Introduction Of The Euro In Bulgaria: Impact On Advertising

On July 8th, 2025, the Council of the EU adopted a decision pursuant to which Bulgaria was admitted as a member of the Eurozone as of January 1st, 2026.

To regulate various aspects of the process of introduction of the euro currency ("EUR") as a legal tender in Bulgaria, replacing the Bulgarian lev ("BGN"),the Bulgarian Parliament adopted the Law on the Introduction of the Euro in the Republic of Bulgaria (the "Euro Adoption Act"), aiming to regulate all aspects in this process.

The key measures set out by the Euro Adoption Act include:

1. Dual Price Display

From August 8th, 2025, till August 8th, 2026 (the "Dual Price Display Period"), prices of all goods and services offered on the Bulgarian market must be displayed both in BGN and EUR ("Dual Price Display") (only a limited number of exceptions apply).

Dual Price Display Rules

Prices in EUR and BGN must be displayed side-by-side in a clear, legible, and unambiguous manner. The prices should be written with equal font type, size and color, and in a manner that does not mislead the consumers.

Both prices must be clearly identified with the appropriate currency symbols, signs, or abbreviations. The symbols, signs, or abbreviations should be equal in font size, type, and color with the prices and indicated in a manner that allows easy recognition.

Prices in BGN must be converted into EUR by dividing the amount in BGN by the official exchange rate: EUR 1 = BGN 1.95583.

2. Specific Rules related to Advertising and Promotions

Advertisement

All advertising materials that display prices must fully comply with the Dual Price Display requirements. The Euro Adoption Act provides for only one exception permitting during the Dual Price Display Period audio and video advertisements to present prices orally in BGN only until January 1st, 2026 and from that date onward in EUR only. No other exceptions to the dual pricing rules are permitted in advertising materials.

Promotions

When a price discount is announced, the Euro Adoption Act permits merchants to display only the final sales price (i.e., the discounted price) in both currencies, as this is the amount paid by consumers. However, as a matter of practice, although there is no requirement to display the old (reference) price in both currencies, many merchants voluntarily apply the Dual Price Display to the reference price as well.

Price Comparison

The same exemption applies to commercial messages that compare prices of goods and services. Under the Euro Adoption Act, merchants are permitted to display only the final sales price, i.e., the price paid by consumers, in both currencies. They may refrain from applying the Dual Price Display rule to the reference price, which can be shown in BGN and EUR at the merchant's discretion.

3. Consumer Prices Increase Restriction

With the aim to combat public concerns about the potential rise of consumer prices due to the introduction of the EUR, the Bulgarian authorities introduced a restriction on the increase of consumer prices during the Dual Price Display Period without objective economic factors. The Euro Adoption Act defines "objective economic factors" as "factors outside of the control of the merchant supplying goods or providing services to consumers, which represent documented changes in the costs of the production, delivery, storage, and sales, as well as legislative changes, extraordinary circumstances – such as force majeure and other factors that have direct and material impact on the cost base".

This restriction entered into force on 8 August 2025. However, the competent authorities have only recently begun monitoring compliance, so it is yet to be seen how this statutory provision will be enforced.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.