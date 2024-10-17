How Can Your Son Stay In The UAE After Graduation? Understanding The Visa Procedure

Introduction:

Graduation marks an exciting milestone for students in the UAE, opening doors to numerous opportunities. For those who wish to remain in the country after completing their studies, understanding the visa procedures and options available is crucial.

This article outlines the steps and legal requirements based on Federal Decree-Law No. 29/2021 on the Entry and Residence of Foreigners, along with other relevant regulations, to help you navigate this process smoothly.

Post-Graduation Visa Options in the UAE

Student Residence Visa Extension

Upon graduation, students can apply for an extension of their student residence visa for an additional period to explore job opportunities. This extension provides a buffer time to transition from student life to professional work.

Eligibility Criteria and Application Process:

The student must have a valid student residence visa.

Proof of graduation from a recognized UAE educational institution.

Submit an application for visa extension through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).

Provide the necessary documents, including proof of graduation, valid passport, and current visa details.

Pay the applicable fees for the visa extension.

Job Exploration Visa

Federal Decree-Law No. 29/2021 introduces a special visa for graduates to explore job opportunities without requiring a sponsor. This visa is particularly beneficial for fresh graduates seeking employment in the UAE.

Eligibility Criteria and Application Process:

The applicant must have graduated from a recognized UAE educational institution.

Financial solvency to support oneself during the job search period.

Apply for a job exploration visa through the GDRFA or UAE embassies abroad.

Provide necessary documents such as proof of graduation, valid passport, financial solvency proof, and any other required documents.

Pay the applicable fees for the visa.

Employment Visa

Graduates who secure a job offer can apply for an employment visa through their employer. The employer acts as a sponsor for the visa, facilitating the process.

Eligibility Criteria and Application Process:

A valid job offer from a UAE-based employer.

The job must be classified within the skilled worker categories as per UAE regulations.

The employer submits a visa application on behalf of the graduate to the GDRFA.

Required documents include the employment contract, proof of graduation, valid passport, and other relevant documents.

Medical fitness tests and other procedures as mandated by UAE labour laws.

Payment of applicable fees by the employer or employee, as agreed upon.

Golden Visa for Outstanding Students

Federal Decree-Law No. 29/2021 also provides for the Golden Visa for outstanding students, allowing them to stay in the country for a longer period. This visa is designed to attract and retain talented individuals.

Eligibility Criteria and Application Process:

Exceptional academic performance and achievements.

Graduated from a recognized UAE educational institution.

Endorsement from relevant UAE authorities or institutions.

Apply for the Golden Visa through designated channels such as the GDRFA or UAE embassies.

Submit necessary documents, including proof of academic excellence, graduation certificate, valid passport, and endorsements.

Pay the applicable fees for the Golden Visa.

Entrepreneur Visa

Graduates interested in starting their own business can apply for an entrepreneur visa, which supports innovation and entrepreneurship in the UAE.

Eligibility Criteria and Application Process:

A viable business idea or plan.

Financial solvency to support the business venture.

Submit an application for the entrepreneur visa through the GDRFA or UAE embassies.

Provide documents such as a detailed business plan, proof of graduation, financial solvency proof, and other required documents.

Payment of applicable fees for the visa.

Regardless of the visa type, certain general requirements and procedures must be followed:

Valid Passport: Ensure the passport has a minimum validity of six months. Financial Solvency: Proof of financial capability to support oneself during the stay. Adequate Housing: Proof of accommodation in the UAE, either owned or rented. Medical Fitness: Undergo medical fitness tests as required by UAE authorities.

Conclusion:

Staying in the UAE after graduation offers an additional of opportunities for personal and professional growth. By understanding the various visa options under Federal Decree-Law No. 29/2021 and complying with the necessary legal procedures, graduates can effortlessly transition into their next phase of life in the UAE.