Hiring A Non-EU/EFTA Employee In Switzerland: What Must Employers Prove?

Before promising a start date to a preferred non-EU/EFTA candidate, a Swiss employer should first ask a harder question: can we prove the work-authorisation case? In Switzerland, the offer of employment is only the starting point.

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Before promising a start date to a preferred non-EU/EFTA candidate, a Swiss employer should first ask a harder question: can we prove the work-authorisation case? In Switzerland, the offer of employment is only the starting point. The employer must usually show why the role, the candidate and the recruitment history satisfy Switzerland’s selective third-country admission criteria. This article is for Swiss employers, HR teams, recruiters, business owners and global mobility managers considering a non-EU/EFTA hire. It explains the main employer-side proof points: route selection, employer-led filing, business need, labour-market testing, candidate seniority or specialist status, salary and working conditions, quotas and timing. Is This Really a Non-EU/EFTA Local-Hire Case? Switzerland applies a dual labour-migration system. EU/EFTA nationals are generally assessed under the free-movement framework, while non-EU/EFTA nationals are admitted under the Federal Act on Foreign Nationals and Integration (LEI / AIG) on a more restrictive basis. For non-EU/EFTA employment, Articles 18 to 24 LEI / AIG provide the main admission framework. Initial HR triage should cover nationality, current Swiss or EU/EFTA status, the employer of record, the proposed place of work and the duration of the work in Switzerland. UK nationals should not be assumed to fall under EU/EFTA free-movement treatment; any Swiss-UK arrangement or quota category must be checked in the individual case. Special statuses can change the analysis. A candidate with a settlement permit, a family-linked right to work, a Ci permit, refugee status or provisional admission may not fall into the standard third-country local-hire model. Equally, a Swiss local employment contract is not the same as a posting, short assignment, cross-border service provision or intra-group transfer. What Does “Employer Sponsorship” Mean in Switzerland?

In practical terms, “sponsorship” usually means an employer-led work-authorisation application . Switzerland does not operate a general sponsor-licence model comparable to some other jurisdictions. For standard non-EU/EFTA salaried employment, the employer normally files, or at least drives, the application with the competent cantonal authority.

Article 18 LEI / AIG frames admission for salaried employment around an employer application and Switzerland’s economic interests. The file is therefore not merely the employee’s visa paperwork. It is a company evidence submission, requiring input from HR, the hiring manager, compensation, recruitment and, often, senior business stakeholders.

Employers should also separate work-authorisation approval from later steps. A positive cantonal decision may still require approval by the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) . Visa authorisation, entry, local registration and permit issuance are distinct stages. A conditional employment contract is usually safer than an unconditional start date that assumes all stages will be completed by a fixed date.

What Must Employers Prove for a Non-EU/EFTA Work Permit?

For an ordinary non-EU/EFTA local hire, the employer should approach the case as a set of cumulative questions, not as a single form-filling exercise. In broad terms, the file should be able to answer:

Does the hire serve a Swiss economic or business need?

Is the role, and the candidate, at a sufficiently senior, specialist or otherwise qualified level?

Has the employer genuinely searched the Swiss and EU/EFTA labour market?

Are the salary and working conditions customary for the Swiss locality, profession and sector?

Is the case procedurally ready, including quota and canton/SEM timing?

SEM Directives are official guidance, not legislation, but they are highly relevant to how these criteria are applied in practice. Strong applications usually tell one coherent story: the business need, job description, recruitment history, salary level and candidate credentials all point in the same direction. Contradictions are damaging. For example, an employer who describes a role as highly specialist but prices it like a junior position creates an avoidable weakness.

Is the Role Senior or Specialist Enough?

Non-EU/EFTA employment is generally reserved for managers, specialists and other qualified workers, subject to defined exceptions. Article 23 LEI / AIG is central to this assessment. A degree, well-known previous employer or impressive CV is not enough on its own: the candidate’s qualifications and experience must match the specific Swiss role.

Employers should test the job title, duties, reporting line, salary, mandatory requirements and business rationale together. A routine, junior or easily trainable position is higher risk unless a specific legal exception applies. Inflated job titles and artificially narrow job specifications are also vulnerable, particularly where the recruitment record suggests that the requirements were designed around the preferred candidate.

A stronger file may show a clearly defined specialist function, a credible organisation chart, professional experience directly linked to the Swiss project or business unit, and remuneration consistent with the level claimed. Evidence may include a detailed CV, diplomas, certificates, reference letters, project material, a role description and an organisation chart. These are examples only; the precise evidence depends on the facts, route, canton and timing.

How Should Employers Prove the Swiss Business Need?

The employer’s business rationale is a core exhibit, not a courtesy letter. Under Article 18 LEI / AIG, admission for salaried employment of a third-country national must serve Switzerland’s economic interests. The explanation should connect the vacancy, Swiss operations, candidate profile and consequences if the position cannot be filled.

A generic statement that the company wants to hire a particular candidate is weak. More persuasive evidence may explain the Swiss business unit, headcount context, client commitments, project pipeline, reporting structure and impact of non-recruitment. Employer prestige, internal group preference or urgency alone will not answer the statutory test. A strong business case improves the application, but it does not create a right to approval.

Labour-Market Priority: How Should Recruitment Be Evidenced?

For third-country admission, Swiss law gives priority to the domestic labour market and EU/EFTA workers . Article 21 LEI / AIG is the key provision. In practice, SEM guidance expects a genuine search in terms of duration, geographic scope and recruitment methods. This should not be treated as a cosmetic exercise after the preferred candidate has already been selected.

Recruitment evidence should be preserved contemporaneously. Examples may include RAV and EURES postings, sectoral advertisements, job-platform screenshots, a recruitment timeline, applicant lists, interview notes and objective rejection reasons. The documents needed in any individual case are not limited to these examples and may vary by canton, occupation and timing.

Employers should avoid obscure advertising, very short recruitment periods, undocumented rejection reasons and role requirements that cannot be justified objectively. Vacancy-notification duties under Article 21a LEI / AIG are separate from the broader labour-market priority test and apply only where the relevant statutory and regulatory conditions are met. The occupation and date should therefore be checked before filing.

Salary and Working Conditions Must Meet Swiss Local Standards

Compensation is a legal admission criterion, not just an internal HR approval. Under Article 22 LEI / AIG and Article 22 OASA / VZAE, a foreign national may be admitted for gainful employment only if salary and working conditions are customary for the locality, profession and sector. The rule protects the foreign worker and helps prevent undercutting of the Swiss labour market.

Internal global salary bands are rarely enough if they do not show Swiss comparability. Authorities may consider collective labour agreements, standard employment contracts, legal rules, internal comparators and wage statistics. The SECO wage calculator and other appropriate official or sector sources may be useful, but they do not decide the case automatically.

A practical salary file may include a signed conditional employment contract, benchmarking evidence, applicable collective agreement or standard contract extracts, internal comparators and a breakdown of bonus, allowances and benefits. These are examples only. Allowances, reimbursements and posting-related expenses may require route-specific analysis and should not be assumed to count as salary.

Quotas, Canton Review and SEM Approval: Why Timing Remains Uncertain

Non-EU/EFTA short-stay and residence permits for employment may be subject to annual quantitative limits under Article 20 LEI / AIG and the relevant OASA / VZAE quota provisions. Quota availability is separate from substantive eligibility. A well-evidenced case can still face timing risk if quota availability is constrained or if the authority requests further evidence.

Employers should avoid building onboarding plans around best-case assumptions. The process may involve canton filing, completeness review, authority questions, SEM approval where required, visa formalities for visa nationals, entry, local registration and physical permit issuance. Current quota figures should be checked against the latest Federal Council or SEM publications before an employer relies on them.

Contact Our Immigration Lawyers In Switzerland

Our Swiss immigration lawyers assist employers with non-EU/EFTA work-permit strategy, including route selection, recruitment evidence, salary benchmarking, business-need submissions, canton filing preparation and SEM-stage risk assessment. We help HR teams identify weak points before filing and align the contract, role description, candidate evidence and timing plan with the applicable Swiss admission criteria.

Frequently Asked Questions: Hiring a non-EU/EFTA Employee in Switzerland

What must an employer prove when hiring a non-EU/EFTA employee in Switzerland?

A Swiss employer must usually prove that the hire meets Switzerland’s selective third-country admission criteria. This typically includes showing a Swiss business need, a suitably senior or specialist role, genuine labour-market recruitment efforts, Swiss-standard salary and working conditions, and procedural readiness for canton and SEM review. Does Switzerland have employer sponsorship for non-EU/EFTA workers? Switzerland does not use a general sponsor-licence system in the same way as some other countries. In practice, “sponsorship” usually means that the Swiss employer leads or files the work-authorisation application with the competent cantonal authority. When is a non-EU/EFTA work permit application employer-led in Switzerland? For standard salaried employment, the employer normally drives the application because the file must justify the company’s need to hire the candidate. The submission is not just the employee’s visa paperwork; it usually requires evidence from HR, recruitment, compensation and the business unit. How can employers prove labour-market priority for a non-EU/EFTA hire in Switzerland? Employers should preserve clear recruitment evidence showing that they searched the Swiss and EU/EFTA labour market before selecting a third-country candidate. Useful evidence may include RAV and EURES postings, job-platform screenshots, recruitment timelines, applicant lists, interview notes and objective rejection reasons. Does a non-EU/EFTA candidate need to be senior or specialist to work in Switzerland? Non-EU/EFTA employment is generally reserved for managers, specialists and other qualified workers, unless a specific exception applies. The candidate’s qualifications and experience must match the Swiss role, and the job title, duties, salary and business rationale should support the level claimed. What salary must be offered to a non-EU/EFTA employee in Switzerland? The salary and working conditions must be customary for the Swiss locality, profession and sector. Employers may need to support this with benchmarking evidence, applicable collective agreement or standard contract information, internal comparators and a clear breakdown of remuneration. Can a Swiss employer promise a start date before the work permit is approved? Employers should be cautious about promising a fixed start date before all work-authorisation stages are complete. A positive cantonal decision may still require SEM approval, visa formalities, entry, local registration and physical permit issuance. Do quotas affect non-EU/EFTA work permits in Switzerland? Yes, non-EU/EFTA employment permits may be subject to annual quantitative limits. Quota availability is separate from whether the case is substantively strong, so even a well-prepared application can face timing risk or further authority questions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.