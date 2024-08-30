Guide To Arbitration In The United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Supporting clients with a full service legal offering for over 15 years

Our lawyers are fully versed in their local and cultural business communities.

Whether advising a global technology company on market expansion, a government procurer on an infrastructure project, or defending a real estate developer in a construction dispute, our team can help you across the full spectrum of your legal needs.

We have grown to become one of the largest international law firms in the region, and our team's experience extends to surrounding markets such as Jordan, Turkey and Lebanon, where we work with local law firms as required, in addition to Africa where we have an unrivalled presence in 20 countries through DLA Piper Africa.

Our lawyers are experienced in navigating the complex economic, cultural and social issues that affect business transactions. We can advise on economic sanctions; the nuances of employment, tax and data transfer law in the Arab world; the enforcement appetite of regulators (both foreign and local); and the regulations that govern the free zones.

DLA Piper Middle East Disputes Practice With 6 Partners and over 50 other lawyers, our Litigation, Arbitration and Investigations team is one of the largest and most highly regarded dispute resolution practices in the Middle East.

Our lawyers specialise in complex, high value, multi-jurisdictional disputes covering the full spectrum of dispute resolution matters through one seamlessly integrated team, including onshore and offshore litigation, international arbitration, investigations, regulatory and compliance.

Our team offers:

Market-leading regional expertise – We are the only firm ranked Tier 1 in all dispute resolution categories for international firms in The Legal 500 2023. In addition, numerous members of our team have been nominated as an 'independently rated lawyer' for Acritas Stars and as 'Leading Lawyers' in The Legal 500 Private Practice Arbitration Powerlist 2023.

Protection of your corporate reputation If contentious or regulatory issues arise, we are here to help. We advise on the full spectrum of dispute resolution matters, including onshore and offshore litigation, international arbitration, investigations, regulatory and compliance. We can quickly assess the strengths and weaknesses of your position, reduce uncertainty and create a pragmatic strategy to minimise business disruption.

A global leader in international arbitration We are acknowledged as a leader in the international arbitration field, ranked in the Global Arbitration Review's GAR15 as one of the leading global practices. We bring extensive experience handling arbitrations in every major international and regional arbitration centre, including but not limited to, DIAC, ADCCAC, GCCAC, SCCA, SIAC, AAA, QICCA, ICC and LCIA – as well as ad hoc and bilateral investment treaty-based arbitrations.

