceedings often involve matters of public policy, making them of legitimate interest to the broader public12

Institutional Rules in Commercial Arbitration Proceedings

Some arbitration rules contain confidentiality obligations. This is the case, for instance, with the latest Arbitration Rules of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (the 2025 SIAC Rules), effective as of 1 January 2025. Article 59.1 provides that, absent a contrary agreement of the parties, the proceedings are confidential:

Unless otherwise agreed by the parties, a party and any arbitrator, including any Emergency Arbitrator, and any person appointed by the Tribunal, including any administrative secretary and any expert, shall at all times treat all matters relating to the proceedings and the Award as confidential. The discussions and deliberations of the Tribunal shall be confidential13

This was already the case under the 2016 version of the Rules14

Similarly, the 2020 London Court of International Arbitration Rules (the 2020 LCIA Rules) and the 2021 Swiss Rules of International Arbitration (the 2021 Swiss Rules), among others, contain express confidentiality provisions. These typically prohibit parties and arbitrators from disclosing non-public materials to third parties15

Other institutional rules do not provide general requirements of confidentiality. This is the case, for instance, under the 2021 International Chamber of Commerce Rules (the 2021 ICC Rules), which provide that the tribunal may make orders concerning the confidentiality of the proceedings only upon the request of a party16 Likewise, the 2021 United Nations Commission on International Trade Law Rules (the UNCITRAL Rules) do not contain general confidentiality obligations but instead include provisions dealing only with the confidentiality of arbitral hearings and awards17

Law Governing Confidentiality in International Arbitration

When it comes to the matter of confidentiality in international arbitration, different conflict of laws rules can be considered. Confidentiality obligations may stem from the law governing the arbitration agreement, the law of the arbitral seat or lex arbitri, as well as the law applicable to the contract18 Parties, nevertheless, relatively infrequently designate a law applicable to their arbitration agreement. In practice, the law of the seat is often found to govern the issue of confidentiality in international arbitration proceedings19

National Legislation on Confidentiality in International Arbitration

National laws on confidentiality in international arbitration are generally either silent on the matter or provide for implied confidentiality obligations.

For instance, the UNCITRAL Model Law – which serves as a model for many national arbitration statutes – is entirely silent on this matter20

The 1996 English Arbitration Act (1996 EAA) does not include any provisions on confidentiality of the arbitration proceedings. English courts, however, have recognised an implied obligation of confidentiality arising from the existence of an arbitration agreement. This obligation is derived from the inherently private nature of arbitral proceedings. The rationale behind this approach is that confidentiality is a necessary corollary of arbitration's private character. However, this presumption may be rebutted where disclosure is deemed necessary to safeguard a party's rights. In practice, English courts tend to protect the confidentiality of arbitral materials, while permitting the disclosure of arbitral awards when such disclosure is required to ensure the fair protection of a party's legal position21 The same stance is adopted by the 2025 EAA, which does not introduce any statutory confidentiality provision22

There is also no provision on the confidentiality of arbitration proceedings under the Swiss Law on Private International Law (PILA). However, as a matter of practice, confidentiality applies to international arbitration proceedings in Switzerland. There is broad consensus among Swiss commentators that arbitrators are bound by confidentiality obligations and that the public disclosure of an arbitral award requires the consent of the parties. In annulment proceedings, decisions are typically published in redacted or delayed form to preserve confidentiality23

In France, the legal regime of confidentiality varies depending on whether the arbitration is domestic or international. In fact, Article 1464 of the French Code of Civil Procedure provides for confidentiality of the arbitral proceedings unless the parties have agreed otherwise. Article 1506 of the same Code, which sets out which of the provisions applicable to domestic arbitration also extend to international arbitration, does not include Article 1464. Moreover, Law No. 2019-222 of 23 March 2019 on the 2018-2022 Programming and Justice Reform Act introduced the confidentiality of the arbitration proceedings in case of "electronic" arbitrations24 This created an uncertain landscape for legal practitioners in France. In March 2025, the Working Group on the Reform of French Arbitration Law issued its Report and Reform Proposals, which proposes to put an end to this uncertainty by extending to international arbitration the confidentiality rule already applicable to domestic arbitration, while providing for necessary exceptions, particularly to cover investment arbitration25 It is also proposed that this rule be elevated to the level of guiding principles of the new arbitration code to be created26

The Particularity of Investor-State Arbitration

By contrast, investor-State arbitrations frequently concern matters of public interest. The subject matter of these disputes often implicates public policy considerations, and their outcomes may directly affect the welfare of a State's citizens27 Given this context, many commentators contend that confidentiality in investor-State arbitration cannot be treated in the same manner as in international commercial arbitration, which generally involves private parties28

The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) Convention and Arbitration Rules do not contain obligations of confidentiality (or transparency29 The parties can consent to the publication of an award or the final decision in post-award proceedings from the ICSID. They can consent to publication with or without redaction of the decision. If neither party objects to the publication of the document within 60 days after its issuance, consent to publish is deemed to have been given, and it is made available on the ICSID website30 While one might expect States to favour transparency, in our experience, it is often the State that insists on confidentiality.

A review of cases listed on the ICSID website reveals that a significant number involve the provision of essential public services such as water and sanitation31 gas distribution32 and electricity generation33 among others. Such investments are generally intended to improve the quality of life for local populations, reinforcing the view that public participation or awareness is warranted when disputes arise. As a result, imperatives to promote transparency, accountability, and good governance have increasingly been cited as justifications for limiting confidentiality in such proceedings.

Conclusion

There is consensus today that confidentiality in international arbitration is the prevailing norm in most proceedings. It is widely regarded as one of arbitration's key advantages over litigation. Although many national laws and institutional rules remain silent on the issue, arbitral proceedings are generally treated as confidential by virtue of the parties' choice of arbitration as their dispute resolution mechanism. This presumption, however, does not extend to investor-State disputes, where the involvement of sovereign interests and matters of public concern calls for greater transparency.

